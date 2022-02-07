Business Today releases 2-volume edition to celebrate its 30th anniversary

One of the biggest editions of the magazine, the 30th anniversary issue has seven covers, 162 pages of editorial content, and 75 pages of advertisements from across categories

Started in January 1992, Business Today has completed 30 years this year. The magazine has been witness to the economic growth of post-liberalization India, meticulously chronicling, and analyzing every big business event that has shaped our economy. We have tracked the path taken by iconic leaders, as well as new-generation scions and new business leaders with passion, verve, and accuracy. For three decades, Business Today has stood the test of time as the Gold Standard of business journalism in India.

To commemorate this 30th Anniversary, Business Today has brought out two volumes of the Anniversary issue, which culminates in the bumper issue that hits the stands now. In that issue, as we celebrate the 75th year of Independent India, we at Business Today have charted the path ahead in 15 critical areas that will define our future as a nation. These areas include the new world of work, healthcare, digital education, electric vehicles, supply chains, smart manufacturing, augmented reality, Blockchain, super apps, start-ups and venture capital, MSMEs, real estate, stock markets, economic growth, and the push towards zero carbon.

The issue features sharp yet deep articles on the above subjects from Business Today’s ace reporters, along with guest columns from eminent leaders such as Mayank Kumar, MD of UpGrad; Naveen Munjal, MD of Hero Electric; Subhash Chandra Garg, former finance secretary; T.V. Narendran, CEO & MD of Tata Steel; Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India; and many others.

Another must-see feature in the issue is the journey of Indian business since economic liberalization, as seen through the cover stories of BT. The magazine’s editors have painstakingly handpicked 90 of BT’s best covers, from more than 700 that we have published so far, to present to you a visual gallery of the ebb and flow of Indian business. It is not just nostalgic but educative, too.

On this momentous occasion, Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson of the India Today Group, commended the Business Today team, “I congratulate Business Today on this historic occasion, and this extraordinary achievement of leading the business magazine space for 30 years. The history of BT follows the liberalized economic history of this country, and the magazine has stayed true to the India Today Group’s ethos of unbiased journalism of integrity. I am sure Business Today’s new integrated digital offering will see much greater success in the years ahead, and will not just stay ahead of the market, but will also bring to you big trends much ahead of their time, to help you in your business and in your understanding of the Indian economy.”

The 30th Anniversary issue reiterates the power of the Business Today Omniverse, in which the magazine stands firmly and proudly at the centre, with a robust and powerful television and digital ecosystem revolving around it. The Digital and social footprints of Business Today have been scaling new heights and setting new benchmarks. The recent budget coverage was a testament to same; On the Budget Day, Business Today website (busineestoday.in) was ahead of CBBC TV18 (cnbctv18.com) in Desktop Organic search traffic, as per SEMRUSH. Also, the power of two megabrands, Business Today and India Today Television helped the live stream of India Today TV beat that of CNBC TV 18 on YouTube by far in terms of average concurrent users during budget speech (1st Feb, 2022, 11:00-12:35 hrs.).

The bumper 30th Anniversary issue of Business Today powerfully reinforces the power of print. With dynamic leaders like Rahul Kanwal, Executive Director, Business Today; Sourav Majumdar, Editor, Business Today; Udayan Mukherjee, Global Business Editor, Business Today; Siddharth Zarabi, Managing Editor, Business Today TV; and Alok Nair, Chief Revenue Officer, Business Today Omniverse is young, dynamic, and sprinting like a hare ahead of the market.

One of the biggest editions ever of the magazine, the 30th Anniversary issue has an impressive seven covers, 162 pages of editorial content, and 75 pages of advertisements from across categories like BFSI, IT, Luxury, Education, & real estate among others, which include several innovations. On the circulation front, Business Today’s distribution reach has extended to new-age platforms such as Milkbasket, Fresh to Home, Amazon, Flipkart, and non-conventional outlets for magazine sales such as Spencer’s Retail, Patanjali Mega Mart, milk booths, grocery stores, and super markets. This has not only enabled the magazine sales to revive in the post-pandemic world but also accelerated growth in circulation. As a result, Business Today has already surpassed the pre Covid numbers in terms of circulation by end of January, and with the Anniversary jump of 33 per cent, it has scaled an all-time high.

If you’ve heard whispers of print dying, set them aside. Print is here to stay.

Business Today is here to stay

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)