Governance Now Visionary Awards 2021: NP Singh honoured as ‘Media Personality of the Year’

Sony Pictures Networks India’s (SPNI) Managing Director & CEO, N.P. Singh, was conferred the Media Personality of the Year award at the Governance Now Visionary Awards 2021. The award was bestowed upon him by chief guest Kiren Rijiju, Honorable Union Minister of Law and Justice at a virtual ceremony organised by Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now.

The Governance Now Visionary Awards 2021 aims to celebrate stalwarts and thought leaders across industries. It recognises visionary leaders for their ideas, concepts, and exceptional foresight on the future roadmaps of their respective industries.

Singh’s visionary leadership and persistent efforts have substantially contributed to shaping Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) into the media behemoth that it is today. His passion, commitment, and hard work have contributed to the growth of SPNI and the advancement of the ever-evolving Indian Media and Entertainment industry. He envisioned value for the industry in combining the might of SPNI and ZEE into one company. For him, being visionary means being ahead of the curve and leading from the front.

Being associated with SPNI for over two decades, he has fostered a culture of excellence and innovations across the board. His foresight and business acumen have seen the network expansion into businesses beyond linear broadcasting and venturing into digital, production and launching multiple IP’s, which have been progressive and ahead of the curve. Under Mr. Singh’s leadership, SPNI has been a visionary media conglomerate, undertaking risks and challenges and playing a pivotal role in changing the dynamics of viewing content aside from contributing and transforming the Media & Entertainment industry at large.

Governance Now is a public policy and analysis platform. It is also a multi-media initiative for participatory reportage and analysis related to the governance of all institutions and processes that are fundamental and indispensable to public life in India. Moreover, it provides a platform to celebrate the efforts and commitment of leaders across industries. The platform has gained immense respect and appreciation globally and hosts more than one million visitors on its website and more than 400K subscribers on its YouTube channel. It is owned by Sri Adhikari Brothers Group, a leading Indian M&E conglomerate with interests in broadcast, films, content production and publishing.

N.P. Singh, Managing Director, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) India, said: “The Indian media and entertainment industry has grown exponentially over the years, and as part of an industry that is brimming with leaders, I am indeed humbled and honoured to be conferred with this recognition. It is the ability to challenge the status-quo and make room for pioneering initiatives that propels us as leaders, benefiting the industry at large.”

Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now, said: “Governance Now Visionary Awards is an attempt to honour the stellar work of visionaries across sectors who by their sheer commitment and vision have changed the course of the domain they operate in. These are challenging times that we are witnessing and our awardees who are selected after a rigorous process of screening by our expert jury have pushed the envelope time and again and proved their mettle. It is worth extreme pride that we bring this year’s edition of Visionary Awards. Shri N.P. Singh has been instrumental in making Sony Pictures Networks India the media behemoth that it is. The proposed merger between Sony and ZEE is scripting a new chapter in the course of the Indian Media & Entertainment.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)