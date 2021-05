The online prayer meet for Sonthalia will be held on 21st May between 5pm and 7pm.

US Sonthalia, Director Fame India Magazine is no more.

Sonthalia was heading Fame India Magazine for close to a decade. Prior to this, he was Executive Director at Sonthalia Group.

The online prayer meet for Sonthalia will be held on 21st May between 5pm and 7pm.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)