News portals come together to form Indian Digital Media Association

Indian Digital Media Association, which is the country’s largest conglomeration of digital media platforms, has been launched today. In its official release, the association stated that it "puts the nation’s interest above everything else. The association is a pro-nation, Indian-owned, Indian-edited and Indian-controlled digital news association."

"The founding members have a collective unique viewership of over 100 million users and will be guided by the ‘nation first’ principle. The association's founding members include OpIndia.com, Goachronicle.com, Republicworld.com, OTV Digital, DeshGujarat.com, Assamlive.com, NewsX.com, Sundayguardianlive.com and InKhabar.com. We are happy to announce that additionally over 25 digital news members are being presently onboarded," it said.

Speaking about the association, Savio Rodrigues, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, GoaChronicle.com said, “The disruption in media in the coming years will be digital. India will see a phenomenal shift towards digital media. Coming together of digital media organisations with their own niche disruptions in Indian Digital Media space to form an association is the formation of a force to be the true voice of a vibrant India digital media space.”

Nupur Sharma, Editor OpIndia, welcomed the formation of the pro-nation digital media association saying, “Digital Media has the potential to not just shape, but change the national discourse. No longer is the news cycle a slave to television media, that seeks punchlines and agendas, not the truth. It is an endeavour to not just strengthen, but organise and advocate for the interest of Nationalist Digital Media that has the potential today to shape the country and what its citizens talks about.”

The official statement read: "For the first time in history, the largest conglomeration of Digital platforms have formed an association that is aimed to safeguard the interest of not just member digital platforms but also actively participate in dialogue with all stakeholders, uphold standards of news reporting in national interest and engage with the government for policy formulation.

"As a self-regulatory body, it will be the eyes and ears of digital media platforms, to serve as an intermediary on its behalf. The association will be the central point of joint action on matters of interest. The founding members have a collective unique viewership of over a 100 million combined and are in a unique position to drive the ‘nation first’ narrative effectively."