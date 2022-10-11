Roger Binny to be next BCCI President: Reports
Binny will be taking over from Sourav Ganguly; Rajiv Shukla to continue as Vice-President
Roger Binny will be taking over as the next BCCI president, media networks have reported. He will be succeeding Sourav Ganguly.
Rajiv Shukla will be continuing as the Vice-President.
The names will be formally announced on October 18 after the elections.
Binny is known for being the highest wicket-taker during the historic 1983 World Cup.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Sourav ganguly Roger Binny BCCI President advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media