Felicitations pour in for Anurag Thakur as he takes charge of I&B, Sports Ministry

Notable names from politics to sports took to Twitter to wish the newly appointed minister

Anurag Thakur has formally taken charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry earlier today after being sworn in yesterday on July 7. He will also take charge as the Sports Minister in the Union cabinet.

Felicitations and wishes poured in for him on Twitter as he took over the reins from his predecessor Prakash Javadekar.

Ravi Shashtri

Great to see a former @BCCI President become the Sports Minister in the Union cabinet. Congratulations on the double whammy @ianuragthakur ji ?? pic.twitter.com/RDL4WpmSNh — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 7, 2021

Suhas Gopinath

Congratulations to my fellow YGL, @ianuragthakur ji , former BJYM President, Territorial Army Officer and a wonderful person to know, for being appointed as the Union Minister for I&B and Youth & Sports Affairs! #CabinetReshuffle #CabinetExpansion #Govt4Growth pic.twitter.com/Hmike9Fgts — Suhas Gopinath (@suhasgopinath) July 7, 2021

Amish Thakur

Ronnie Screwvala

Congratulations @ianuragthakur - strong combination of Ministries- with Broadcasting & Sports & Youth Affairs - with great responsibility comes greater opportunity for change - all of them are India’s Soft Power ?- look forward to your long innings … — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) July 7, 2021

Rao Inderjit Singh

Ajay Sancheti

Congratulations & best wishes @ianuragthakur bhai on ur elevation as union cabinet minister in Modi Sarkar. God bless u.@BJP4India — Ajay Sancheti (@sancheti_ajay) July 7, 2021

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Congratulations @ianuragthakur - look forward to your dynamic leadership in driving our sports agenda to even greater heights. As I&B minister you hv a huge opportunity to drive change. https://t.co/CU5GZy0Xyo — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) July 8, 2021

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Narendra Sawaikar

Congratulations to Shri. @ianuragthakur ji on his appointment as Cabinet Minister with charge of Ministry for Sports and Youth Affairs. Wishing you all the success! pic.twitter.com/YkGCdZe01Z — Narendra Sawaikar नरेंद्र सावईकर (@NSawaikar) July 8, 2021

Niranjan_Mukundan

Congratulations @ianuragthakur sir, hoping for the same or even more support in the field of sports and para sports ??. https://t.co/nmZFFA183v — Niranjan_Mukundan (@SwimmerNiranjan) July 8, 2021

