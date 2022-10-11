Roger Binny to be next BCCI President: Reports

Binny will be taking over from Sourav Ganguly; Rajiv Shukla to continue as Vice-President

Roger Binny will be taking over as the next BCCI president, media networks have reported. He will be succeeding Sourav Ganguly.

Rajiv Shukla will be continuing as the Vice-President.

The names will be formally announced on October 18 after the elections.

Binny is known for being the highest wicket-taker during the historic 1983 World Cup.

