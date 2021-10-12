Wondrlab wins creative mandate of Tata AIG General Insurance

Tata AIG General Insurance recently assigned its integrated creative mandate to Wondrlab, India’s largest platform-first martech startup. Wondrlab content platform will manage the business out of Mumbai.

The mandate is to conceptualize and execute a robust brand strategy framework and innovative campaigns for Tata AIG.

Speaking about the partnership, Parag Ved, President, Consumer Business, Tata AIG General Insurance, said, “We are confident about the category knowledge and the creative acumen that Wondrlab exhibits in understanding the evolving needs and preferences of our customers. We believe that Wondrlab will help us construct a strong brand strategy to create a distinct value proposition among our potential customers. Through their optimum mix of creativity and extensive understanding of how brands are perceived, we are looking forward to a long-term partnership with them to further strengthen our portfolio in the market.”



Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Content Platform, Wondrlab, said, “The pandemic has made insurance even more important than ever before. This is a crucial time for the insurance category, bringing innumerable opportunities to make the space a positive, welcoming one for consumers. It’s exciting for us to be partnering with Tata AIG. We hope to effectively connect with consumers across the journey and help create conversation around the brand and strategically achieve category penetration.”

