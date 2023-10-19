I&B sector earns Rs 179 crore via FM Radio licences and permission
MIB granted 388 licences and permissions in 2022
A recent report by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has revealed that the Information and Broadcasting sector earned a total revenue of Rs 179 crore by granting 388 licenses and permissions in 2022.
Previously in 2021, the number of permissions granted was 386, close to that of 2022. The revenue earned amounted to Rs 149 crore, making it an increase of 20 per cent.
According to the report, a sudden drop in revenue was observed from 2016 to 2017 and 2019 to 2020. In 2017, even though the number of licences increased to 324 from 276 in 2016, the revenue dropped by almost 50 per cent.
The year 2015 marked a landmark year for the I&B ministry since there was a jump of revenue amounting to Rs 2461 crore due to the auction of new FM stations and an increase in licence fee.
Government must actively collaborate with radio stakeholders
Harrish M Bhatia, ex-President (Media/Entertainment & Consumer Durables) at DB Corp explores the essential steps that can propel private FM radio into the forefront of Indian media
By e4m Staff | Aug 22, 2023 11:44 AM | 3 min read
The private FM radio industry in India has witnessed significant growth in recent years, contributing to the nation's vibrant media landscape. However, to elevate private FM radio to a mainstream medium, certain key factors need to be addressed. In this article, we will explore the essential steps that can propel private FM radio into the forefront of Indian media, including government collaboration, fair music royalties, industry unity, self-regulation, rural outreach, ad reach measurement, and a shared knowledge-sharing platform.
Government Collaboration and Fair Music Royalties:
To ensure the growth of private FM radio, the government must actively collaborate with industry stakeholders to set fair music royalty rates. Instead of relying solely on the courts, a revenue-based percentage model can be adopted, aligning with global practices. This collaborative approach will benefit both artists and radio operators and foster a conducive environment for further investments in the sector.
Self-Regulation for Enhanced Listener Experience:
Private FM radio should adopt self-regulation practices to ensure a seamless listener experience. Limiting the number of ads played per hour and maintaining high-quality content will help retain and engage audiences. By prioritizing the listener's interests, the industry can differentiate itself from other mediums and create a loyal listener base.
Rural Outreach and Broadcasting News:
Expanding the reach of private FM radio to rural segments is crucial for mainstream success. The government can play a pivotal role by allowing private FM radio stations to broadcast news and informational content. This move will not only disseminate vital information about government schemes but also serve as a valuable source of education and knowledge for rural communities.
Measuring Ad Reach and Effectiveness:
To attract more brands to advertise on private FM radio, the industry should focus on developing robust ad measurement systems. By showcasing the reach and effectiveness of radio ads, brands will gain confidence that their marketing efforts are reaching the desired audience. This, in turn, will lead to increased advertising investment and contribute to the growth of the private FM radio industry.
Shared Knowledge-Sharing Platform:
To foster collaboration and knowledge exchange within the industry, private FM radio stations can create a dedicated website. This platform will serve as a repository of successful case studies and best practices from various regions across the country. By openly sharing insights and ideas, radio operators can learn from one another and implement effective strategies to drive growth.
Industry Unity for Pricing Enhancement:
To avoid inconsistent pricing and undervaluation of advertising potential, private FM radio stations must unite as an industry to establish fair and competitive pricing structures. By presenting a united front, radio operators can demonstrate the medium's value to advertisers, leading to increased revenue streams and overall industry growth.
The journey to making private FM radio a mainstream medium in India hinges on industry unity and proactive measures. By collaborating with the government to set fair music royalties, establishing credible measurement systems, self-regulating for a seamless listener experience, and expanding reach to rural segments, the industry can unlock its full potential.
Mirchi posts total revenue of Rs 92 crore for Q1
The company has achieved EBITDA of Rs 19 crore during the quarter, a growth of 59% YoY
By e4m Staff | Aug 14, 2023 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Mirchi has reported a total revenue of Rs 91.7 crore.
Notably, the radio segment was up by 7.6% YoY led by volume growth. According to the reports shared, capitalizing on the inherent efficient cost structure of the segment, higher volumes helped Mirchi to translate into improved operating leverage. Moreover, the company achieved EBITDA of Rs 19.2 crore during the quarter, a growth of 59.1% YoY.
The report also says that PBT after exceptional items is Rs 5.4 crore and PAT stands at Rs 4.4 crore in Q1FY24.
Commenting on the results, Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, ENIL, said, “I am pleased to share that our operating profitability reported a significant growth of 59% YoY during the quarter. This came at the back of three key levers. One, our radio business continued its recovery momentum driven by additional ad spending by clients. Two, our focus is on running cost-efficient operations. And finally, our investments into high-margin businesses.”
ENIL’s Balance Sheet remains strong with cash reserves standing at ₹ 248.0 crore as on June 30, 2023.
Is radio ready to switch to other ad revenue channels?
Industry heads shared how their radio budgets are channelised strategically to multiply advertising revenues
By e4m Staff | Aug 3, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
The FICCI Frames report released in April states that radio ad volumes have increased by 25% in 2022 as compared to the previous year although ad rates remained 20% below their 2019 levels.
Market players have taken note and there is talk about expanding radio advertising revenue streams to create a stable presence in the market.
To understand how radio channels plan to escalate the advertising business and the best alternatives available for multiplying the revenues in the radio industry, e4m spoke to industry experts.
As for Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM & Magic FM, “Being a 69-station radio network, we have ascended our revenue avenues beyond radio as a medium. It is because of Red FM’s 360-degree approach with various verticals that we have been able to add to the growth fund. We have been working on a holistic approach to providing our clients with a unique blend of Audio, Digital, and on-ground experiential entertainment. While FCT is gradually returning to its normal state, these innovative business initiatives have opened up new horizons and contributed to incremental revenue generation.”
According to Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer, Music Broadcast Limited, Radio City said, “Radio City has continually adapted to innovative formats to maintain relevancy and credibility among listeners. We have, therefore, developed a strategic roadmap that includes the convergence of radio plus digital solutions through 'Radigitalization'. By leveraging digital expansion, we have been able to tap into a broader audience base and offer advertisers more targeted and personalized advertising solutions. These alternative revenue streams are set to aid further growth of radio stations.”
Talking about availing the opportunity provided by audio streaming platforms, Abraham Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, of Reliance Broadcast Network says that the availability of radio content on audio streaming platforms and voice-enabled speakers has played an instrumental role in increasing its reach and accessibility. In line with this, radio campaigns are now focusing on automation through bots, gamification, podcasts, and other new media initiatives. This shift in approach is evident as more digital brands, such as Online games, Fintech, and Edutech, are riding on the radio for enhanced reach and engagement.
Sharing a different approach, Chief Executive of MY FM, Rahul Namjoshi feels that the primary revenue source for radio will always be space selling, all efforts are in the direction of getting the right price/rate recovery to pre-covid level. If Radio can do that the industry would be in the right & healthy direction.
Emphasising on how digital media is multiplying the overall investments by brands and advertisers in radio, Thomas, said, “The radio industry is set to see further advancements in the digital space, which will significantly multiply overall investments by brands and advertisers. Currently, approximately 20% of business for private firms comes from NFCT, with digital playing a major role. Radio is transforming into a digital-first media platform, leveraging RJs, online presence, social media marketing, influencer marketing and engagement strategies.”
“By offering comprehensive media solutions and competitive digital plans, radio enables advertisers to upgrade from radio-only campaigns. According to the EY M&E 2023 report, the NFCT business is projected to grow by 36% from 2022 to 2025, with digital driving this growth. Advancements in the digital sector will open new opportunities for brands and advertisers to reach wider audiences, enhance engagement and optimize their investments in the radio industry.”
Radio City posts 20% YoY growth in Q1 revenue
The company’s digital business is up 33% over Q1FY23
By e4m Staff | Jul 28, 2023 1:32 PM | 2 min read
Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) has reported 20% growth YoY in revenues for the first quarter and year 2024.
The radio company posts Q1FY24 top line of Rs 53.0 crores and EBITDA of Rs. 12.7 crores along with 45% growth in EBITDA for Q1FY24 over Q1FY2023. Moreover, the company has maintained a strong position with a 19% Volume Market Share.
Commenting on the results Shailesh Gupta, Director said, “I am delighted to report that our revenue has grown by 20% year-over-year and EBITDA growth is 45%, resulting in an improvement of 420 basis points in operating margins. The expansion in margin was the result of our efforts to reduce costs over the past few years coupled with top-line growth, which led to better operating leverage.”
“We are able to maximise the value we offer to customers by leveraging our omnichannel presence and marketing to tap into the power of our extensive network,” Gupta added.
Mentioning how different categories have performed in recent years, Gupta further said, “The real estate industry experienced a 24% year-over-year increase in advertising expenditures. The pharmaceutical market expanded by 4%. The education industry made a turnaround and posted the highest growth rate of 87%. The auto industry grew by 58% in comparison to the previous year. The sectors of electronics and appliances and food and soft beverages grew by 10% and 24%, respectively.”
Elaborating more on the radigitalization strategy, Gupta further said, “During the quarter, the digital business grew by 33% over Q1FY23. By utilising our in-house knowledge and expertise, we have paved the way for the creation of high-quality content and increased audience engagement. This is consistent with our radigitalization strategy, which emphasises radio-centric digital connections.”
Sharing insights on some of the top categories adding more revenues to the company, Gupta said, “We are able to generate 38% of our revenue from created businesses such as properties, proactive pitches; digital, sponsorship and special days, and we have the second highest client count share in the industry with 41% in Q1 FY24.
Our liquidity position continues to remain strong. As of June 30, 2023, the cash reserves of the company stood at Rs. 302 crore.”
'Radigitalization' can play a lead role in amplifying company’s revenue: Ashit Kukian
CEO of Radio City, Kukian spoke to e4m about the company’s performance in 2023, speculations for 2024, advertising revenue, market expansion plans and more
By e4m Staff | Jul 25, 2023 2:23 PM | 8 min read
Radio City's commitment to high-quality content, audience engagement and our 'Radigitalization' strategy will likely remain key drivers of success in the upcoming financial year, says Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City. He also spoke on the company’s marketing plans and speculations on the auction bidding prices.
According to Kukian, the company will further expand the market to tier cities after evaluating the potential of growth and overall listenership in different cities across India.
Edited Excerpts
How Radio City performed in the financial year 2023 and what speculations can we make for the year 2024?
In the financial year 2023, Radio City delivered a strong growth performance. Our company achieved a notable 18% growth in revenues, reaching a top line of Rs 198.9 Crores. This growth can be attributed to our sustained market presence, maintaining a strong position with a 19% volume market share. Additionally, we experienced a significant boost in profitability, with our EBITDA increasing by 54% to Rs. 42.8 Crores. This growth in EBITDA is certainly attributed to the company's efforts to reduce costs and improve operating leverage.
Looking ahead to the financial year 2024, there are promising growth prospects for Radio City. With our strong market position and volume market share, we are well-positioned for potential revenue expansion. Furthermore, we aim to enhance our EBITDA performance, utilizing our cost reduction initiatives.
Apart from this, we are planning to increase the digital sales share and capitalize on our Omni-channel presence, as digital has significantly contributed to the company’s overall revenue. The digital sales share increased to 8% in FY23 from 5.8% in FY22 and 1.7% pre-COVID.
What is the advertising revenue of Radio City in Q4 and what do we expect in Q1?
There has been a steady upsurge in advertising revenue in the last couple of quarters. The ad revenue of Radio City in Q4 FY 22-23 was 51.40cr and we expect similar growth in Q1 FY23-24.
Radio City is present in 39 cities across India. Are you planning to expand the market in the coming months?
Radio City currently operates in 39 cities across 12 states in India, which already represents our significant presence across the length and breadth of the country. As a dynamic and evolving company, we may consider expansion opportunities in the future to further enhance our market reach. Our expansion strategies involve entering new cities or regions where we see the potential for growth and increased listenership.
Last year, Radio City announced an exclusive strategic tie-up with Eenadu E FM in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana markets. With this tie-up, Radio City has added a total of six radio stations in the region, including the two that are already operational at Hyderabad and Vizag and the four envisioned in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, and Warangal. We look forward to many more such strategic tie-ups with the aim of mutual benefits.
The government is planning a fresh auction of FM radio stations this year to take the FM radio to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Do you want to comment on the bidding prices?
The bidding prices for the fresh auction of FM radio stations, which the government is planning to conduct this year, would depend on several factors such as market conditions, demand, geographical coverage, and regulatory guidelines. These factors play a crucial role in determining the reserve price or bidding prices for FM radio stations.
As the government aims to expand FM radio coverage to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, it will likely consider setting competitive prices that attract potential bidders while ensuring a fair and sustainable market for the industry. Ultimately, the specific pricing details will be determined by the government and relevant regulatory authorities involved in the auction process.
According to the TRAI report, the duration of the advertisements on community radio stations should be increased from seven minutes per hour to twelve minutes per hour. How do you define this recommendation and how it is going to impact the overall radio advertising business?
The community radio station serves the purpose of highlighting social causes and the objective of these stations is to focus on larger social change rather than focusing on commercial viability. As per the recommendation, we believe that there might be a change in the approach to community radio stations functioning.
How is Radio City’s content different from the other competitors in the radio industry?
Radio City stands out in the radio industry owing to its unique and innovative content strategy, Setting it apart. Being the first private FM radio broadcaster in India, Radio City has been Instrumental in tapping into the pulse of the audience and invoking a sense of city pride by emphasizing on indigenous content. The brand philosophy “Rag Rag Mein Daude City” reflects our commitment in capturing the local culture, traditions, and preferences of each city we operate in with the recent introduction of our new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe, we aim to cater to the young and vivacious Gen Z audience who sought coolness quotient in their experiences.
The newly launched jingle of Radio City has been designed to give the radio station a young, lively, and fun-filled vibe striking a perfect chord with the audience across 39 markets.
Radio City focuses on curating programs and shows that are not only entertaining but also socially relevant and impactful. One such example of our innovative approach is Radio City’s strategic partnership with the Jagran Institute of Management and Mass Communication (JIMMC) to revolutionize radio education. This collaboration provides aspiring radio professionals with real-world experience and industry insights, bridging the gap between classroom learning and practical radio operations. Under this visionary alliance, Radio City, known for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence, aims to lend radio industry expertise to JIMMC students. Our commitment to embracing digital platforms is another key differentiator.
With the introduction of our radigitalization strategy, we have been offering holistic solutions to advertisers and listeners through the conjunction of radio with digital. Additionally, we have established notable partnerships with various cricketing teams, further expanding our reach and offering unique content around popular sports events.
With initiatives like the new jingle #CityKiNayiVibe, Radio City Business Titans our prestigious international property to felicitate business leaders, the recent introduction of our new on-air IP Music Fest, and a focus on localized content, Radio City continues to captivate its audience and solidify its position as a leader in the radio industry.
Radio City is disseminating content across eight to nine genres presently. Are there any plans to launch any new genres in the upcoming months?
Radio City has been disseminating content across multiple genres such as personal finance, love, relationships, entertainment, sports, humour, celeb interviews, music, indie culture, city updates, food, and much more in multiple regional languages to cater to the varied interests of our listeners spanning across 39 markets. To widen our reach and as a part of our commitment to deliver uniquely engaging content, we are working towards introducing new genres such as mental health, astrology, automobile, technology, OTT, and others in the near future.
We understand the importance of staying relevant and adapting to the changing preferences of our audience. Thereby with the introduction of new genres, we aim to provide a diverse range of content catalogue that appeals to different tastes and ensures an immersive listening experience for our listeners. As Radio City continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it remains dedicated to delivering high-quality content across multiple genres.
Which category is leading in radio advertising and what brands have invested in Radio City in the last few months?
We have been actively engaging with clients across categories such as Real Estate, Healthcare, Finance, Automobile, Retail, Services, Education, Public Sector Companies and others.
How has digital helped the radio industry grow its reach in the fast-evolving technological arena?
Radio has always maintained its stance of being one of the most creative and innovative communication platforms owing to its reach and relevance. In today’s digitally inclined world, the next phase of growth for the radio industry is being fronted by digitalization. This seamless transition will allow radio players to utilize the power of digital technologies and establish a presence around the globe by offering refreshing digitally-led content while maintaining the core essence of the business through on-air offerings.
Digital technology has greatly benefited the radio industry by expanding its reach in the fast-evolving technological arena, allowing radio stations to reach a global audience, and transcend geographical boundaries. The popularity of podcasts has soared, offering on-demand content, and attracting new listeners. Social media integration has facilitated deeper engagement and community-building opportunities.
Digital technology has made it possible for RJs to communicate with their listeners beyond on-air hours via social media platforms. This phenomenon has played a pivotal role in making RJs avid social media influencers. Additionally, digital platforms provide targeted advertising capabilities, optimizing ad campaigns based on user data and analytics. These advancements have revolutionized the radio industry, enabling it to stay relevant, connect with a wider audience, and provide a more personalized and interactive listening experience.
We, therefore, believe that in the long run, digital technology will play a substantial role in the progression of the radio industry.
Govt plans to auction 808 radio channels in 284 cities
120 community radio stations added in the last 2 years, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting has said
By e4m Staff | Jul 24, 2023 3:42 PM | 2 min read
The government is working to expand the reach of radio with the auction for 808 channels in 284 cities, Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting has said.
He was speaking at the inaugural session of Community Radio Sammelan. Thakur shared the roadmap ahead for community radio stations in India. While addressing the session, he mentioned how the government is all set to create a better future for community radio stations in India.
Discussing the count of community radio stations, Thakur mentioned that 450 Community Radio Stations are actively working across the country and 120 stations have been added in the last two years.
“The government has made earnest efforts to reduce the time taken to establish such community radio stations. Where earlier acquiring a license was a time-consuming and tedious process taking around four years and involving thirteen processes, today this has been reduced to eight processes and a licence can be acquired within six months. The Ministry is making all efforts to reduce this time further. The application process is now online on Broadcast Seva Portal and is connected to Saral Sanchar Portal,” Thakur said.
Commenting on the expansion of the reach of radio in India, Thakur said, “While today 80% of the geographical area of the country and over 90 per cent of the population is covered by Radio, the government is working to expand this reach further and auction of 808 channels in 284 cities under the 3rd batch of e-auction is a big step in that direction.
Thakur also conferred the National Community Radio Awards during the inaugural session of the two-day Regional Community Radio Sammelan (North).
