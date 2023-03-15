Anurag Singh quits Bharat Express as Managing Editor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the India Today Conclave 2023. The event, in its 20th edition, is set to take place on March 17 and 18 in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most influential leaders in the world, will be the 'Icon of India' speaker at the much-awaited meeting of minds at a time when the world is in turmoil — economic and geopolitical — and India has emerged as its lighthouse of hope. Prime Minister Modi last addressed the India Today Conclave before the pandemic in 2019, a lot has changed since. In 2023, India has taken the centrestage in the world as the country is poised to become the third largest economy and a key player in security of the seas. India is the host of this year's G20 Summit, which is focused on clean energy and economic recovery. According to India Today Group Vice-Chairperson Kalli Purie, "As he was famously referred to as the 'Disruptor in Chief' in his last Conclave visit, PM Modi's latest address is set to lay out his leadership strategies that are sure to shape the course of global development for years to come." Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the India Today Conclave six times in the past, starting from his days as the Gujarat chief minister when he showcased his popular programmes that came to be known as the Gujarat Model and then as Prime Minister when he outlined the goals of a New India. He has delivered keynote addresses first as Gujarat chief minister in 2003, 2008 and 2011, then as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate in 2013 and in recent years, as the Prime Minister in 2017 and 2019. The theme of this year's Conclave is ‘The India Moment’. With the youngest working population in the world, India is poised to be one of the drivers of global economic growth. And with over 900 million internet users, it will also be ready to reap the digital dividend. India is entering the big election season as PM Modi leads the BJP's fight for a third consecutive term at the Centre. The India Today Conclave 2023 will also set the agenda for the political battleground as prominent political personalities from both the ruling NDA and the Opposition debate and discuss their policies, promises and prospects. As always, India Today Conclave 2023 will bring together a diverse range of voices from politics, business, entertainment, sports, and academia, and provide a platform for meaningful dialogue and debate. The speakers include luminaries like cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers S Jaishankar, Kiren Rijiju and Smriti Irani, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, industrialists Anil Agarwal and Sanjiv Goenka, entrepreneur Byju Raveendran, actor Ram Charan, geneticist David Sinclair and retired chief justices SA Bobde and UU Lalit, among others. The India Today Conclave is a two-day event where high-profile speakers from various fields discuss and debate the most pressing issues facing India and the world. The event usually includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, fireside chats, and other interactive sessions where speakers share their thoughts, insights and ideas on various topics.