Yogesh Manwani steps down as Head of Marketing & Revenue at Applause Entertainment

Manwani has served stints at reputed media organisations like Star India, ZEE5 and others in the past.

Updated: Jul 8, 2021 9:13 PM
Yogesh Manwani , Head, Marketing & Revenue at Applause Entertainment has stepped down. Highly placed sources have confirmed this development.

Manwani has over two decades of expansive experience in content marketing, brand strategy and business management and has held leadership positions at reputed media organisations like Star India, ZEE5 and others.

A UCLA Anderson Alumnus, Manwani shouldered responsibilities entailed devising and executing multiple aspects of the Go-to-Market strategy - to grow market share for new and challenger brands.

