The Hindu and businessline sport new designs

Our credible journalism, quality of reporting and incisive analysis will remain intact, and our new design will amplify the reading experience and bring us closer to our readers. This new redesign will follow a whole new aesthetic.

Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin with new businessline

Rajnikanth receives the redesigned copy of The Hindu

Kerala CM Pinnaryi Vijayan presented with the redesigned copy of The Hindu



The Hindu’s increased font size, dynamic promo panels, bigger pictures, bolder typefaces, comprehensive story packages, breathable page layouts, story highlighters and gist reads will ensure a seamless reading experience. QR codes and digitally integrated navigation pointers will help readers identify multi-media content such as online stories, interviews, videos and podcasts.



Talking about The Hindu redesign, Editor Suresh Nambath said, “Clean. Sharp. Bold. These words describe not only the look and style of The Hindu, its appearance and form, but also its core philosophy, its Code of Editorial Values: the integrity in both editorial and business functions.”



businessline’s contemporary new logo matches the spirit of our daring, young and vibrant nation. The redesign draws parallel to the new age of business. Text and visuals are blended to carry out storytelling in the same intuitive way in which we communicate via text messaging.



businessline’s editor Raghuvir Srinivasan said, “Starting today, businessline will sport a new, cheerful look to keep up with the times. While it turns trendy the newspaper will remain a hardnosed business, financial and economic daily.



The Hindu Group’s CEO L. V. Navaneeth said, “The new look will redefine the art of newspaper reading. It is tailored to the wants and needs of the digital-savvy generation. Our objective behind the redesign is simple- give readers the same experience as that of using a digital news product.”



The makeover was crafted by Mario Gracia, the Cuban-American newspaper designer and editorial consultant who has worked for publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and New Straits Times.Click on the links to check out The Hindu and businessline’s redesign: Click on the links to check out The Hindu and businessline’s redesign: bit.ly/3DD7HGY and bit.ly/3QR7cMt

