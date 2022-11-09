RAM Ratings Week 37'22 - 40'22: Fever FM rules Mumbai and Delhi charts

According to RAM Ratings for Week 37'22 - 40'22, Radio Mirchi has Mumbai and Kolkata charts, while Fever FM ruled in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore.

In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Radio Mirchi has been reigning supreme for years topping the listenership charts. However, in this four week period, Fever FM triumphed over Mirchi, gaining 17.6% market share. Radio Mirchi was relegated to the second position with 17.3%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 21.5% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.5% share, with no gain or loss. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 30.7% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.7% share down -0.6%. The third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.4%. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.

Kolkata saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.3% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.7%. Fever FM had a 13.8%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)