Roger Binny to be next BCCI President: Reports

Roger Binny will be taking over as the next BCCI president, media networks have reported. He will be succeeding Sourav Ganguly.

Rajiv Shukla will be continuing as the Vice-President.

The names will be formally announced on October 18 after the elections.

Binny is known for being the highest wicket-taker during the historic 1983 World Cup.

