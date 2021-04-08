The Q India achieves 2021 goal of reaching 100 million TV households in the country

QYOU Media Inc., has announced that The Q India has reached its 2021 goal of distribution to 100 Million TV Households as a result of launching on both DD Free Dish & Dish TV in April. The Q India has now gone live to 50 million additional TV homes in the month of April placing it in a position to challenge leading youth-oriented channels and brands in the country that previously had significantly higher numbers of homes reached. The company issued a press release on March 1, 2021, in connection with the new DD Free Dish (Channel 34) agreement. The new distribution relationship with DISH TV (Channel 128) has not been previously disclosed.

Sunder Aaron, Co-Founder and General Manager of QYOU Media India Pvt. Ltd. commented, “2021 continues to be a year where The Q India is accelerating the depth and breadth of our foundation for becoming a mainstream brand and media company in India. We have stated our goal of being a leading youth brand in India and distribution agreements like these are a key to making that happen. In addition, these are critically important building blocks as we pursue growing ratings and the ensuing revenue that will occur”.

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing-supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India’s fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching 4.4 Gross Rating Points (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) in February 2021. With a growing library of over 850 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel will reach an audience of over 712 million via 100 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

