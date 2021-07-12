'We have excellent content on our national platforms, it's only a matter of repackaging'

Reiterating Prime minister, Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ 'vocal for local', 'local for global and 'make for world' Shaina NC, BJP, spokesperson and board member of Prasar Bharti has said that our national broadcasting platforms have excellent content and we must take pride in what we have.

Just like BBC and CNN internationally, as a public service broadcaster, there is a certain pride in our national platforms. “We have excellent content. Now it’s only a matter of repackaging. Be proud of Doordarshan, be proud of Akashvani, be proud of All India Radio (AIR).”

She was in a conversation with Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now during the webcast of the Visionary Talk series held by the public policy and governance analysis platform.

Speaking on various measures being adopted to scale up national broadcasting platforms and expressing confidence with the new Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur coming in, Shaina said we need to now move out of past mindsets that only television series of Ramayana and Mahabharat can be our TRP generating strategies.

At Prasar Bharti, she said they are working on plans to tap international platforms and cover international festivals as well as the broadcasting of scientific programs and programs like DD Kisan that highlight the plight of farmers as also how they can harness technology optimally. She spoke about a program called ‘Netri -Mahila Sansad aur Kahaniyan,’ said she is hosting on Doordarshan on challenges faced by women and sacrifices they have to make to come into public like.

She gave the example of how AIR is giving coverage to Tokyo Olympics as well as its ‘noteworthy’ interview with sharpshooter Ronjan Sodhi. She urged people to use the new AIR news alerts app for a variety of very interesting programs.

Shaina said PM Modi’s radio program Maan Ki Baat has garnered huge traction on Radio and Akashvani radio paid a tribute to late actor Dilip Kumar through archives.

“Content is king. It is all there. Now the question is only about repackaging.”

Responding to a question if people of Maharashtra can now look up to and reach out to Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray for his handling of Covid -19 as also helming the tri-party government, Shaina said her party had the largest no’s with 105 MLA’s and added “Maharashtra has handled covid well which even PM Modi has appreciated. It is collective consciousness. Either you perform or perish.”

Giving her views on Mumbai municipal corporations’ efficient handling of covid, the Supreme Court of India praising the Mumbai Model of efficient handling of Covid-19 and now the US Congress sending a Letter of Appreciation to BMC Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, Shaina who is also a member of the national executive council of BJP and treasurer of the BJP's Maharashtra unit said Chahal is extremely efficient and silently keeps doing his work without getting affected by who is doing what. She however added that there needs to be coordination between Centre and states for achieving better results.

