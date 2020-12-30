Akshay Kumar & Kareena Kapoor top film celebrity endorsers of 2020: TAM AdEx

Virat Kohli emerged as the top sports celeb endorsing brands while Ram Kapoor and Shakshi Tanwar led the charts for television celeb endorsing brands

Akshay Kumar has emerged as the top film actor in the celebrity advertising space. Kumar had 16% share of celebrity ad volumes in the year. Among actresses, Kareena Kapoor tops the chart with 10% share of celebrity ad volumes in the year 2020.

As per the TAM adex- TV Year Rounder Report 2020, during the year 2020, there was over 81,000 hours of celebrity ad volume, with a 23% share of overall TV advertising.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Shahrukh Khan, and Varun Dhawan were the other among the top five actors in the space. Among film actresses, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor were the other four in list of the top five. Furthermore, these top five film actors and actresses added 46% and 38% share of advertising volume respectively during the year 2020.

Among sports personalities endorsing brands, M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli together accounted for an overall 66% share of endorsement and 74% share among male sports personalities. Whereas, PV Sindhu was the top female sports personality with 42% share of ad volumes in the same year followed by Saina Nehwal with 26% share.

Among the top television celebrities endorsing brands, Ram Kapoor and Raju Shrivastav accounted for 36% and 28% share of celebrity advertising respectively in 2020. Shakshi Tanwar topped among TV actresses with 27% share of ad volumes followed by Divyanka Tripathi with 23% share. These top five TV actors and actresses had 84% and 80% share respectively in the same period.

The report also talks about co-branding ads with movies. On television, there have been various co-branding efforts, which have created a fantastic symbiotic relationship between the brands and movies. During the year 2020, 320+ hours of co-branding ad volumes with movies was recorded on TV.

Dr Juneja Accumass topped among the brands associated with movies with 14% share of co-branding ad volumes. Moreover, all the top 10 brands were associated with one movie each, like the top brand Dr Juneja Accumass partnered with Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. Also, the 10 top brands added 61% share of co-branding ad volumes.