Felicitations pour in for Anurag Thakur as he takes charge of I&B, Sports Ministry
Notable names from politics to sports took to Twitter to wish the newly appointed minister
Anurag Thakur has formally taken charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry earlier today after being sworn in yesterday on July 7. He will also take charge as the Sports Minister in the Union cabinet.
Felicitations and wishes poured in for him on Twitter as he took over the reins from his predecessor Prakash Javadekar.
Ravi Shashtri
Great to see a former @BCCI President become the Sports Minister in the Union cabinet. Congratulations on the double whammy @ianuragthakur ji ?? pic.twitter.com/RDL4WpmSNh— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 7, 2021
Suhas Gopinath
Congratulations to my fellow YGL, @ianuragthakur ji , former BJYM President, Territorial Army Officer and a wonderful person to know, for being appointed as the Union Minister for I&B and Youth & Sports Affairs! #CabinetReshuffle #CabinetExpansion #Govt4Growth pic.twitter.com/Hmike9Fgts— Suhas Gopinath (@suhasgopinath) July 7, 2021
Amish Thakur
Congratulations @ianuragthakur for elevation well deserved. pic.twitter.com/XgxRfq7gBh— Amish Devgan (@AMISHDEVGAN) July 7, 2021
Ronnie Screwvala
Congratulations @ianuragthakur - strong combination of Ministries- with Broadcasting & Sports & Youth Affairs - with great responsibility comes greater opportunity for change - all of them are India’s Soft Power ?- look forward to your long innings …— Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) July 7, 2021
Rao Inderjit Singh
केन्द्रीय कैबिनेट मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर माननीय श्री @KirenRijiju जी, श्री @RajKSinghIndia जी, श्री @HardeepSPuri जी, श्री @mansukhmandviya जी, श्री @byadavbjp जी, श्री @PRupala जी, श्री @kishanreddybjp जी, श्री @ianuragthakur जी, आपको ढेर सारी बधाई!— Rao Inderjit Singh (@Rao_InderjitS) July 7, 2021
Ajay Sancheti
Congratulations & best wishes @ianuragthakur bhai on ur elevation as union cabinet minister in Modi Sarkar. God bless u.@BJP4India— Ajay Sancheti (@sancheti_ajay) July 7, 2021
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Congratulations @ianuragthakur - look forward to your dynamic leadership in driving our sports agenda to even greater heights. As I&B minister you hv a huge opportunity to drive change. https://t.co/CU5GZy0Xyo— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) July 8, 2021
Jamyang Tsering Namgyal
आप सभी को केन्द्रीय मंत्रीमंडल में कैबिनेट मंत्री के पद की शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।— Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) July 8, 2021
गौतम बुद्ध से प्रार्थना है आप मा. @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में देश के विकास के नए आयाम स्थापित करेंगे।#Govt4Growth pic.twitter.com/iRI8MbfgEg
Narendra Sawaikar
Congratulations to Shri. @ianuragthakur ji on his appointment as Cabinet Minister with charge of Ministry for Sports and Youth Affairs. Wishing you all the success! pic.twitter.com/YkGCdZe01Z— Narendra Sawaikar नरेंद्र सावईकर (@NSawaikar) July 8, 2021
Niranjan_Mukundan
Congratulations @ianuragthakur sir, hoping for the same or even more support in the field of sports and para sports ??. https://t.co/nmZFFA183v— Niranjan_Mukundan (@SwimmerNiranjan) July 8, 2021
