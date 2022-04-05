XYXX onboards KL Rahul as first-ever ambassador

XYXX marks a new chapter in their journey as they focus on further strengthening their online presence and robust geographical expansion in previously untapped markets with KL Rahul as the face of their marquee categories - inner Wear and lounge Wear.

In June 2021, XYXX had raised INR 30 Crore in Series-A funding from Sauce.vc, DSG Consumer Partners and Synergy Capital Partners. This April, KL Rahul joins the ranks as an investor in XYXX for an undisclosed amount.

On this latest milestone, Yogesh Kabra, Founder - XYXX says, “KL Rahul is an Indian cricket sensation, who has always let his hard work and achievements do the talking. He exemplifies the brand belief of trusting your instinct. In addition to being a world-class sportsman, KL Rahul is also the perfect embodiment of the young, discerning Indian man, who keeps it real, both on and off the pitch. We could not have found a more ideal person as our first-ever brand ambassador. We found synergy with KL Rahul from the minute we met and we are stoked to be joining forces with him to challenge the status quo, tell our own unique story and to continue to be the brand that pushes the envelope within the Indian innerwear segment and beyond.”

Commenting on the partnership, Indian Cricketer, Rahul says, “I have been wearing XYXX for a while now and have closely followed their growth over the past couple of years. I am excited to be a part of their journey as they continue to scale new heights. XYXX’s attention to detail, their ideology and ethos, all backed by innovation that shows in their exceptional product range - all speaks for itself and has been nothing short of extraordinary. This is reflected in their tremendous growth trajectory, their rapid expansion across geographies as well as their fast-growing, loyal customer base. XYXX’s commitment to craftsmanship in delivering a superior innerwear experience for the modern Indian man is something I personally resonate with and it also aligns with my lifestyle. I see great potential in the team at XYXX and I am confident, in time, XYXX will be a frontrunner as one of the most-loved men’s lifestyle brands of our time.”

