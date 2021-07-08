Felicitations pour in for Anurag Thakur as he takes charge of I&B, Sports Ministry

Notable names from politics to sports took to Twitter to wish the newly appointed minister

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 11:19 AM
Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur has formally taken charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry earlier today after being sworn in yesterday on July 7. He will also take charge as the Sports Minister in the Union cabinet. 

Felicitations and wishes poured in for him on Twitter as he took over the reins from his predecessor Prakash Javadekar. 

Ravi Shashtri

Suhas Gopinath

Amish Thakur

Ronnie Screwvala

Rao Inderjit Singh

Ajay Sancheti

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Narendra Sawaikar

Niranjan_Mukundan

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Anurag thakur Ronnie screwvala Suhas gopinath Ravi Shastri Amish Thakur advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media
Show comments
You May Also Like
rc

Asianet's Rajeev Chandrasekhar sworn in as Minister of State with Independent Charge
1 hour ago

Anurag Thakur

I will take the work of my predecessors forward: Anurag Thakur
3 hours ago

Anurag Thakur

What's on the agenda for new I&B minister Anurag Thakur?
5 hours ago