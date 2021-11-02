Ranbir Kapoor is in drag for new Tata AIG General Insurance ad

Tata AIG General Insurance has unveiled their new campaign “#Trusted Naam, Fantastic Kaam” featuring Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor in a quirky and humorous way. The campaign will be spread across digital, TV and OTT platforms.

With this campaign, Tata AIG aims to establish a stronger and better connect with the younger generation as much it connects with the mature audience, who trust Tata AIG for its name. The campaign will focus on the fact that along with a trusted name, they have comprehensive products, great services, innovation, digitisation, strong network, simplified process, and competitive pricing. The brand aims to spread awareness about its health and motor insurance portfolio and eliminate customer pain points by providing a seamless experience on every transaction.

Tata AIG aims to bring the focus on the extra mile that the brand goes to live up to the standards and expectations of its customers and serve them better.

The campaign revolves around how, in an industry where the consumers are always weary of the various terms & conditions attached, Tata AIG focuses on transparent dealings with its customers & offering exceptional services to the customers at the right time.

The campaign features Ranbir Kapoor, who surprises the audience with his never-seen-before character. His performance as a gorgeous lady in the motor film is sure to be remembered. In this campaign, Ranbir Kapoor has leveraged both his legacy and talent trait of getting into the skin of the character and deliver the brand message: ‘Trusted Naam, Fantastic Kaam.’

Talking about the campaign, Parag Ved, President, Consumer Business, Tata AIG General Insurance, said, “Tata AIG General Insurance has undergone a remarkable evolution and has been on an upward growth trajectory. We have been witnessing a transition in our customer interactions and the way we function. Our digital-first approach, product differentiation and exceptional customer service has helped us built strong connections with our customers. To live upto our trusted name, we carry an added responsibility to stand up to the expectations of our customers”

The film brings alive the ‘naam and kaam’ philosophy by exploring the dynamism between the superstar and a young celebrity manager who can’t wrap his head around his sir’s extreme efforts. Seeing Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar is sure to catch everyone’s eyes. Big thanks to director Abhijit Sudhakar for bringing these amazing and entertaining situations to life. It has been conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company.

