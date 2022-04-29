RAM Ratings Wk 09'22-Wk 12'22: Radio Mirchi holds top spot in Mumbai, Fever FM in Delhi

RAM Ratings for Week 09'22-Week 12'22 is out and Radio Mirchi has maintained its top position in Mumbai. In Delhi, Fever FM was at the top. BIG FM bagged the first spot in Bangalore and Mirchi topped in Kolkata.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Radio Mirchi has claimed 15.5% listenership share. Red FM was on the second spot with a 14.8% share and Fever FM took the third spot on the chart with a 14.2% share. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged a share of 23.1 %. Radio Mirchi took the second spot with 14% share. Punjabi Fever took the third spot on the chart with a 12.8% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took the lead with a 31.2% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 28.9% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 16.1% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the listenership chart with a 26.8% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 23.6% share. Fever FM came next with a 13% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

