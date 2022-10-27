Zlade Ballistic ropes in Milind Soman as brand ambassador

Zlade, a men’s grooming brand, has onboarded actor Milind Soman as the brand ambassador for their Zlade Ballistic range of hygiene products.

This collaboration will see Soman taking centerstage as Zlade Ballistic rolls out an elaborate campaign.

To mark this association, the brand released some behind-the-scenes footage to kick-off the campaign through its YouTube and social media channels. In this video, Milind is seen in an animated, candid conversation about manscaping with his manager.

Speaking about the importance of creating awareness around manscaping or men’s intimate grooming, Suraj Chaudhari, Co-CEO & Co-founder, Zlade, said, “There is a tendency in our society to avoid conversations about intimate grooming and hygiene. It is important to us as a brand to normalise the notions people have about manscaping (and create awareness around the subject and the problems or infections the lack thereof can lead to). Milind Soman has always been the epitome of health and fitness and he has never been shy to call a spade a spade. These aspects of his personality, along with his undying popularity across age groups and genders, make him the ideal fit for Zlade Ballistic. Zlade's association with him will make Indian men more aware of their intimate grooming and hygiene habits. As a company, we aim to introduce manscaping to India and revolutionise the men's intimate grooming landscape.”

Milind Soman said, “Feels good to be a part of this campaign by Zlade Ballistic! They are a purpose-driven Indian brand that is pioneering change in the men’s grooming segment; intimate grooming in particular. With a shared vision, Zlade Ballistic and I want to throw light on societal stereotypes when it comes to pubic hair, manscaping, and intimate grooming, and spark a necessary and candid conversation about below-the-belt grooming habits since it ties directly to hygiene, lifestyle, intimacy, and more. I’m delighted to be a part of this initiative.”

Mihir Vaidya, Co-CEO & Co-founder said, “With the new Zlade Ballistic range of hi-tech trimmers, we are constantly innovating and making below-the-belt grooming safe, hassle-free, and convenient. Our collaboration with Milind Soman will help us amplify awareness around this category as well as our products across markets. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

