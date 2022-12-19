Axis Finance approaches insolvency professional to stall Zee-Sony deal: Report
Raj Kamal Saraogi has been asked by the non-banking finance company, stating that Essel Mauritius' non-compete agreement with SPE Mauritius Investments is against an SC order of 2005
Axis Finance Ltd has reportedly approached Raj Kamal Saraogi, an insolvency professional overseeing proceedings against Subhash Chandra to stall the Zee-Sony deal with Bangla Entertainment.
The report says that the non-banking arm of Axis, in its official communication to Saraogi, stated that Chandra's Essel Mauritius has entered into a non-compete agreement with SPE Mauritius Investments, which is a Sony company as part of their merger deal. Axis Finance pointed out that the agreement is at loggerheads with a Supreme Court order of August 2005.
As per the agreement, SPE Mauritius Investments will pay a non-compete fee of Rs 1100 crore to Essel Mauritius.
The news report also says that the SC has restricted Chandra from alienating or disposing of any assets or legal rights or beneficial rights.
Saraogi was appointed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi, to supervise the insolvency resolution process against Chandra on the basis of an appeal filed by Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on May 30.
While Zee, Sony and Bangla Entertainment have filed an application for NCLT's approval for their merger deal, Axis said it has filed an intervention application in the NCLT against the move.
Zee Group has two weeks to file a reply. The appeal is listed for hearing on January 16, according to the report.
The court has granted two weeks to Zee Group entities to file a reply. Rejoinder can be filed within two weeks thereafter. The application is listed for hearing on January 16.
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup 2022: Report
According to media reports, Padukone will be flying to Qatar to be a part of the tournament's finale on December 18
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 2:36 PM | 1 min read
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be reportedly unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar during the finale at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. News reports say that Padukone will fly to Qatar to be a part of the tournament's final match on December 18.
Padukone is not the only Bollywood connection that the tournament has had this year. Actress and danseuse Nora Fatehi was also a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. She danced to this year's anthem and also performed her signature "Saki Saki" number.
Even Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh has been reportedly invited by Qatar to represent India and will be attending the finale on December 18.
MIB approves registration of PADMA as SRB
The body has been registered as a Level-II SRB (Self Regulatory Body) for publishers of news and current affairs content
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 12:54 PM | 1 min read
The Print and Digital Media Association (PADMA) has been registered as an SRB (self-regulatory body) with member publishers.
MIB in an official statement share that to convey the approval of the competent authority in the ministry for registration of "Print And Digital Media Association (PADMA)" as a Level-II Self Regulatory Body for publishers of news and current affairs content as per rule 12 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
The panel PADMA as a self-regulatory body comprises Justice Mool Chand Garg, Former High Court Judge (Chairperson) Ashok Kumar Tandon, Senior Bureaucrat and Journalist ( Member) and Manoj Kumar Mishra, Senior Journalist and Writer (Member).
MIB said the Print and Digital Media Association shall perform functions laid down in the sub-rules (4) and (5) of rule 12 for the purpose of redressing grievances related to Code of Ethics under the Rules. The body shall also ensure that the member publishers have agreed to adhere to the provisions of the Rules, including furnishing the requisite information under rule 18 of the Rules.
Any change in the composition of the body and/or the membership of the publishers shall be informed to the Ministry as soon as such change takes place.
CNN initiates massive layoffs as cost-cutting measure
According to the company statement, hundreds of jobs could be affected
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 8:15 AM | 2 min read
On Wednesday, multinational cable news channel CNN informed its employees that it has initiated layoffs, which could impact hundreds of jobs at the news network. The company said the move marks "the deepest cuts to the organization in years."
An internal mail to the employees confirmed what they have been bracing for ever since CEO Chris Licht informed them of "unsettling" changes in store.
"Our people are the heart and soul of this organization. It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many. I recently described this process as a gut punch, because I know that is how it feels for all of us," read the mailer.
The impacted employees will be notified on Thursday through an in-person meeting or Zoom, depending upon the person's location.
The mailer made it clear that people who are eligible for bonuses in 2022 will still receive the same, irrespective of the layoffs.
"I know these changes affect both our departing colleagues and those who remain, and we have resources designed to support you. I will include a link to those resources in my follow up email tomorrow," wrote Licht in the mailer.
With US networks' ad revenue impacted, cost-cutting strategies have been rampant in the media sector. Disney and AMC Networks have also announced restructuring and layoffs as a countermeasure.
CNN saw its last layoff in 2018 when 50 people lost their jobs when the company restructured its digital business
Vikram Kirloskar, Toyota Kirloskar’s Vice-Chairman, no more
Media reports say he died of a heart attack
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 30, 2022 7:44 AM | 1 min read
Toyota Kirloskar Vice-Chairman Vikram Kirloskar has passed away.
According to media reports, he died of a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 64.
As per a post put out by Toyota India, his funeral will be held on Wednesday in Bengaluru.
We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm. [2/2] pic.twitter.com/2XuhErUnzD— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) November 29, 2022
Kirloskar is said to have played a key role in bringing Toyota Motor Corp's business to India.
Adani Group gains 99.5% shares of NDTV promoter firm RRPR Holding
With the transfer of shares, Adani Group will now have 29.18% stake in the network
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 29, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
NDTV on Monday said that its promoter firm RRPR Holding Private Limited has transferred 99.5% of its equity to Adani-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial Vishvapradhan Commercial private limited (VCPL). The move makes Adani Group's takeover of the media firm more imminent.
With the transfer of equity, Adani Group will now have a 29.18% stake in NDTV. Adani has also presented an open offer between November 22 and December 5 for an additional 26% stake in the company.
According to exchange data, the open offer drew bids for 5.3 million shares, which is around 32% of the 16.7 million shares on offer.
VCPL, AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises Ltd had also proposed to acquire 1.67 crore equity shares at an offer price of Rs 294 per share.
Back in August, Adani Group revealed plans to acquire a majority stake in the network. A decade ago, NDTV founders Pranoy and Radhika Roy had taken a loan of Rs 4 billion from AMG Media Networks Limited, a company acquired by Adani.
As an offer, the media company issued warrants that allowed the group to claim a 29.1% stake in the newsgroup.
Back in August, NDTV tried to block the transfer of shares, stating that its founders have been barred from buying or selling shares in India's securities market and hence cannot transfer shares that Adani Group was trying to acquire.
Amazon says it hasn’t fired any employee
In a submission to the Labour Ministry, Amazon has said only those employees who opted for the separation programme have been relieved
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 25, 2022 10:06 AM | 1 min read
Amazon India has informed the labour ministry that it has not fired any employee but relieved those who opted for the separation programme and accepted a severance package.
Representatives of the eCommerce company met the labour ministry official and denied the allegations.
Meanwhile, Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries have decided to take out protests and walkouts on Friday.
This coincides with the Black Friday sales when online shopping is supposed to peak.
e4m-DNPA virtual roundtables to address digital media opportunities, big-tech malpractices
The roundtables are the precursor to the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Summit & Awards to be held in January
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 24, 2022 2:47 PM | 2 min read
The digital media ecosystem is today the bedrock of a connected world due to a massive spurt in internet and mobile connectivity. The growing popularity of online shopping, streaming services and gaming is a testament to this fact.
At this opportune time, digital news publishers – one of the major stakeholders in the digital ecosystem –have been trying their best to leverage the thriving digital landscape.
Investments in news production notwithstanding, returns have been comparatively paltry for news publishers despite revenues of tech giants like Meta and Google rising significantly in recent years.
Publishers naturally want a level playing field to ensure that efforts are adequately rewarded and investments pay back rich dividends.
To this end, exchange4media will team up with the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) to organise two virtual roundtable conferences with international speakers to decode the 'Publisher-Platform Relationship'.
The agenda for the talks is to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the digital media space. The speakers will also address Big Tech's antitrust practices and how news publishers can safeguard themselves.
The first roundtable will be on 25th November and the next on 9th December. The first roundtable will bring together the best minds to explore the future of digital media and its many challenges.
During the conference, speakers will share highlights of the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code that Australia has recently adopted. They will also discuss the measures that countries across the world need to take for balancing the playing field between publishers and online platforms, creating a more sustainable foundation for the preservation of high-quality journalism.
These roundtables are precursors to the e4m-DNPA “Future of Digital Media Summit & Awards” to be held on 20th January, 2023, in New Delhi.
Following are the list of speakers:
List of speakers:
- Professor Rodney Sims, Ex Chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
- Mr Tanmay Maheshwari,MD, Amar Ujala (Chairperson,DNPA)
- Mr Pawan Agarwal, Dy Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd.
- Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Managing Editor, Business World and e4m
- Emma McDonald,Senior Policy Adviser, Minderoo Foundation
- Mr Peter Lewis, Director,The Australia Institute
- Mr Paul Thomas, Managing Director,Star News Group Pty Ltd
- Dr James Meese, Senior Lecturer, RMIT University
Click here to register for the event.
