Government green-lights amendments in FM Radio Phase-III Policy guidelines

The Government has given the nod to the amendments of certain provisions in the Policy Guidelines on Expansion of FM Radio Broadcasting Services through Private Agencies (Phase-III) known as Private FM Phase-III Policy Guidelines. The decision was taken in the last Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi.

The Government has decided to get rid of the 3-year window period for restructuring FM radio permissions within the same management group in the license period of 15 years. It has also approved the radio industry's demand to remove the 15% National cap on channel holding. With the amendments, applicant companies can now participate in bidding for ‘C’ and ‘D’ category cities with a net worth of just Rs.1 crore in place of Rs.1.5 crore earlier.

These three amendments together will help the private FM radio industry in India to make use of the economies of scale and pave the way for further expansion of FM radio and entertainment to Tier-III cities in the country. This not only enables new employment opportunities but also ensures music and entertainment over the FTA (Free to Air) radio media is available to every person in the country.

