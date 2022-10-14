1st India News records 44% share in 15+ All TG in Rajasthan

As per BARC data, the news channel has been performing well in the Rajasthan urban market

1st India News has registered a 44% share in the 15+ ALL TG in Rajasthan, as per the latest BARC data for week 40, 2022.

1st India News has been consistently performing well in the Rajasthan urban market on a weekly basis among the key TG of 15-50 Years Male Female ABC TG.

In the same TG, 1st India Rajasthan has got 46% share in week 39 and 45% share in week 40, 2022, respectively.

Manoj Jagyasi, Chief Business Officer, said, “For regular updates and high impact news days, viewers tune into 1st India News for its credible and diverse news content. Key national advertisers and top clients in Rajasthan trust 1st India News to effectively deliver on their brand campaigns. We offer a wide range of customized media solutions which has increasingly attracted interest of advertisers and media agencies alike.”

