Ahead of India-South Africa series, Ravi Shastri features in #firstkathirst promo

It’s time to #BelieveInBlue yet again! Team India will set foot on Protea soil brimming with #FirstKaThirst, firmly setting their sights on a maiden Test series win in South Africa when both sides clash in the 3-match Test series. Catch the action from the first Test starting on Boxing Day, December 26th, 2021, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network from 1.30 PM. There have been plenty of firsts for Team India in the Rainbow Nation - In 1992, India played its first-ever Test match against South Africa in Durban, while under Rahul Dravid, now head coach, the team won its first Test in 2006.

From impactful debuts, to use of the 3rd umpire technology, to riveting contests over the years, a tour to South Africa has delivered on the cricketing front every time the team has set foot there. In the last India tour, the visiting team had secured their first ODI series win in over 25 years since India started touring from 1992 onwards. They are back on the South African shores for more and are looking to go one step further than our best test series result on South African shores. Building up to the series and with an opportunity to create a history of winning a test series in every Test-playing country, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, launches its promo #FirstKaThirst driving the narrative of the series with its viewers and fans.

The film, created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Star India, showcases former Team India coach Ravi Shastri in a never seen before avatar, marking another ‘First’ for fans. Shastri, who ended his tenure as coach after four years, is seen cooking himself a meal and explaining the endeavour and mission of the touring Indian team. The Indian legend throws his weight behind Virat Kohli and Co., citing a fabled example of his Test series win against Australia Down Under.

Speaking about the #FirstKaThirst promo ahead of the India-South Africa series, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star and Disney India said, “The Indian Cricket team has had a remarkable run in Test Cricket, remaining dominant at home and registering wins all over the world. However, a first-ever series win in South Africa has remained elusive. #FirstKaThirst is a call to action for Indian fans, who desire to see this Indian team create history by triumphing in South Africa and is a continuing chapter of our #BelieveinBlue narrative. The series also assumes historic significance as it marks 30 years of Cricket between India and South Africa adding to the sense of occasion for this marquee series."

Speaking about the India-South Africa series, former Team India coach Ravi Shastri said, “There couldn’t have been a better time for team India to prove their mettle. Virat has been an impeccable leader and has got a talented team to go along with it. South Africa remains an unconquered bastion. Remember, the Proteas are no pushovers in their own backyard, but we have got the firepower and the arsenal to match that. As always, Team India will always have my backing.”

The away Test series in South Africa brings back fond memories of India’s 63-run win in four days at the Wanderers in 2018 at Johannesburg, where a memorable journey for India in overseas Tests began. The sound of an away series win in South Africa sounds exciting and it remains to be seen which team emerges triumphant on the day.

