KAI India MD Rajesh U Pandya graces brand's new ad campaign
The print ad campaign has been lauded for bringing together aspects of Indian and Japanese culture
Rajesh U Pandya, Managing Director of KAI India, the Indian arm of Japan’s iconic beauty and kitchenware brand KAI, is the face of its new advertisement campaign. The campaign features Pandya as a regal Indian maharaja with a noble appearance, dressed in a traditional champagne gold sherwani with both hands on the hilt of a Japanese katana(sword). The campaign has received quite an overwhelming response on social media with many lauding the rich storytelling and the witty amalgamation of two rich cultures – India and Japan.
Sharing his inspiration behind the concept Pandya said, “This campaign expresses my passion for KAI and shows that KAI’s blades have become an integral part of Indian households. KAI razors which are made with state-of-the-art Japanese technology, are gentle enough to be used on your skin, to the brand’s signature kitchen knives that are sharp, durable and sturdy; this campaign shows how KAI is there to add value to your daily needs.”
“The other message the ad campaign communicates is that kitchen is not the exclusive domain of women. Many more men are involved in cooking, especially since the COVID pandemic. Moreover, though cooking is traditionally seen as the job of women, there are more male chefs than female chefs,” he says.
Pandya, who has worked extensively in different sectors all across the globe, has been driving KAI India’s growth since taking over as the MD in year 2016. KAI India has launched several innovative and breakthrough products in the Indian market and has carved out a niche for itself in the hearts of customers.
“It is easier for consumers to accept advertisements which are rich in storytelling and a sense of familiarity in which company’s top executives play vital role for the brand. We believe Mr. Pandya to be the perfect representative of the essence of brand and his passion for the brand cannot be paralleled.” said Hitesh Singla, Head of Marketing at KAI India.
KAI India recently introduced the Pretty Face Razor, a one-of-a-kind razor, exclusively made for girls with sensitive skin types. It also launched the X-FIT Razor, India’s 1st five blade razor for women designed to get rid of unwanted hair in the comfort of their homes.
As an avid traveller, Pandya has travelled over 40 countries helping him develop a deep understanding of different cultures and people from various walks of life. He also has rich experience of over three decades in various markets and industries. He was a buyer of luxury brands from all over the world for Japanese consumers. He played a pivotal role in establishing a leading apparel and accessories brand in the US. He also set up operations of French retail Carrefour SA in Japan. He was also associated with other successful companies before joining KAI India.
TOI illuminates the 'Idea of India' in new film
Created by Wunderman Thompson India, the film shows how a thread of light unites the country despite the many differences
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 12:00 PM | 4 min read
The Times Of India presents an epic film to celebrate the invisible thread that binds us all as one in spite of our diverse differences. The ektara that binds a billion voices into one song. The Idea of India represented by the thread of light that embraces our differences and elevates our unity in diversity. The idea of the seamless thread that has held us all together as one nation over the 75 years of our Independence.
Created by Wunderman Thompson India, the campaign is live across national news media, social media and various digital platforms. #WhatMakesUsOne campaign has a unique hashtag that invites every Indian to participate and celebrate the Idea of India in their own way.
Commenting on the campaign, Kaustuv Chatterjee : Brand Director TOI & Languages, said, “Over the past decades India has made rapid strides in various sectors, and this has fuelled a sense of pride in the nation’s growing stature in the world. In this context, our new initiative from TOI - #WhatMakesUsOne, focuses on the many unifying threads that make up our Idea Of India. Despite our diversity and multiculturism, the threads that unite us also drive our growth in the world today powerfully. Just look at what's happening in Space-Tech, Defence, IT, Sports or our cultural influence across the world. We hope this initiative will spark conversations and connections around What Makes Us One, as we prepare to celebrate our 74thyear of becoming a Republic.”
Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative & Film Director, Wunderman Thompson India, said, “INDIA WAS AN IDEA LONG BEFORE IT BECAME A FREE NATION. It was the song from a thousand years ago. It was the spirit of thousands of freedom fighters. It was written in blood by the thousands who laid down their lives for our freedom. It was the same thread of unity in diversity and adversity and festivity. It is the same thread that continues to bind us as one nation, in spite of our diverse differences. It is the invisible ektara that stirs our souls and ignites our hearts. This binding thread of tolerance and inclusivity is represented as the thread of light cinematically and metaphorically in the powerful Times Of India narrative form.”
Joy Chauhan, Sr. VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, added, “The idea of India is a campaign that makes you pause and yet again fall in love with our magical nation. What makes us one is a question with over a billion answers. Its depth is unseen and uncharted. Today with our potential and the will to lead this world the Idea of India has never looked brighter. It was an opportune time to celebrate our diversity and #WhatMakesUsOne We are proud to partner the iconic Times of India in this celebration.”
The thread of light travels across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Mumbai to Meghalaya at the speed of light, cinematically and metaphorically capturing a day in the life of India in split seconds through the medium of timelapse.
Over a thousand forms of the same thread of light adorn Temples, Churches, Mosques, Gurudwaras, Monasteries, Monuments and Statues across India. Giant serial light forms highlight multiple religions and multiple regions, transforming the same thread of light through all our Gods, Angels, Leaders, Idols and Stars to illuminate our villages, towns and cities.
Time travels with the same thread of light through trains, trucks, boats, rickshaws and seamless transitions from one location to another occasion at the speed of light.
The Idea of India illuminated by the thread of light that binds all India as one family connecting the dots between our differences and uniting the collective soul of our country, blurring the boundaries between multiple religions, regions, cultures, languages, festivals and dissolving all our differences at the speed of light.
The visual thread for this film is the festival of lights captured by hundreds of cinematographers and drone photographers and timelapse content creators throughout the festive season from Navaratri Lights in October to Diwali Lights in November, Christmas Lights in December to Sankranti Lights in January at multiple locations across the country.
The musical thread of the invisible ektara elevates our ekta and binds the speeches of our inspiring leaders into one national narrative delivering the Timeline of India, through song and speech, powered by the voices of Mahatma Gandhi, Subash Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Indira Gandhi, AB Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. All the voices in our head that set fire to our imagination with the Idea of India.
Because India is the melting pot of multiple cultures and multiple languages where people of all religions live together in harmony and the Times of India welcomes everyone in the world to come and grow with it, as one family. Vasudhaiva Kutumbhakam. The whole world is one family.
e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023: CoWIN, DigiLocker & NCERT’s Diksha among big winners
The winners have been awarded for cutting-edge digital initiatives and delivering on-demand governance and services to citizens
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 9:22 PM | 2 min read
Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) today awarded the winners of the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 at a grand ceremony held at Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi. The winners have been awarded for cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields. e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promoted nation-building.
The big winners that bagged the coveted Digital Impact Awards instituted by DNPA include - One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) of Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution, CoWIN App of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) of Department of Financial Services, GST of Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance, Himmat App of Delhi Police, CAMPA app of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change. The other winners are- the e-Gov portal and Digi Locker of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEITY), DIKSHA platform under NCERT, Ministry of Education and POSHAN Tracker App of Department and Women Development.
The awards were announced across 8 categories and were selected by an eminent jury led by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, GoI and other eminent jury members. The jury members included S Ravi, Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman, TFCI, Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronic, Government of India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media, Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network, Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.
The event was being organised under the aegis of Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA), an apex association of the digital arms of India's top 17 new publishers from Print & Electronic Media.
‘Cutting on marketing spends in tough times not an ideal move’
At the e4m Pride Of Brands – North, a panel of industry heads shared insights on powerful marketing strategies
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 1:39 PM | 3 min read
The e4m Pride of Brands: The Best Of North, Conference & Awards 2023 witnessed a panel discussion titled ‘Powerful marketing strategy: A key to success’. Industry leaders spoke about what business impacts marketing and how brands can optimize marketing budgets for improving brand performance.
The panel was chaired by Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative ( India ) and consisted of Suman Varma, CMO, Hamdard ( Medicine Division ), Amit Anand, MD, Apis India, Udita Bansal, Founder & CEO, TrueBrowns, Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder, Momspresso, Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture and Ravi Singhal, CEO, GCL.
While talking about the impact on marketing during tough times, Udita Bansal says, “So I would say top of the funnel marketing spend is something that we would hold on to, but the bottom, you continue to spend. So, for us, sales are directly linked to our digital communication, our digital presence, and how often and continuously we keep talking to our consumers. So direct marketing cut, I wouldn't say that is what we would do. But top-of-the-funnel spend is something that we would control. I think when we are talking about marketing spent, if the content is correct, and we keep putting it across at the right channel, the consumer listens to you. So which channel you would cut the marketing spend is something that is important, but not all channels you would cut the marketing spend.”
Amit Anand also believes the marketing budget is not something that should be cut down completely during hard times, especially for newer businesses. “Whenever you want to build a brand, you have to rely on marketing. Even if it's tough times, you have to keep going. In good times, of course, you're doing it. But for distribution, making people aware of your product and reminding them of everything, marketing is important. So, my perspective is that one should keep spending on marketing during bad times. It's not something which will fade away you have to make your presence felt and remind people that you are there, especially for brands like us which are not very old.”
Raghunandan Saraf kept with the similar theme of the discussion and gave an example of how it worked well for Saraf Furniture. “Times are tough when something of an external nature is disrupting the business as a whole or the industry as a whole. Yes, the marketing spends do come under scrutiny but they ideally shouldn't. If you are reducing your marketing spend in those times that works as a catalyst to the already bad conditions. We worked the other way around right after the COVID lockdown was lifted first of all. We on the other hand went ahead and spent a lot on marketing. That worked wonders for us. So marketing is more about being visible, every day every time a customer is there in whichever medium, it’s important to be visible there and less about sales. At the end of the day business depends on it, but we have to stay visible.”
‘The definition of esports has changed and it's time brands come to speed with that’
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, experts discuss ‘What to expect in esports in 2023?’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 8:55 AM | 4 min read
The pandemic lockdown resulted in a sudden jump in esports viewership, and the huge interest initiated conversations in the advertising community. But now that live sports are back in action, what can we expect for esports in 2023? To answer some of these questions, and more, a panel discussion explored the topic ‘What to expect in esports in 2023?’ at e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit held on Wednesday.
The discussion was chaired by Piyush Kumar, Founder & CEO, Rooter. The panel had Nimish Raut, Global Head Esports, Partnerships & Special Projects, Nodwin Gaming; Richa Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, FanClash; Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8Bit Creatives; Sonali Malaviya, Chief strategy & Transformation officer, EssenceMediacom, South Asia; Rohit N Jagasia, Founder & CEO, Revenant Esport and Sagar Nair, Co-Founder & CEO, Qlan.
Kumar opened the discussion asking Raut to set the context for the audience in terms of what esports means and how it has evolved. Raut explained, “esports in layman's language is any competitive video game where there is a competitive angle and where there is a clear winner basis certain skills sets or strategies. Overall, it’s the future because the next generation turns into the next set of consumers - they are going to compete directly for mind space and heart space with these bots.”
Adding to that, Malaviya opined that the general perception towards esports is that it is a recreational platform where people just spend some free time. She added, “Esports today is a legit gaming platform where people have built careers and there are celebrity esports players. Sponsorship, branding, owning and supporting esports - all that and more is the future of this industry. The definition of esports has changed and it's time that brands come to speed with that. The number of audience and engagement it commands and the profile of that audience is not something that can be ignored.”
Further to this, Singh believes that everything that was ever built on sports will be built on esports. “This belief comes from where the idea for FanClash came from. Just the way there are teams, jerseys, tournaments and merchandising for football and there is IPL and Dream11 for cricket - all of it will be built on esports and they will all be multi-billion dollar businesses. What football or cricket has been for 20 years, esports will be in the future. So in my opinion, it is Day 1 of sports of the next generation of consumers.”
Nair decoded who are the audiences consuming esports today and said that anyone who has access to a smartphone and data is an audience of esports today. He added “There are certain levels - some do it casually and some are pros and that is the journey that they are trying to figure out and manoeuvre through, and there are ample opportunities. A similar level of infrastructure, like for a Ranji Trophy or any local level games, exists in esports where there are tiers and people are working hard from the grassroots level to make it a career option.”
Interestingly, in esports, players retire by the age of 23-24. Kumar asked panelists about the underlying reasons for this early retirement.
“There is no benchmark - some celebrity players are also 36. With mobile players, generally, there is a perception in the mobile gaming category that they retire by 24 and start coaching by 26. There is an entire range of demographics involved - kids as young as 7 are pros,” shared Jagasiya.
Adding on to what more needs to be done from the branding perspective, Jagasiya also shared, “The esports ecosystem needs one moment where India does something big on the global level and then brands will start associating with it. A few brands have been ahead of their time and have done it in the past and are still doing it - we work with a lot of endemic and non-endemic brands.”
Agarwal, who has worked with over 500 brands in the esports segment, sharing his experiences. “The interest has been huge. There are some key pointers - one is that the TG is a demographic of the age 15-30 which is a difficult segment to reach. Also, not in every genre do you see players talk to their audience live on a daily basis. Apart from that, the virality and the numbers that we have seen in the last three years are insane. There are brands that have been coming in regularly to work with esports but the experience needs to be immersive, but it should not come in between the gaming experience for the audience.”
'Regionalisation & micro-segmentation of audience is key’
At the e4m Pride of India Brands – North conference, a panel of industry heads deliberated on ‘Data & Digital: Tools for new Bharat’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 8:40 AM | 5 min read
The e4m Pride of India Brands conference held in Delhi on Thursday celebrated and felicitated brands from the northern belt of India that have been game-changers. The theme of the conference was “Building brands for Bharat: Investing in Bharat’s future & reshaping the growth story”. The conference witnessed an insightful panel discussion on ‘Data & Digital: Tools for new Bharat’.
The session, chaired by Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Grapes explored various themes on the use of data and technology to reach the aspirations of New Bharat and the importance of identifying many Bharats within Bharat. On the panel were Varun Khurana, CEO & Founder, Otipy; Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO & Co-Founder, Ixigo; Ameya Dangi, CEO, Niine Hygiene; Sidharth Kedia, CEO, Nodwin Gaming; Mugdh Rajit, Marketing Head, Lava International, and Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.
There is little doubt that digital has essentially become a must-have for brands today and is growing exponentially. The panel moderated by Shradha Agrawal explored ways to use technology to make marketing campaigns more relevant, effective, and personalized.
The panel deliberated on why and how the significance of Bharat has come up so much in marketing in recent times. The country’s demographic diversities beyond culture, food and language to other variable parameters such as education, literacy, and differing levels of internet penetration and digital exposure. All of this plays a very important part in how we market ourselves in the new Bharat, noted Lava’s Mugdh Rajit.
The vast upsurge in consumer interactions and touchpoints has created massive volumes of data, which have brought about huge opportunities to enhance the brand-building process, while also creating new challenges for brands. Even as the right branding of a ‘Made-in-India’ product is important, regionalisation and micro-segmentation of audience helps market it better, the panellists agreed.
Varun Khurana of Otipy talked about how the data is much more micro than one can think. Given the diversity of our demographic, this information is very valuable for marketers who want to optimise every dollar spent, he said. “One thing that we do, even from a pricing standpoint is we differentiate because different things appeal to different classes of people. Even our product portfolio also varies accordingly.”
Aloke Bajpai of online travel agency (OTA) Ixigo shares how when they started most OTAs were going after the western templates of building for flights and hotels. “But when we looked at the data we saw that only 400 thousand people take a flight every day, but 24 million people take a train every day and most of them are from smaller towns. And there was no app that was looking at that back in the day in 2012-13.”
“Our core business strategy has been about targeting the next 100 million users, and 90 per cent of our users are from Bharat or small towns. We are now the largest OTA app for trains in the country, and the most downloaded travel app in India - all because of Bharat,” he declares.
The most important insight is that you need to think fundamentally differently about the products -how you market to them. “It cannot be the same product offering that works in Tier 1 towns. That’s the fundamental mistake most entrepreneurs make.”
Ameya Dangi of Niine Hygiene agreed, “As a consumer goods marketer, we realised that one product will not solve the problem. You need to be cognizant of what are the needs at even a micro-level.” He talked about how the brand has evolved over the last four years because the vernacular section and the many Bharats in India are looking for quality products without compromising on the price. “They want the best-in-class products because they are aware of what’s out there, thanks to the mobile and the internet.”
The panel also touched upon catering to the changes, preferences and aspirations of Indians residing in Tier III and Tier IV towns by leveraging the power of data and digital technology to understand the regional market and its consumers, and to ensure better click-through rates or better conversion on ROAS (return on ad spends).
The first thing that data does is dispel perceptions, said Sidharth Kedia, CEO, Nodwin Gaming. “If you look at the entertainment industry, YouTube is what it is today because of the regional consumption of content – not because of English consumption of content.”
English consumption of content on YT is less than 8 per cent - its predominantly the vernacular languages of which Hindi is a big part, he shared. “Even in the gaming segment, the penetration of smartphones has changed the demographic tilt from Urban India. That’s when Bharat came into the picture. So today English is the sixth language in e-sports viewership, coming after Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Nepali and Urdu.”
Developing innovations in technology and data is more important for the “new Bharat”, more than developing services, according to Amit Gupta, MD - SAG Infotech. The population of India, being huge, offers a lot of scope for data mining using AI and various technologies. The more data that is gathered, the more perfection in insights AI can gather. Hence the importance of AI, robotics and IoT cannot be stressed enough. These can be used to further manufacturing at low costs.”
Koo launches emotive advertising for brands
The like button will convert to a floating brand icon on clicking, for a period of 24 hours
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 6:22 PM | 1 min read
Koo has launched a new emotive feature to strengthen exposure to its advertisers. With this feature, the like button will convert to a floating brand icon of the brand on clicking for a period of 24 hours. In this way, the brands get to be a part of the user’s emotive journey while they are scrolling through their Koo feed.
Advertisers can also use Koo features like MLK and post creatives in multiple languages and expand their reach to a larger user base. The other features available for advertisers are Banner/Video Promotions, App Takeover, Sponsored Polls and Boosted Profiles that allows brands to drive awareness, consideration and conversion for their ad campaigns.
Speaking on this, Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO & Co- founder, Koo App said, “We are thrilled to include this new feature, and are proud to be the only social media app in the world to offer such an engaging and innovative user experience that will greatly benefit brands. Koo app has always been ahead in terms of offering cutting edge technology features. This feature will help brands build huge engagement with Koo users, and garner brand visibility.”
FairPlay Sports signs four cricketers
Vaibhav Arora, Aman Khan, Akash Vashisht and Kartik Tyagi have come on board with the sports agency
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 5:22 PM | 3 min read
Delhi-based sports agency FairPlay Sports has signed four Indian cricketers. They have signed up upcoming cricketing stars, Vaibhav Arora, Aman Khan, Akash Vashisht and Kartik Tyagi.
FairPlay Sports will be handling their brand endorsements, commercial engagements, social and digital media and appearances. All these players have been proving their mettle in the domestic circuit and have been picked up by various franchises to play in the IPL. Vaibhav Arora will be representing Kolkata Knight Riders, Aman Khan is with Delhi Capitals, Akash Vashisht with Rajasthan Royals and Kartik Tyagi with Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are all eager to prove their worth and cement their place for their franchises and also a place in the Indian team which is their ultimate goal.
Talking about the same Bandana Chhetri, Co-Founder, of FairPlay Sports said, “Vaibhav, Aman, Akash and Kartik are young and very motivated players whose best is yet to come. We want to be with them and nurture them through their journey. We are excited to welcome them and hopefully provide them the support they need off the field so they can maximise their potential on it.”
Vaibhav Arora - a talented fast bowler from Himachal Pradesh and currently representing Kolkata Knight Riders said, “I am really excited about and looking forward to working with the team at FairPlay Sports. They have a great reputation in the sports industry, and I am excited to explore some unique associations with them in the future.”
Kartik Tyagi who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL said, “I want to focus all my attention on playing and not bother about anything else. FairPlay Sports is great when it comes to managing athletes off the field and I will count on them for everything. They are managing some of India’s sporting icons and I hope to become one someday.”
Aman Khan, Mumbai based Indian cricketer who currently represents Delhi Capitals in IPL said, “FairPlay Sports is a top-rated athlete management firm, and I am excited to have a strong team by my side. My focus this year will be to grab the opportunities I get and make the most out of them. I'm currently preparing both mentally and physically to give my best on the field when my time comes.”
Akash Vashisht, representing Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL said, “To be part of FairPlay Sports itself will give me a lot of exposure and learning which I am looking forward to. All my focus is now to learn, improve and take my game to the next level.”
The agency also manages Indian Football captain Sunil Chhetri, Indian cricketers Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Indian footballers Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Indian chess grandmaster Gukesh D and more.
