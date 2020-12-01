CPI MP objects to Prasar Bharati's 'concerted efforts' to stop govt radio & TV channels

CPI Member of Parliament Binoy Viswam has reportedly written to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar to objected to Prasar Bharati's efforts to shut down government-owned radio and TV channels. He also argued that online mediums cannot serve as a substitute for them.

In a strongly-worded letter, Viswam wrote that it was wrong on the part of the government to assume everyone has access to the internet at any time of the day. If these radio and TV channels are shut down, a large part of the population will be deprived of vital information on regional and cultural affairs.

Viswam pointed out that AIR in Kerala is among the ones to be affected by Prasar Bharati's efforts. He also added that the move is against the very motto of public service broadcasting. Local artists and commoners may suffer as a result of the closure, wrote Viswam. In the letter, he requested the ministry for its swift intervention to roll back the decision by Prasar Bharati.

Viswam added that instead of shutting down these channels, the government should take measures to protect and strengthen the identity of the AIR stations by giving them adequate infrastructure and staff, and upgrading obsolete technology.