ABP Network ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 2022: The Day In Pictures

Take a look at the glimpses from the event that brought together the brightest brains from diverse sectors to discuss India's 75-year journey

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 25, 2022 4:06 PM  | 1 min read
ABP Photo Gallery

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi speaking on session titled- ‘The Humanity Index - Surakshit Bachhpan, Surakshit Bharat’
Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP News Network
Sonam Wangchuk sharing insights on the session titled- ‘A sustainable Society - Managing Nature's Backlash: Recycle, Reuse and Renew’
From Left: Chetan Sharma, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal & Kulin Shah sharing insights during the session titled 'Legacy vs Startups'  
Gaur Gopal Das speaking on the topic ‘Pursuit of Happiness - The World and its Worries: How to deal with Life's Challenges'

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Abp group ABP Ideas of India Summit 2022 ABP Summit 2022 Ideas of India Summit 2022 ABP Summit Photo Gallery Photo Gallery internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
murthy

Provide sops to IT cos to join public governance digitalisation projects: Narayana Murthy
1 hour ago

abp

Our goal is to transform school education in India: Sumeet Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, LEAD
2 hours ago

abp

Purpose is a key driver to profits: Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Group
3 hours ago