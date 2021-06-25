Prasar Bharati goes paperless

The organisation has announced the 100% adoption of e-Offices, after which reduced the clearance process of files from one week to 24 hours

Prasar Bharati has announced that it has gone paperless after the 100% adoption of e-offices at the organisation. "The use of technology has turned the Operations at Prasar Bharati around. It’s no more business as usual, as in less than 2 years, 577 Centers and 22,348 employees of DD, AIR have embraced e-Office operations," said the company in its official communication.

The organisation stated that well established IT-enabled working structure through e-Office came in handy during the pandemic when employees across the country had to work within several limitations during the lockdown and after.

With the vision to be more efficient and paperless, Prasar Bharati announced e-Offices in August 2019. Of 577 Centres across the country, 10% adopted e-Office in 2019 (Aug – Dec), 74% in 2020 and the remaining 16% have joined by June 18, 2021.

In what has brought speed and transparency in the working of the organisation, more than 50 thousand e-Files have been created so far, with the status of every file available online. Internally, concerned departments can trace their files, whether it is in movement or parked or closed.

On average, the complete process of clearing one physical file used to take almost a week. Through e-Office, this has been drastically reduced to 24 hours on an average, sometimes even couple of hours.

As a result, the figures on the total volume of cleared files over almost last 2 years and an average number of files cleared every month during the same period have jumped significantly.

Top 10 Offices within Prasar Bharati (AIR – Doordarshan) in terms of creating and clearing most e-Files are as following:

