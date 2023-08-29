NDTV bags 12 awards at 15th edition of enba
NDTV has been recognised with as many as twelve awards in the 15th edition of the Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) Awards. These awards included the best news coverage (English) and Best coverage by News reporter (Hindi and English) and a bunch of awards for its celebrated social campaigns.
The most significant award, Lifetime Achievement, goes to Sonia Singh, NDTV’s Editorial Director. In her over three-decade long association with NDTV, Sonia has reported and led the coverage & analysis of every major news event in India from 8 general elections to the Kargil war & many more. She anchors the marquee interview show, ‘The NDTV Dialogues’, which brings together thought leaders in different fields for a conversation on Indian and global contemporary challenges.
Executive Editor and Principal Anchor Vishnu Som's extensive and hard-hitting news coverage on war-hit Ukraine has won him an award for the Best News Coverage-International (English). NDTV's Anurag Dwary's sharp reportage on the outrage over 'Bulldozer Raj' in Khargone and Sreeja MS's courageous reporting on the Sri Lanka unrest, where she was teargassed multiple times, has won them an award for the Best Coverage by News Reporter (Hindi and English categories respectively).
In addition, NDTV’s social campaigns also added a bounty of awards. The ‘NDTV Dettol Banega Swasth India’ campaign, now about to enter its landmark 10th season, has won three awards for the Best Campaign for Social Cause (English), Best Programme On Social Issue (English), and Best promo (English). The ‘Banega Swasth India” started in 2014 as a campaign to take forward the Swachh Bharat mission, and then pivoted to spreading awareness about the importance of health for all.
Also winning three awards is the Justice ‘For Every Child campaign’ – NDTV’s initiative with the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation to build a child marriage free India. The three awards won by the campaign include Best Talk Show (Hindi), Best Programme On Social Issue (Hindi) and Best Campaign For Social Cause (Hindi).
‘Mesmerising Maharashtra’, a series showcasing Maharashtra’s hidden travel locations, has won for the Best Coverage on Travel (English) and the series has also got Harsh Dawar his 2nd consecutive award in the Best Video editor category.
A complete list of the ENBA Award winners for the NDTV group are:
• Lifetime Achievement – Sonia Singh
• Best News Coverage (International) – Vishnu Som (Ukraine War)
• Best Coverage by a News Reporter – Anurag Dwary, Sreeja MS
• Best Talk Show (Hindi) - Justice For Every Child
• Best Programme On Social Issue (English) - Banega Swasth India
• Best Programme On Social Issue (Hindi) - Justice For Every Child
• Best Coverage on Travel (English) - Mesmerizing Maharashtra
• Best Video Editor - Harsh Dawar
• Best Channel Promo (English) - Banega Swasth India (Mother's Day Special)
Any time can be prime time for news: Sudipto Chowdhuri, India TV
At the e4m NewsNext 2023, Chowdhuri, Chief Revenue Officer/ Executive President - Sales, India TV, discussed the nitty gritty of the sponsorship game for news channels
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 11:50 AM | 3 min read
“When we talk about getting sponsorship to the organisation, we need to understand the connect between the brands that we operate with and the brand that we are as a particular news channel,” said Sudipto Chowdhuri, Chief Revenue Officer/ Executive President - Sales, India TV in a fireside chat with Sohini Ganguly, Senior Correspondent, exchange4media, at the News Next Conference 2023.
Chowdhuri gave an example of how different a Harley Davidson is from Gucci. “You will not think of the two in the same way. Similarly, whenever a channel deals with a particular brand, we need to understand the aspects that we are connecting on,” he added.
Chowdhuri also pointed out that post-pandemic, there has been a mindset among advertisers that if they are advertising with a particular channel, they need to squeeze out the channel to the last drop of deliverable. “We are not towels. So we need to collaborate and understand the brand philosophy of each other, and see how we can help each other rather than packing in more and more things,” he said.
Speaking about the upcoming elections, Chowdhuri highlighted that the market as of now has not been responding too well. “If you remove the government advertisement and see the overall scenario, corporate has been moving really slow,” he mentioned.
However, he also said that if we look at the 2018 elections, there was a surge of roughly 46% of clients who came newly on board. “People do look to spend good money during elections. In India TV we specifically have a good lineup of programming coming up, we go a little tough on which brand we get on board and which brand we do not get on board,” Chowdhuri added.
He believes that the money will be divided since there is also the festive season and sports season that’s knocking on the door before the elections.
For the longest time, only prime time was a key focus for advertisers. Chowdhuri said that the majority of salespeople, most of the time, have sold the prime time as evening prime time. “Morning is a prime time for news; evening is a prime time for news. And for that matter, any time can become prime time for news. Most of the clients will push the broadcaster or salespeople to get a spot in the evening; that doesn’t make sense,” he said.
India TV recently became the only newsgroup to have exclusive CTV news channels in India. “CTV is growing very fast. The benefit is that the attributes are digital, but the screen is still a television screen and there is the benefit of co-viewing,” he mentioned.
Disclosure and transparency are of key importance to the audience today. Sharing some best practices for disclosing sponsored content, Chowdhuri said, “You need to look at the context of the brand associating with you. We are very careful about these things, as a channel. You will never see an irrelevant brand sponsoring irrelevant stuff. There are some categories that we do not allow to advertise on specific programmes.”
He also mentioned that good collaboration is not just about taking the money and protecting the bottom line. “The medium we work for is very powerful. You sell with pride and you walk away with your head held high,” he concluded.
'It's our collective responsibility to raise the bar of debates on news channels'
Panellists at the e4m NewsNext Summit discussed 'Defending the Indefensible: Making of a Primetime Blockbuster'
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 9:08 AM | 4 min read
To address what goes into delivering a blockbuster primetime and the issues that the news industry faces, e4m NewsNext presented a session on "Defending the Indefensible: Making of a Primetime Blockbuster."
Panellists included Anand Narasimhan, Managing Editor of Special Projects, CNN-News18; Shazia Ilmi, National Spokesperson, BJP; Anurag Bhadouria, National Spokesperson, Samajwadi Party; Jaiveer Shergill, National Spokesperson, BJP, and Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX. Sudhir Mishra, Founder & Managing Partner, Trust Legal, moderated the session.
To begin, Ilmi highlighted that early primetime and primetime are highly significant parts of television viewership. "A lot goes into planning and putting together all the ingredients for that perfect recipe that will make a primetime blockbuster. Every day, there is a lot of planning that goes on, from debating the key issues of the day to inviting different spokespersons from different parties, and I believe certain channels have figured out the formula extremely well. We in the BJP are supported by a multitude of studies and our personal understanding of the topic."
Chiming in, Narasimhan said we need to start putting what works for our country, first, editorially. Irrespective of what side of the political spectrum you are, who you like, we don't like, there can be no doubt that we love our country. “Going forward the next two and a half decades, it's going to be about putting the country first and its interest first. So as long as you align your editorial thought with saying this is good for the country, and this is not good for the country, it gives you absolute clarity.”
Gulati recalled the time when he was trained in journalism in an era of competition: “What is the other person doing? How can you do it harder, faster, better and louder than them? So you're watching all your competitors and all of us are trying to do exactly the same thing across six news channels. From subject to spokespersons, the conversations are exactly the same. Doing something different is difficult but once you take that leap of imagination, there is no going back. Something different is possible if you are passionate about your profession but sometimes we lose passion too.”
The format of the debate is very fast-paced, said Shergill. “It’s a vicious circle of demand and supply. There is an appetite for facts, TRP and sensationalism; so you have to package all this.” He also shared that he wrote to the NBA (News Broadcaster Association) saying that basic civility and respect for each other need to be restored into the TV debates for longevity. Abusive language and heated arguments can surely give you some applause but kindness and calmness can give you success in the long run.”
He also said that sometimes spokespersons get into the habit of abusing the anchor as the shortest way to make their point or abusing a fellow party spokesperson as the shortest way to prove a point. “No. We have to figure out for the nine o'clock primetime look. I have to say my best things in those few seconds. The anchor is doing his or her job and as spokesperson, I have to put the points. And lastly, the reality of politics is as in politics someday you're the pigeon or the statue. So be aware and put the best foot forward.” He also said alone it's not the responsibility of an anchor but it's also a responsibility of a party spokesperson. “We have a long game to go. People will remember our credibility and not abuses.”
On how Bhadouria prepares for blockbuster primetime he said he does the groundwork himself according to the anchor of the show. “In today’s debate show, one cannot say what he or she wants to convey. The responsibility should be from both sides. Sometimes anchor thinks it's only a spokesperson’s responsibility to be accountable to the viewers which is not right.”
The panellists concluded the topic and shared that while we all talk about how the quality of debates should be better, it's not just an anchor or a spokesperson’s responsibility; it’s a collective effort including the viewer to raise the bar of political debates.
Media was once under the tyranny of the state, then market and now algorithm: Barkha Dutt
Dutt, the Founder and Editor of MoJo Story, spoke about the growing relevance of digital news and staying ahead of AI at the e4m NewsNext Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 27, 2023 1:44 PM | 4 min read
When television news became privatized in India in 1995, Barkha Dutt, Founder and Editor of Mojo Story, recalled when India Today and NDTV were tasked with producing 30-minute news bulletins in English and Hindi.
Dutt shared that at that time many people came into television from newspapers, but there were some of them who were first-generation entrants into television news.
A former television person and now the founder of a digital news organisation, Dutt said technology is what we make of them. “The question to be asked today is 'What have we made of television news?'”
Speaking at the 12th Edition of NewsNext Summit 2023, Dutt shared how Mojo Story spent weeks in Manipur for news coverage. She said the largest presence of media in Manipur apart from the local news media were independent digital platforms. “I did not see a large presence of television news on the ground in a sustained way other than as purely reactive to that viral video. There was no before and after coverage of Manipur on our TV channels.”
She said it's time to stop theorizing about the potential of a medium and start looking at why many people decided to leave television. “The reasons are complicated. In my case, it was a combination of reasons. I was tired of being an employee and started having disagreements with my managers over how free I was about the stories I wanted to.”
Dutt who has spent three decades in media said that India's media has gone through three tyrannies. “We started with the tyranny of being state-owned. Then we went to the tyranny of the market; you were required to do what the market wanted you to do. Now in the tyranny of the algorithm. I don't want to romanticize the digital world and say there are no pressures to get views in the digital world. We live in an age where the challenge is who will click on your story.”
She also highlighted that television news has evolved in India and has led to many of its best talents leaving television and stepping out of it. “Television news has a broken revenue model because of which it stopped spending money on reporting. I discovered this when I actually launched my digital platform.”
Reuters Institute tells us that most Indians get their content from YouTube and WhatsApp which is why most TV channels today have had to pivot to taking their YouTube and digital strategy much more seriously than they ever had to, said Dutt.
Talking about the future of not just Mojo Story, but the future of digital content and digital news content in India, Dutt said that like everywhere else in newspapers and television, they are still figuring out revenue models.
“I think across mediums the biggest crisis for media not just in India but globally is how do you remain journalists and find a way to be self-sustaining? What is the best way to fund media in a way that remains independent?”
She added, “We're trying to figure it out. But I can tell you that in terms of impact, in terms of being able to change the perception of a story, in terms of connecting with your viewers in terms of connecting with your readers, we are in a much freer space.”
According to Dutt, one year from now, everyone will be using AI to write copy, captions and descriptions and to generate videos and there are an entire slew of jobs that will be in danger.
“I mentioned this because of the one thing AI can't do. The one thing that technology can't do is to build a relationship between yourself and your audience and that’s why I am confident about Mojo Story because I believe that today people do not come to a website, channel or program, they come to a person. We are entering a medium agnostic phase of content because if everybody's consuming content on their phone then whether you're running a 20-person organization or a 2000-person organization, you will have the same opportunity to connect with your audience.”
She further concluded, “As a journalist today, three things remain undeterred by technology and by the medium -- passion, authenticity and the capacity to take risks and be courageous in your storytelling. It doesn't matter what the medium is.”
Innovation is our ally, truth our guiding star: Vineet Jain, The Times Group
At the e4m NewsNext 2023, the Managing Director of The Times Group spoke about the evolution of news in India from print to AI
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 27, 2023 12:50 PM | 5 min read
exchange4media's NEWSNEXT SUMMIT is an annual symposium of News TV leaders, global media experts, advertisers, brand marketers and academicians. These luminaries come together to discuss the future of TV news in light of the sweeping changes we see in the industry today.
It is a forum for the industry to look inward and discuss solutions to some of the issues facing TV news. We were joined today by Vineet Jain, the Managing Director of The Times Group, who addressed the audience through an audio-visual since he couldn't be physically present at the event.
In his speech, he spoke about the past two decades of TV news, the paradigm shift brought about by the internet and the inevitable advent of artificial intelligence.
Here is the full transcript of his address:
I extend my best wishes to exchange4media’s NEWSNEXT Summit for a successful event. The discussions throughout the day hold the promise of unveiling insights into the swiftly evolving challenges in our industry—both within newsrooms and on the business front. While I'm disappointed that I cannot be there in person today, I eagerly await a summary of the valuable suggestions. I am enthusiastic about engaging with many of you in the coming days.
Let's journey back a century. News was ink on paper, the printed word delivering stories to our doorstep. Newspapers were our guides, shaping opinions and narratives. Then, a revolution unfolded—the age of television. News went live, captivating households with moving images and charismatic anchors. The world watched history unfold before its eyes.
Over the past two decades, TV News has served as a significant reference point in the digital evolution. The emergence of multi-platform dynamics and social distribution marked pivotal shifts. But, the core approach persisted, with news services publishing broadly the same content to the same audience on different platforms.
But progress is relentless. The internet democratized information. Websites, blogs, and social media transformed everyone into potential journalists. News became accessible 24/7, no longer confined by printing schedules or airtime. The way we consumed TV content, also underwent a seismic shift – from the family television screen to the personal mobile screen. Consumers are paying attention to content creators of all kinds who speak to them in a voice which resonates on a platform they use. You can see a completely different service on a mobile phone, to the one you see on TV. TV on the go, cord-cutting, and live TV streaming on OTT platforms became the new norms, reshaping our interaction with television.
The digital revolution also opened a new chapter. Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram rapidly disseminated stories, while YouTube transformed individuals into broadcasters. Mobile and internet growth intertwined news with our daily lives, reshaping engagement.
Then, a new force emerged—Artificial Intelligence-- which has now captured everyone's imagination. It is not about replacing tradition, but about amplifying it. Imagine a world where news is tailored precisely to your interests, where data transforms into insightful stories. AI fact-checks at lightning speed, guarding truth. Language barriers crumble, allowing news to seamlessly transcend linguistic diversity, an essential transformation for a country like India with its multitude of languages and cultures.
AI isn't only aiding journalists; it's also transforming content formats. Text and images are morphing into videos, audio, and beyond. AI even ushers in virtual anchors.
Visualize a newsroom where AI-generated visuals enhance storytelling, freeing journalists to delve deeper. Chatbots engage with you directly, answering questions in real time. And ethical considerations? They guide us, ensuring algorithms remain unbiased and content trustworthy.
As someone who has weathered all of these shifts for 35 years, I've seen the industry evolve from print to TV to digital --and now to the frontier of AI.
As Chief Content Architect of The Times Group, I've been driven by a core belief in democratizing media and making news accessible to younger and mass audiences using cutting-edge tools. In this pursuit, prescriptive journalism stands out—a call not just to highlight issues but to offer solutions as well.
Today's digital news platforms face the challenge of immersing consumers in solutions while upholding ethical standards. This commitment rests on a foundation of accurate, unbiased information and the integrity to uphold credibility.
I firmly believe that our editorial teams are the best self-regulators, safeguarding our hard-fought freedoms against external threats. As we venture into the realms of broadcasting, digital tech, and AI, these principles must remain at the heart of our endeavors.
Today, we stand on the threshold of a new chapter—where innovation is our ally, and truth our guiding star. In this narrative, remember that the essence of news endures. We adapt, but our purpose remains unaltered: To inform, inspire, and empower.
So, as we navigate this exciting path, let us embrace the legacy of the past and the promise of the future --united by the enduring pursuit of knowledge.
Thank You and best wishes again for an incisive and insightful event
enba 2022: India Today, Aaj Tak, ET Now take home top honours
NDTV's Sonia Singh won the Lifetime Achievement award, TV Today Network’s Rahul Kumar Shaw was adjudged ‘CEO of the Year’ & Aaj Tak's Sudhir Chaudhary was named ‘enba media maverick of the year’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 27, 2023 11:42 PM | 3 min read
The 15th edition of the exchange4media news broadcasting awards (enba) was organized on Sunday, August 27 in a glittering ceremony at Radison Blu, Noida. The awards honoured the best of the best in the Indian broadcast news media industry. It recognizes the best in Television news and rewards broadcasters and industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of Television Broadcasting in India.
At the star-studded awards night, Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award, TV Today Network’s Rahul Kumar Shaw was honoured with the ‘CEO of the Year’ award while Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor, Aaj Tak was named the ‘enba media maverick of the year 2023’.
TV Today Network bagged the maximum number of awards with a total of 144 metals followed by ABP Network with a total of 63 metals. Coming to the medal tally, TV Today Network took home 61 gold, 31 silver and 19 bronze metals across categories at enba 2022 while ABP Network bagged 23 gold, 25 silver and 15 bronze metals across categories. Among the other channels, Times Network bagged 32 metals at enba 2022, iTV Network won 25 metals in total, NDTV took home 11 metals and Asianet News Network bagged 9 metals across categories.
The News Channels of the Year (Hindi) title was bagged by three channels – Aaj Tak, ABP News and Times Now Navbharat. While Aaj Tak bagged gold, ABP News took home the silver metal and Times Now Navbharat bagged bronze. Also, News Channels of the Year (English) was awarded to India Today, Times Now and NewsX who bagged gold, silver and bronze respectively. The ‘Business News Channel of the Year- English’ was given to ET Now while Sports Tak was named as the ‘Best Sports Digital News Channel’.
Meanwhile, Supriya Prasad, News Director, Aaj Tak, picked the gold trophy in the ‘News Television – News Director / Editor-in-Chief / Managing Editor / News Editor of the Year- (Hindi)’ category while Rahul Kanwal, Executive Director, Business Today & News Director, India Today & Aaj Tak, took home the gold award in the ‘News Television – News Director / Editor-in-Chief / Managing Editor / News Editor of the Year (English)’ category.
In the ‘Young Professional of the Year – Editorial- English’ category, Aarthi Kirushnan, Anchor & Producer of NewsX won the gold metal while in the ‘Young Professional of the Year – Editorial- Hindi’ category, Siddhi Vishal Sharma, Trainee- News & Program Production of ABP News, took home the gold metal, Ashutosh Chaturvedi, Anchor, Associate Editor, Aaj Tak bagged silver and Rajeev Dhoundiyal, Anchor, Senior Associate Producer, Aaj Tak, took home the bronze metal for their outstanding work and contribution.
Here's the complete list of winners:
MIB asks media bodies to refrain from direct & indirect betting ads
The ministry has said failure to adhere to the advisory may invite action from the government
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 2:04 PM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has recently advised all stakeholders, including media entities, online advertisement intermediaries and social media platforms, to immediately refrain from showing advertisements or promotional content on betting/gambling in any form.
It has added that failure to adhere to this advisory may invite appropriate action from the government under various statutes.
According to the ministry, “The recent Central Government action against a network of agents who had collected substantial money from users of gambling apps that had subsequently funnelled the funds out of India to reiterate that advertisements of gambling or betting platforms pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children. It has further added that this mechanism has linkages to money laundering networks, thereby threatening the financial security of the country.”
The Ministry has stated in the advisory that along with these illegalities, it is also highly likely that black money is used to pay for such advertisements. To that end, the Ministry has noted that certain media entities, including advertisement intermediaries and social media platforms, have been allowing direct and indirect advertisements of betting and gambling platforms during major sporting events, including cricket tournaments. Further, the Ministry has observed that there is a tendency to spike promotion of such betting and gambling platforms during a major sporting event, especially cricket.
MIB has issued advisories to warn media platforms against publicising betting/gambling platforms. The online advertisement intermediaries have also been advised not to target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.
Advisories in the past have stated that betting and gambling is an illegal activity and hence advertisements or promotion of such activities directly or indirectly on any of the media platforms falls foul of the various statutes, including under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Press Council Act 1978, etc.
Indian shoppers to boost spending by 14% this festive season: Disney+ Hotstar survey
The survey also found that consumer spending is expected to be heavily influenced by online ads
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 1:54 PM | 3 min read
As cricket fever grips the nation with only days to go to the Asia Cup followed by the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the second edition of Disney+ Hotstar’s Festive Shopping Sentiment Survey has found that shoppers this festive season are likely to increase their spending by 14% over last year, driven by a 12% increase in the size of their shopping baskets.
Marketers with the best opportunity to leverage the cricketing properties and influence the positive spending sentiment observed in the second edition of Disney+ Hotstar’s Festive Shopping Sentiment survey. the platform has lifted its paywall for mobile and tablet-only viewers for both the tournaments, thus democratizing the game for more than 540 million [Source – FICCI E&Y report] smartphone users across the country.
The free streaming of the two widely watched sporting events will enable a lucrative avenue for marketers to make a mark in consumers’ minds before the festive season. As per the Festive Shopping Sentiment survey, 9 in 10 consumers expressed a healthy appetite to spend for the upcoming season. With an average budget of Rs. 17K, shoppers are predicted to boost their spending by 14% the previous year. This will be fueled by a 12% rise in shopping basket size, with the most popular categories being clothes, mobile phones, and health and beauty. Festive bonanzas, such as brand and cashback incentives, discounts, and other promotions, can influence customer mindsets even more.
The survey also found that consumer spending is expected to be heavily influenced by online ads. It is prone to sway towards online shopping, with 60% of consumers discovering brands and services through online platforms as they shop for themselves and for gifting purposes. Accompanying the online shopping sentiments of 7 out of 10 shoppers, digital payment options too recorded 36% preference, with UPI in the lead.
Ajit Varghese – Head of Network - Ad Sales, Disney Star said, “With the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 being free-to-view to all mobile phone users, Disney+ Hotstar is poised to become the prime digital platform for marketers. This especially holds true for the Cricket World Cup, which returns home after a hiatus of 12 years, right before the peak festive season kicks in. Safe to sayall eyes are going to be on the action on the ground, making it a once-in-a-decade opportunity for brands looking to make the most out of the festive fervor amongst consumers.”
Disney+ Hotstar is set to revolutionize Live Cricket advertising during the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the launch of its self-serve platform. The platform is also offering over 75 targeting parameters (previously 35) that can be cross-tabbed to combine multiple parameters for granular reach and caters to all ticket sizes (from INR 2 lacs to upto 50 lacs). Additionally, special rates have been introduced that are at par with leading UGC platforms. Starting at just Rs. 49* (CPM) for non-India matches, and a special package for India-only matches at Rs. 149* (CPM).
*Rate applicable on the first campaign, for India/ non-India matches with no targeting chosen, minimum duration 2 matches, min budget Rs. 2 lakhs.
Detailed Survey findings available here - https://discover.hotstar.com/download-report
