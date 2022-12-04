XYXX showcases new campaign with brand ambassador KL Rahul

XYXX, men’s premium innerwear and lifestyle label, unveiled their all-new #MyComfortZone campaign with brand ambassador, KL Rahul in a never-seen-before avatar that showcases him at his comfortable best. Putting an entirely new spin on what ‘comfort’ truly means, KL Rahul channels his most authentic, zen-like self and gives us a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of his life.

Conceptualized by Petal Gangurde, Chief of Brand & Culture at XYXX, the brand aims to highlight the fluid meaning of comfort through the new campaign. For some, it’s at their most productive moments, and for others, it's about the downtime between the hustle. Comfort, in a nutshell, is when you feel most YOU.

Bringing the oomph factor back, from downtime to playtime with his doggo, KL is sporting XYXX’s pyjamas, vests and boxer shorts that are breathable, comfortable, and like a second skin. Exuding an unmatched chill vibe, KL is then spotted moving around in his personal space in his most authentic avatar, thus decoding the feeling of comfort in your own skin. The films further highlight XYXX innerwear and loungewear’s durability and ease, that is soft and breathable at its core. Through a combination of fabric innovation and classic styles that guarantees comfort round the clock, the XYXX offering is every Indian man’s key to his zen.

Since its inception, comfort through fabric innovation has been the true north for XYXX. Innerwear as a category is an everyday essential, and creating an elevated experience for innerwear has been the brand’s USP since Day 0. XYXX was one of the first brands to introduce Modal underwear to India, a fabric known for its breathability, softness, and anti-chafing properties. XYXX’s Tencel Modal innerwear is ultra-light and incredibly soft at its core, further enhanced by anti-microbial and odour-free finishes for a breezy every day.

Commenting on the new campaign, KL Rahul says, “Sophisticated yet comfortable, XYXX's personality shines through in all of the lounge wear through the wide range of prints, the flattering cuts, the lightness and softness of the fabrics along with the cool details, making each piece translate a frame of mind - My Comfort Zone. XYXX is all about getting back to the basics - with innerwear and comfort wear designed for comfort and ease of movement. A nice mix of tailored loungewear and laid back style fits with the casual, relaxed-at-home-vibe of the My Comfort Zone campaign shows me in a completely different light. Not only do I love the products but I also connect strongly with the brand philosophy. The team has big plans for expansion and I am excited to be closely involved as we roll out new categories and enter new markets.”

Petal Gangurde, Chief of Brand & Culture at XYXX, commented, “The etymology of the word 'lounge' is revealing and fiendishly apt. It has evolved from 'recline lazily' allegedly from the Old French and Latin roots of 'lengthen'. When we lounge we consciously and purposely lengthen our day time or night hours. We prolong to better savor those precious moments - with friends, family or with ourselves. The idea of My Comfort Zone campaign comes from our innate need to find comfort in the little things - that first batch of morning coffee or being greeted with a friendly wag - and the unrivalled joy and ease of wearing XYXX. We see KL in a never-before avatar, the man behind the cricketer, in his element, taking the time to reflect and rediscover life, without the noise and the fury.”

Further expanding their robust product portfolio, XYXX’s loungewear and athleisure lines are extensions of their philosophy of comfort and feature a range of products like pyjamas, T-shirts, joggers, shorts, and track pants. The elevated basics line of clothing by the brand moves effortlessly from day to night, and acts like a second skin through a series of situations. From a trip to the grocery store, to a night on the town, XYXX leads the charge in crafting apparel for the young, discerning Indian man.

