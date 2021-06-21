Havas Media wins offline media mandate for Hamdard’s food division

The account will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office, led by Uday Mohan, President – North and West India, Havas Media

Havas Media India has won the offline media mandate for Hamdard Laboratories’ food division, that includes the widely known beverage brand RoohAfza and all its extensions, Hamdard honey, Hamdard saffron, oils, healthy teas, snacks, dairy products, and other value added innovative food products.

The account will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office, led by Uday Mohan, President – North and West India, Havas Media. Established in 1906 by Hakeem Hafiz Abdul Majeed, Hamdard Laboratories (India) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of herbal products and medicines that combine Unani methodology with progressive research. Hamdard’s rich legacy consists of natural herb-based products spread across pan India and globally.

Hamdard’s food division offers a portfolio of products including juices, squashes, fusion drinks, milkshakes, spices and honey. RoohAfza is Hamdard’s flagship product under the beverage category offering new variants like Rooh Afza Milk Shake, Roof Afza Fusion, Rooh Afza Lassi, Rooh Afza sachet (single serving pack).

Jam-E-Shirin, a range of concentrated sharbats like khus, sandal, rose etc are also available in its beverage category. Hamdard also offers various educational programmes related to food and technology through its educational arm, Hamdard University. Hamdard Foods’ Manesar plant is registered with US FDA and is ISO 22000 and ISO 9001 certified.

Hamid Ahmed, CEO, Hamdard Laboratories India (Foods Division), said, “Hamdard cherishes the trust and popularity of millions of households through its health benefitting natural products for the last 114 years. Our aim is to become a truly home-friendly food & beverage brand with a core purpose of offering health

through foods. We are confident of Havas Media’s capabilities and strongly believe in their Meaningful Brands philosophy, making them the right partner for us. We look

forward to this partnership.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “Hamdard is a legacy brand, a trusted household name with a presence of over 100 years, offering natural and

healthy products. With health and immunity taking centre-stage in our lives, herbal and ayurvedic food products and supplements are becoming the preferred choice of

consumers. Our 'Meaningful Brands'; philosophy resonates well with a brand like Hamdard and we are glad to be appointed as their media partner. We look forward to

our association in driving the brand’s meaningful journey.”

