Yami Gautam is brand ambassador for Piramal Pharma Limited’s 'i-feel'

Piramal Pharma Limited’s Consumer Products Division today announced its entry into feminine intimate care category with the launch of ‘i-feel® Gentle Intimate Wash’. The product will initially be available in the West Bengal market and on all leading e-commerce platforms. The company has also announced its association with Yami Gautam as the brand ambassador for 'i-feel®'.



Commenting on this announcement, Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited said, “We are confident that the launch of Piramal’s 'i-feel®' would provide women a contemporary and trusted solution for their intimate hygiene needs. Our association with leading Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, will lend a modern Indian woman’s perspective to ‘i-feel®’, an ethos central to the brand itself.”



Speaking on her association with Piramal’s 'i-feel®', Yami Gautam said, “Intimate hygiene plays a key role in the overall wellbeing of a woman. I am pleased to associate with Piramal’s 'i-feel®', a gentle intimate wash which understands the needs of today’s woman and helps in maintaining one’s daily intimate hygiene to prevent odour, infection and irritation.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)