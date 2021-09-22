Wolf 777 partners with Andre Russell as their new brand ambassador

The Wolf777 group of companies have entered into partnership with West Indian and IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell as their brand ambassador.

Wolf777 CEO Hary Blackburn said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with electrifying all-rounder, Andre Russell from the West Indies and cricket leagues fraternity with Wolf777. We profoundly appreciate and regard the consistency and responsibility with which he has played on the field, exhibiting the true spirit and essence of tough game – assurance and adaptability. Russell's boundless energy and moving potential weave consistently with our image ethos to support individuals' experience on the games as well as on their mind. Through this association, we attempt to both help and urge individuals to encounter the best experience online.”

Commenting on the association, Andre Russell said, “It is great to be on board and it has been nice to get to know the team better since they recently sponsored the Jamaica Tallawahs team in the CPL.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)