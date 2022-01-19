Delhi HC restrains 8 rogue websites from misusing HT Media’s ‘Shine’ trademark

In a major relief for HT Media, the Delhi High Court has restrained eight rogue websites from infringing the trademark and copyright of the company's job portal Shine/Shine.com. HT Media operates a job portal under the brand name Shine.



Justice Yogesh Khanna, in an interim order on January 13, restrained eight rogue websites from infringing upon HT Media’s registered trademarks and/or copyrights, and other intellectual property rights (IPR).



The court also directed internet and telecom service providers to block access to the websites while also directing the Department of Telecommunication and the Union ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) to issue notifications to the internet and telecom service providers to this effect.



It has asked the Delhi Police’s cyber cell and economic offences wing to investigate the illicit activities of the rogue websites and obtain information pertaining to their true identities and submit its report.



The company had sought permanent injunction and damages for infringement against such rogue websites. It argued that these rogue websites were duping common people by falsely claiming that they were associated with Shine and its website. The petitioner also noted that these rogue websites mirrored shine.com and offered jobs/job interviews for a fee to unsuspecting members of the public.



“HT Media’s Shine began to receive several complaints from members of the public after they had parted with such monies to the rogue websites who have been portraying themselves as representatives of HT Media’s Shine and have accepted monies for arranging fake jobs/job interviews on behalf of the HT Media,” the plea read.

