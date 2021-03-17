Yami Gautam inspires women to pursue their dreams in new digital campaign for KAI India

KAI India today launched its digital campaign ‘Choice is Yours’ with Bollywood actor Yami Gautam. The campaign, launched as a digital video commercial (DVC) a week after International Women’s Day, acknowledges and supports the women’s decision to live their dreams in the way they choose.

‘Choice is Yours’ encourages women to break free from the limited number of roles the society has defined for them, highlighting examples of a homemaker, a bride, and an aspiring boxer that sends a clear message – encouraging a woman’s right to choose and exemplify the inner strength that enables her to surpass the limitations imposed.

The campaign underscores the importance of freedom for women, an idea promoted by KAI India. The KAI India portfolio offers a wide range of products for women's grooming and beauty needs to help her present herself as a confident individual. Among other things, the campaign will have special focus on KAI’s range of female razors, namely, K5 Ease, Can Face and Can Eyebrow razors including Bi-hada Face razor and Bikini line trimmer razor. The products are available at leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores across India.

Talking about the campaign Mr Rajesh U Pandya, Managing Director, KAI India says, “To the modern woman, the opportunity to make a choice is of utmost importance – whether it is about the subject she wants to study, or the way she wants to dress or the life she chooses for herself. The KAI India campaign essentially celebrates this idea of freedom and empowerment of women by offering her the choice of beauty and grooming products. A woman is beautiful always, we must respect her preference. KAI stands for care and superior quality of products that bears the hallmark of an 800-year-old legacy of fine craftsmanship. Our range of products for women cater to all that they need. Yami Gautam is not only a powerful actor but a well-known face across the country. With this association, KAI intends to communicate with every woman in the country and extend support towards her choices.”

Playback singer Shibani Kashyap has lent her voice to the DVC. The campaign is conceived and executed by Blue Frog, a leading Digital and Creative Agency, based in Delhi.

