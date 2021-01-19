Republic Media Network unveils ‘Republic Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative’

This is an initiative to celebrate and showcase Indian entrepreneurship, Indian innovation, and Indian ideation, especially in the media tech space

Republic Media Network is delighted to announce the ‘Republic Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative’. This is an initiative to celebrate and showcase Indian entrepreneurship, Indian innovation, and Indian ideation, especially in the media tech space. With this initiative, Republic Media Network strives to support and ensure that proudly Indian, homegrown, GLOCAL brands, especially in the tech-media space get the opportunity to break barriers and shine with their full potential at the global scale.

What is the Republic Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative?

Republic Media Network began with humble origins as a start-up with a small team in a co-working space in Mumbai. Republic has been part of the start-up journey of India and recognizes that the nation is ebbing and flowing with potential. So, we at Republic Media Network have decided to do our bit to encourage start-up culture. We want to propel Indian innovation and innovators with brilliant ideas, products, and solutions to the forefront. From the responses sent to us via this initiative, on Republic Day, we will announce partnerships with 3-5 entrepreneurs/ideators especially in the tech media space whose trailblazing work personifies a self-reliant India.

How to apply to be part of the Republic Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative?

If you are hungry to innovate, if you have an idea you are itching to execute, if you have a solution to a glaring media-tech challenge, if you are a team with growth potential or if you are an individual with an invention or idea - you are on our radar. Write to us at aatmanirbharbharat@republicworld.com with your idea, and our teams will go through them. The best ideas will be selected and will be formally announced as part of the Republic Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative on 26 January 2021.

India is bubbling with energy, it is brimming with potential, and the youth of this great country hold the key to ground-breaking disruption. Now is the time to become pioneers of our own fate, creators of our own destiny, and move forward into the entrepreneurial space with aggression and aspiration to put Nation First. You are Republic, we are just your voice, and now we will use our voice to encourage and nurture a culture of entrepreneurship rooted in the pride of India.

Send in your proposals, realise your potential and join us to put India First.

