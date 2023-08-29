NDTV bags 12 awards at 15th edition of enba

To address what goes into delivering a blockbuster primetime and the issues that the news industry faces, e4m NewsNext presented a session on "Defending the Indefensible: Making of a Primetime Blockbuster."

Panellists included Anand Narasimhan, Managing Editor of Special Projects, CNN-News18; Shazia Ilmi, National Spokesperson, BJP; Anurag Bhadouria, National Spokesperson, Samajwadi Party; Jaiveer Shergill, National Spokesperson, BJP, and Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX. Sudhir Mishra, Founder & Managing Partner, Trust Legal, moderated the session.

To begin, Ilmi highlighted that early primetime and primetime are highly significant parts of television viewership. "A lot goes into planning and putting together all the ingredients for that perfect recipe that will make a primetime blockbuster. Every day, there is a lot of planning that goes on, from debating the key issues of the day to inviting different spokespersons from different parties, and I believe certain channels have figured out the formula extremely well. We in the BJP are supported by a multitude of studies and our personal understanding of the topic."

Chiming in, Narasimhan said we need to start putting what works for our country, first, editorially. Irrespective of what side of the political spectrum you are, who you like, we don't like, there can be no doubt that we love our country. “Going forward the next two and a half decades, it's going to be about putting the country first and its interest first. So as long as you align your editorial thought with saying this is good for the country, and this is not good for the country, it gives you absolute clarity.”

Gulati recalled the time when he was trained in journalism in an era of competition: “What is the other person doing? How can you do it harder, faster, better and louder than them? So you're watching all your competitors and all of us are trying to do exactly the same thing across six news channels. From subject to spokespersons, the conversations are exactly the same. Doing something different is difficult but once you take that leap of imagination, there is no going back. Something different is possible if you are passionate about your profession but sometimes we lose passion too.”

The format of the debate is very fast-paced, said Shergill. “It’s a vicious circle of demand and supply. There is an appetite for facts, TRP and sensationalism; so you have to package all this.” He also shared that he wrote to the NBA (News Broadcaster Association) saying that basic civility and respect for each other need to be restored into the TV debates for longevity. Abusive language and heated arguments can surely give you some applause but kindness and calmness can give you success in the long run.”

He also said that sometimes spokespersons get into the habit of abusing the anchor as the shortest way to make their point or abusing a fellow party spokesperson as the shortest way to prove a point. “No. We have to figure out for the nine o'clock primetime look. I have to say my best things in those few seconds. The anchor is doing his or her job and as spokesperson, I have to put the points. And lastly, the reality of politics is as in politics someday you're the pigeon or the statue. So be aware and put the best foot forward.” He also said alone it's not the responsibility of an anchor but it's also a responsibility of a party spokesperson. “We have a long game to go. People will remember our credibility and not abuses.”

On how Bhadouria prepares for blockbuster primetime he said he does the groundwork himself according to the anchor of the show. “In today’s debate show, one cannot say what he or she wants to convey. The responsibility should be from both sides. Sometimes anchor thinks it's only a spokesperson’s responsibility to be accountable to the viewers which is not right.”

The panellists concluded the topic and shared that while we all talk about how the quality of debates should be better, it's not just an anchor or a spokesperson’s responsibility; it’s a collective effort including the viewer to raise the bar of political debates.