ABP Network ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 2022: The Day In Pictures

Take a look at the glimpses from the event that brought together the brightest brains from diverse sectors to discuss India's 75-year journey

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi speaking on session titled- ‘The Humanity Index - Surakshit Bachhpan, Surakshit Bharat’ Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP News Network Sonam Wangchuk sharing insights on the session titled- ‘A sustainable Society - Managing Nature's Backlash: Recycle, Reuse and Renew’ From Left: Chetan Sharma, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal & Kulin Shah sharing insights during the session titled 'Legacy vs Startups' Gaur Gopal Das speaking on the topic ‘Pursuit of Happiness - The World and its Worries: How to deal with Life's Challenges'

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)