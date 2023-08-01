Will H2 see return of the AdEx?
Big-ticket cricketing events, state and general elections, and the festival season expected to revive ad spending
After a dull first half of the year that was riddled with challenges on various fronts, the advertising and marketing industry is now looking at the second half with renewed hope and determination. One of the primary reasons for this optimism is the upcoming festive season, which traditionally has seen a surge in consumer spending and marketing activities. The festive season has always been a crucial period for businesses as it is a time for heightened consumer enthusiasm and a willingness to loosen purse strings.
Adding to the industry's anticipation and excitement are two major cricketing events coinciding with the festive season – the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. However, looking at the soft market conditions and the Indian Premier League’s lower-than-expected performance, the broadcaster has opted for a reasonable 20-30 per cent hike from the last tournament. The industry is nevertheless hopeful that the broadcasting sector will see estimated ad spends of Rs 2000-3000 crore in this period.
The festive season's celebratory atmosphere along with the excitement of the big-ticket cricketing events have given the industry reason to hope that this synergy will significantly lift the struggling AdEx. Brands will hopefully allocate larger budgets towards advertising during this period to capitalize on the potential uptick in consumer demand and engagement. Sources claim the industry should be able to see an upswing of 30-40% during this period.
Right after the festivals will be the excitement and buzz of the election season, with polls set to take place in five states, followed by the Lok Sabha elections in early 2024. According to experts, this is expected to inject a positive impetus into the market and help sustain its momentum. The five states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram are due for elections by the end of this year. The state elections should give a major boost to regional and local media with an estimated Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore expected to be spent on advertising and publicity.
In the recent Karnataka elections, BJP alone is believed to have spent Rs 50 crore. As per the state’s Department of Information and Public Relations, BJP spent Rs 27.46 crore on print media and Rs 16.96 crore on electronic media advertisements to promote the party’s initiatives and to counter campaigns by opposition parties, namely the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Mekedatu March. Congress won the polls, and is believed to have spent Rs 25-30 crore by way of ad spends.
Talking of Lok Sabha polls, in 2019, the estimated advertising spends touched Rs 2,500-3,000 crore. According to some estimates, this figure could have gone up to Rs 4,000 crore. With 20-30% inflation, the number is expected to touch Rs 5000-6000 crore in 2024. Experts believe that the spends this time will certainly be higher because media costs have gone up. Also, this time, it is expected that the media used will be different with digital and mobile playing a bigger role. And, of course, Outdoor, Print and Radio have always been key mediums for elections because these are localized mediums.
This period will serve as a much-needed redemption for businesses that have faced difficulties earlier in the year. As economic conditions improve and uncertainties subside, marketers will become more confident in their decision-making. Moreover, the electoral activities combined with the festive season, cricketing events and an improving economic outlook, will help the industry regain its footing and set the stage for a more prosperous and rewarding second half.
There is an expectation that AdEx will experience a notable uplift and the industry will see close to 16 per cent growth, as predicted by the Pitch Madison Advertising Report (PMAR).
2023 has, so far, been a challenging period for the advertising and marketing industry with few moments of respite. Despite the brief upswing experienced in April and May due to IPL boosting the market, the subsequent months have been marked by sluggishness, witnessing a significant decline of an average 15 to 20 per cent in advertising expenditure.
IPL managed to temporarily invigorate the industry, drawing in audiences and generating increased marketing but failed to match the previous year’s revenue numbers (estimated to be around Rs 3500 crore). It is believed to have closed on a significant drop (Rs 2500 crore). This, however, has been comparatively the most active period for the ad industry in 2023 so far. The market experienced the same sluggishness in June and July too.
A combination of factors has contributed to the downturn, leaving experts to speculate on the root causes behind this downturn. One of the primary reasons, cited by numerous experts, has been the drying up of venture capital (VC) funds. The BYJUs, Creds and Swiggys of the world dropped their advertising spends drastically affecting the overall AdEx.
The industry has also been impacted by the broader global economic slowdown. International uncertainties, trade tensions, and geopolitical concerns have collectively exerted pressure on businesses worldwide, leading to cautious spending and budget constraints in advertising and marketing endeavours.
The early arrival of an unpredictable monsoon in the northern part of the country also had a profound and adverse impact on the summer category this season. The monsoon's untimely onset has disrupted the usual patterns of consumer behaviour and consumption, leading to significant challenges for sectors like summer beverages, air conditioners and ice cream.
Now as we transition into the second half of the year, our optimism has grown stronger and we are hoping that these challenges will be a thing of the past. The goal is to conclude the year on a positive and joyous note, looking forward to better times ahead.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kiara Advani: The many endorsements of the blue-eyed girl of brands
The actor, who turns 31 today, has been a brand favourite, endorsing products across industry segments – from personal care to gadgets
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 31, 2023 1:05 PM | 7 min read
In a world of cinema, where talent and perseverance reign, actress Kiara Advani’s journey is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Debuting in 2014 with Fugly, the actress rose to fame with M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Her dedication, versatility and innate charm have earned her a lot of fans, both film lovers as well as brands.
According to experts, Advani’s remarkable performance in an array of movies has made her a star in the advertising industry as well.
“With her amazing talent, consistent on-screen charisma and a huge fan following, Kiara Advani has indeed become the new favourite in the B-town. She entered the top-20 celebrity brand club in 2022, with a brand value of USD 38.3 million. With a portfolio of more than 20 brands, she is successfully endorsing products across industry segments- from personal care (Kimirica, Belora) to clothing (Mango, Mohey) to food & beverages (Slice, Happilo). She also endorses new-age brands including the likes of FireBoltt and Lenskart,” says brand expert Aviral Jain, Co-head and Managing Director, of Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll.
“Given her growing appeal among the masses, her endorsement fees have increased in recent times and is broadly understood to lie in the range of Rs 3.0 crore to Rs 3.5 crore,” adds Jain.
Explaining how Advani’s performance in movies is helping the actress grow her brand value year after year, Jain shares, “Kiara came into the limelight with her performance in the movie Kabir Singh which catapulted her into a whole new level of fame. She continued to gain significant popularity and recognition through her performances in successful films like Good Newwz, Laxmii and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Her last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a superhit, laying down the platform for grabbing big-budget projects. Additionally, her active social media presence with 40Mn+ followers has helped Kiara connect with a wider audience. With brands increasingly targeting the social media-savvy millennial and Gen Z, young successful celebrities like she become an obvious choice for brands.”
As the actress celebrates her 31st birthday today, we take a look at some of her captivating ads
Senco Gold
Kiara is the national brand ambassador for the jewellery brand. Almost a month back, Senco Gold and Diamonds also announced its association with her film Satya Prem ki Katha. As the face of the brand, Advani has appeared in many ad campaigns in recent years.
Galaxy Chocolates
In June this year, Advani was signed as the brand ambassador for global confectionery major Mars Wrigley’s brand GALAXY® chocolates. The company announced collaboration with the versatile Indian actress via her official social media pages with a teaser video. The announcement was followed by a TVC wherein the actor is seen in a whimsical setting indulging in the smoothness of GALAXY chocolates, deriving pleasure with every bite.
Myntra
Almost a month back, Myntra roped in Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani to promote the 18th edition of its sale. Moreover, as the face of the brand, Advani appeared in many ad campaigns of Myntra in the last couple of years. In February 2023, Myntra announced Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador to focus on men’s fashion wear, whereas Kiara kept on endorsing the women’s western wear category.
Slice
Almost two to three months back, Slice on boarded Advani as its brand ambassador. The brand also launched its new invigorating and fun summer campaign, ‘AAM KA EHSAAS. SABSE KHAAS.’ featuring the popular star at a special brand event. The bewitching new film transported audiences to a tropical paradise where the majestically beautiful Kiara Advani is dressed in a flowy yellow ensemble with her best companion, Slice as she sits next to a boy who is attempting to woo her.
Stayfree
Almost four months back, Stayfree roped in Advani as its brand ambassador and the face of its latest campaign for Stayfree Secure XL pads. In its marketing campaign designed by DDB Mudra for Stayfree Secure XL, Kiara represents the hustle and can-do spirit of women entrepreneurs who are confident with ambitions, who need day-long protection and comfort, making Stayfree Secure XL with its 12 hours leakage protection her preferred choice.
Mohey
Mohey, the bridalwear brand appointed Advani as their new brand ambassador with their ongoing campaign #DulhanWaliFeeling.
Kiara was pictured celebrating the new era of a contemporary Indian bride while wearing a gorgeous lehenga from Mohey's most recent bridal collection. She is an epitome of a radiant, confident, self-righteous and independent modern Indian bride.
Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil
Almost six to seven months back, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil roped in Advani as its brand ambassador. The Brand signed up with the actress to feature in its latest ‘Boring Nahi, Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign which aimed to connect the brand with young women to further consolidate its market leadership in the segment. As the new face of the Brand, she was featured in a series of high-energy marketing campaigns and events in the past six to seven months.
Kimirica
In December 2022, Personal care brand Kimirica announced Advani as its brand ambassador. While promoting the brand Advani mentioned how Kimirica focuses on creating not just products but luxurious experiences in the form of storytelling through bottles. Each collection offers a sensory escape, and with such a wide variety of products and fragrances, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Aqualens ad
Almost nine to ten months back, Aqualens. announced Kiara as its new brand ambassador. Kiara was featured as part of the brand’s marketing campaigns that were run across print, TV, and digital channels.
CERA TVC
Sanitaryware brand Cera launched a campaign with their brand ambassadors Vijay Devarakonda and Kiara Advani almost one year back. The campaign was titled ‘Play It Your Way. The TVC, created by Wunderman Thompson, showcased the brand’s range of products. In the film, Vijay and Kiara can be seen playing around with their bathroom fittings.
Fire Boltt
Homegrown wearable and audio brand, Fire-Boltt announced the appointment of Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador in October 2022. Kiara is endorsing marketing campaigns of the brand alongside cricketing icon Virat Kohli & actor Vicky Kaushal.
Finolex Fans
Almost one year back, Finolex Cables Limited introduced actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as its brand ambassadors while announcing a brand refresh with the launch of a new 360-degree campaign - 'No Stress. Finolex.’
One Plus Fit
Almost two years ago, Hyderabad-based OneFitPlus launched a digital marketing campaign with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.
Colgate
For the campaign, Advani was featured in the Visible White Toothpaste campaign. The integrated brand campaign with Kiara showcases how Visible White Toothpaste helps to achieve one shade of whiter teeth in one week in a digital first campaign across touchpoints.
Other brand collaborations and social media presence
Undoubtedly, Kiara has made a rich brand legacy in the last four to five years and is continued to upscale its brand value in the upcoming years. Besides appearing in personal care and fashion brands, Kiara has also endorsed Ponds, Priyagold, Charmis ITC, Giordano Handbags, Mango, Limca, Audi, Lenskart, AU Small Finance Bank, Rupa’s Softline Womenswear, Belora Cosmetics, Coco-Cola One FitPlus, Rizzle, Happilo and Marico Limited. Kiara has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and 2.8 million followers on Twitter. She is also doing paid partnership ads and charging 30 to 40 lakhs for digital campaigns, as per industry sources.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Adam Gerhart's biryani memories & what keeps him busy on weekends
e4m ChillOut: The Global CEO of Mindshare engaged in a fun chat on the sidelines of the e4m Conclave
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 29, 2023 8:38 AM | 1 min read
Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare loves chasing his six-year-old on the weekends for she keeps him on his toes. At the recently-held e4m Conclave, we asked Adam some candid questions to know how he spends his time when not working.
Calling himself "definitely a dog person", Adam told us about his nine-year-old french bulldog. Gerhart also shared he was not an F1 fan but ‘Drive to Survive’ on Netflix was converting him into one.
The Mindshare Global CEO also shared that he was currently reading Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s autobiography and how he found it to be the most inspiring book on leadership.
During his four-day visit to India, biryani and butter chicken would be the two dishes that stuck with Adam, he confessed.
Catch the full conversation here:
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Angel One launches AI-powered #SuperIsHere campaign
The film aims to encourage and empower billions across the nation to leverage the power of data and technology in their wealth-creation journey with the Angel One Super App
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 30, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Angel One Ltd. (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited), India's most trusted Fintech company, has launched the #SuperIsHere campaign. It is an AI-powered campaign that aims to encourage and empower billions across the nation to leverage the power of data and technology in their wealth-creation journey with the Angel One Super App. It also highlights the unique and unmissable features of the Super App, such as speed, security and reliable experience.
The #SuperIsHere campaign, driven by one of the renowned Swedish director Anders Forsman, enlightens investors, traders, and intenders that the Super App platform is now available for the diverse investment journey. The super app is built with customer centricity in mind, which is the reason the brand is trusted by 1.5 crore Indians. Through influencer partnerships, social media posts, business channels, news channels, Google, Meta advertisements, OTTs etc, this tech-powered campaign communicates how GenZ and Millennials can leverage the Super App for a customized and simplified investment experience. To bring the SuperApp experience live in Tier 2, Tier 3 and beyond cities, the company has also planned activation programs at a large scale.
Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Ltd., said, “Our mission is to empower every Indian investor through Angel One Super App, delivering a seamless and technologically advanced experience for investing and trading at all levels. We have utilized extensive data to comprehend client needs, enabling us to tailor curated journeys within the app. Through the #SuperIsHere campaign, we showcase the advantages of the Angel One Super App, aiming to attract more clients and expand into underpenetrated markets, thereby fostering organic growth.”
Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director of Angel One Ltd., said, “We completed 100% rollout of the Super App earlier this year. It has been built with deep understanding of how mobile apps are integral to our lives, and investors and traders are no different. #SuperIsHere campaign would create pan India awareness and appeal for our SuperApp.”
A one-stop shop that offers online trading & investing, direct mutual funds, sovereign gold bonds, NCDs and more, the Angel One Super App caters to clients including intenders, traders and investors. It ensures frictionless account opening and one-click bank updation. On opening the account, clients get a personalized home page, providing access to everything with a single tap, faster charting and order placement coupled with the highest level of transparency with charges displayed upfront. They can access data in offline mode for P&L, Funds and Order status basis last synced.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BW Businessworld’s latest edition spotlights India as a fintech nation
The issue also includes thoughts of Thampy Koshy, CEO of ONDC in the last word section on the fast-forward growth of the digital public good through digital public infrastructure and more
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 2:35 PM | 3 min read
The latest edition looks at how India is poised to be at the forefront of the global fintech economy; recognising top companies and leaders in India’s fintech landscape
The fintech ecosystem in India is a flourishing and expanding sector that leverages technology to offer businesses and consumers innovative financial services and solutions.
The latest edition of BW Businessworld, dated July 29, 2023, delves into how India's fintech ecosystem is leading the global narrative. The fintech industry in India is positioned for substantial advancement, increasing financial inclusion and redefining how financial services are procured and offered across the country. It is also projected that the global fintech economy is expected to grow to $1 trillion by 2030.
India securing the third position worldwide with an impressive tally of 9,646 fintech companies, the dynamic environment stands as a testament to the relentless drive and creative thinking of entrepreneurs propelling the industry towards progress.
India’s Fintech Triumph
In the third edition of the 'BW Festival of Fintech,' BW Businessworld focused on tracking the pioneers of the fintech industry, as it is projected to reach a market size of over $150 billion by 2025. The nominations went through a multi-tier screening process, and the winners were identified based on the evaluations.
The winners were divided into two categories in which one category awarded fintech companies and the second category awarded the leaders in the fintech industry. BharatPe; Axio; Revfin; mPokket; Arth; PhonePe Insurance Broking Services; National e-Governance Services (NeSL); Riskcovry InsurTech; PolicyBazaar.com; Zaggle, Winvesta; PhonePe; Mudrex; Zolve; Veefin Solutions and Presolv360 emerged as the winners of the fintech companies. Zolve also received a special mention in the category ‘Fintech of the Year’. The winners in the leaders of the fintech industry included names such as Gautam Udani, Co-founder & Director, Veefin Solutions; Karan Mehta, Founder & CTO, Ring; Binny Shah, Head of Product, Veefin Solutions and Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO, BCT Digital. For Fintech Leader of the Year, Sameer Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Revfin, and Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and CEO of PB Fintech, received special mention in the people category.
Social Media Showdown
The issue also looks at the newest entrant in the world of social media, Threads by Meta, which made a stir with 30 million signups in less than 18 hours of its launch and 100 million sign-ups in a period of 7 days. Similar to Elon Musk’s Twitter, the new social media platform of Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads also provides conversation via texts but with more immersive features. Moreover, within a week, Twitter’s traffic was also seen slowing, according to reports. The dynamics of both social media platforms have similarities as well as differences. However, it is too soon to say who wins the race.
Adding to it, this issue also covers the telecom industry as India is making the transition to 5G networks at a breakneck speed. However, at the same time, tens of millions of subscribers are facing a challenge with frequent call drops, bad network connection, sub-standard voice quality, and slow internet speeds. This edition highlights the explosive growth of data consumption of active internet users that has led to an increase in network congestion. It draws a line between the pros and cons of 5G networks and the active users of the internet today.
The issue also includes thoughts of Thampy Koshy, CEO of ONDC in the last word section on the fast-forward growth of the digital public good through digital public infrastructure, the government’s role in it, and more.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Coca-Cola and ICC partner up for Men's Cricket World Cup
The four-year global partnership entails Coca-Cola becoming the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 1:49 PM | 3 min read
Coca-Cola and The International Cricket Council (ICC) once again team up for the upcoming 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The exciting collaboration is a part of the four-year global strategic partnership agreement between the ICC and the iconic beverage company. The partnership entails Coca-Cola becoming the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC.
With this, Coca-Cola will use its iconic global reach to connect with fans around the world, cultivate a legacy of unity and inculcate true sportsmanship through a series of online and offline activations. It will continue to engage with its consumers and resonate with them on their favourite sporting passion.
Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca‑Cola India and Southwest Asia at Coca-Cola India said, “We believe that the ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest cricket event for the country. Partnership with the ICC provides us with a great opportunity to bring together our customers, consumers, brands, and cricket. Our brand activations will engage consumers through innovative offline and online promotions and create memorable experiences for sports fans”.
Coca-Cola will embark on many exciting brand activations with its beverage portfolio, including fan engagements, social media campaigns, and promotions to win tickets to the World Cup alongside unique on-ground experiences during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
The four-year agreement includes all ICC events around the world including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, the ICC men’s and women’s T20 World Cups in Australia in 2020, the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 in New Zealand and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in 2023 amongst other global tournaments.
The partnership has strategically aligned both, ICC and Coca-Cola for the long term by combining the strength of The Coca-Cola Company’s diversified portfolio of over 500 brands and worldwide retail reach with ICC’s unwavering focus to expand the sport’s footprint globally.
Coca-Cola has been globally committed to supporting local sporting events & organizations around the world. The Coca-Cola Company has an eight-decade-long association with the Olympics. Moreover, for over four decades, it has been associated with the FIFA, T20 World Cup, and using the power of sport to bring people together and transform lives. The recent association of ThumsUp with the Olympics and Paralympics in India is a testimony to the Company’s belief in sports and its long-lasting journey toward making a refreshing difference.
"Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the pinnacle event in the cricketing calendar, will feature the world’s best teams competing for ultimate glory. We are excited about our partnership with Coca-Cola, which promises to deliver a refreshing cricketing experience set to captivate audiences and present a grand showcase of their emotions.”
Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as Coca-Cola and the ICC join forces to create an extraordinary ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 experience.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fastrack's biggest USP is its ability to reinvent: Adithya Raj, Titan Company
Raj, Sales & Marketing Head at Titan Company's Wearables Division, talks about Fastrack Smart's rebranding, collaboration with Ranveer Singh and more
By Ritika Raj | Jul 28, 2023 12:54 PM | 5 min read
Titan Company Limited’s Fastrack is a brand that resonates well+- with the youth of today and their vibrant lifestyle. It has also carved a significant share for itself in the smart wearables market. But to reach the next level and become a leading fashion tech brand in India, Fastrack Smart underwent a strategic rebranding. Adithya Raj, Sales & Marketing Head - Wearables Divisions, Titan Company Limited shares the inspiration that led to the rebranding of Fastrack Smart.
"As of last year, we were already part of the top five players in the Indian smartwatch market and for us to go to that next level, we strongly believe that there has to be a strategic shift in our approach," he explains.
The decision was the result of extensive discussions within the leadership team, consultation with agency partners on how to execute it and insights from their target audience. The outcome was Fastrack Smart, with a clear mission to establish itself as a leading fashion tech brand in India.
What’s New?
From the product perspective, Fastrack Smart made significant strides, expanding its portfolio from 10 to a whopping 35 products this year. Notably, some of the world's first products were launched in India. The brand also set up the Titan Smart Lab in Hyderabad, where more than 100 engineers work on their research and development capabilities.
According to Raj, design language also played a crucial role in Fastrack Smart's transformation. The brand focused on crafting exceptional watch designs, stylish straps, and captivating watch faces. He proudly asserts, "When it comes to accuracy, our watches are one of the best. It's comparable to the best of the smartwatch brands in the world." The rebranding effort included a fresh brand logo, new positioning, and a captivating marketing campaign called "Follow Yourself," featuring none other than Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh.
Marketing The Newness To The Core TG
Sharing the core message behind this all-new campaign, Raj adds “Fastrack Smart understands the mindset of today's generation and strongly believes in embracing the true self and not feeling obligated to conform to societal norms, and hence the campaign's main message is to follow yourself” The quirky, fun, and exciting ad film delivers this powerful message in a way that strikes a chord with the youth. While Fastrack Smart's primary target audience is Gen Z, Raj emphasizes that it is for everyone who aspires to hustle, follow their dreams, and embrace their true self. Says Raj, "Fastrack smart fits beautifully in this space, from a styling perspective and also from a fashion quotient perspective and the tech perspective”.
To truly resonate with the audience, the brand collaborated with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Raj sheds light on why Singh was chosen as the perfect face for the brand and exclaims that the alignment of values between Singh and Fastrack Smart is undeniable, with both embracing uniqueness and individuality. "We felt we share similar values, he has achieved success by following his own heart and his style is so unique, and having him as the face of a brand and the campaign ‘Follow Yourself’ is a 100% smart match of style" Raj shares, adding that Ranveer's unique style and energy perfectly match Fastrack Smart's vision.
On the promotional front for this campaign, by virtue of a digital-native audience that the brand is catering to primarily, the mix is digital heavy. Raj explains, “Primarily digital heavy, promotions will be driven by various social media engagements and activities. The campaign is also planned to create maximum visibility across platforms with the highest impact in areas which are high traffic areas, big malls, and metros. It is a combination of both digital and mainline media.” Apart from digital endeavours, the brand will be present in more than 110 cities. Fastrack has also collaborated with Ranveer Singh starer Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani to amplify its reach.
The Fastrack Connect
Youth culture and lifestyle have been at the very core of the brand philosophy. The brand's success in staying connected and relevant to the target audience stems from its ability to reinvent itself consistently. "Fastrack's biggest USP is to reinvent itself," Raj asserts, highlighting that the brand has successfully adapted to changing trends and customer preferences throughout its journey. Listening to the customers, designing products that stand out in style and technology, and delivering quirky and relatable ads have been key factors in Fastrack Smart's resonance with the youth.
As Fastrack Smart continues its journey to become India's leading fashion tech brand, Raj exudes enthusiasm and confidence. With the new brand identity, campaign, and a new ambassador on board, Fastrack Smart is poised to make a mark in the competitive market. "With the combination of style and tech, we have differentiated ourselves in the marketplace and Fastrack has been an iconic youth fashion brand. It's a perfect match of style, energy, and technology. " Raj concludes, signifying Fastrack Smart's undeterred commitment to embrace the future of fashion tech.
Retailing In Consumer Minds?
When it comes to retail, Fastrack Smart currently boasts a stronger offline presence with 70% of sales coming in from offline retail owing to a robust offline presence across various multi-brand outlets, large format stores and World of Titan outlets. But with the introduction of new product offerings, the brand anticipates a balanced 50-50 split between online and offline sales by the exit of this FY. Although Gen Z primarily consumes digital media, the brand adopts a balanced approach to cater to the diverse preferences of its audience.
Raj expresses enthusiasm about the recent successful launches, including the Revolt, Limitless, and Power series. With the new brand identity, campaign, and the dynamic Ranveer Singh on board, Fastrack Smart is confidently set to become India's leading fashion tech brand, drawing admiration from customers of all ages who embrace style and innovation in equal measure.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Community building on social media is the billboard for brands now: Nas.io’s Alex Dwek
Nas COO Alex Dwek and The Good Community’s Naiyya Saggi share why their collaboration was the need of the hour
By Chehneet Kaur | Jul 28, 2023 12:43 PM | 3 min read
For any brand to survive in the cutting-edge competitive market in this digital-first era, it's important to build a community that connects with the brand and stays loyal to it.
When a brand goes beyond just selling their product and creates meaningful content for their community, that is when they earn the deep trust of a consumer.
Recently, The Good Community, an omnichannel deep interest-based network, announced its partnership with Nas.io, a platform for community builders and creators. This alliance aims to foster deeper connections within communities across India.
By harnessing artificial intelligence, assisted moderation, data analytics and streamlined tech stacks built for community moderation and engagement for sustainable growth, Good Community has chosen Nas.io as a strategic partner to ensure that community members have a valuable and fulfilling experience.
The Good Community aims to leverage Nas.io’s AI and data insights tools to empower the Group’s community managers and accelerate its journey to connecting with potential community members also on WhatsApp in the coming year. Additionally, Nas.io will analyse and understand their behavioural patterns, ensuring a robust and engaging community experience for all members.
Naiyya Saggi, Group co-founder of Good Glamm Group and CEO of Good Community, says, “The whole idea behind community building is how you build a safe, non-judgemental and extremely proactive community support structure for brand evangelists. We stay connected with real people who have an interest in intimate health, positive sexuality, motherhood, parenting through our WhatsApp communities.”
One challenge the brand faced while building communities at a scale was they needed data, AI intelligence and support. The brand needed to analyse who is engaging, who is retaining and who is bouncing the messages. Additionally, they needed a way to find how they can iterate their community engagement calendar smartly and rapidly. Hence, the partnership with Nas worked out for them.
Alex Dwek, Chief Operating Officer, Nas added, “We were just a community of content creators on social media earlier. But over the years we noticed, the world of social media has changed. Facebook groups and whatsapp communities are the way brands are reaching out now. So, social media has now become the billboard for brands to reach out to their consumers.”
But, building close relationships with consumers is not happening in closed groups and private spaces. The most effective way to do that is via WhatsApp, according to Dwek. That’s where AI helps in scaling communities on WhatsApp where most of the closed discussions happen.
For this very purpose, Nas leveraged Ruby.ai, which accesses all WhatsApp group messages, and summarises them. This allows the brand to also understand what their consumers are talking about and what do they need in a condensed summary.
This technology also raises concerns about data privacy. Saggi assured that as brand owners they were very particular about the data and how that data is being used. “We were comfortable with this Nas partnership only because the data will still be owned by us. It won't be owned by Nas, in fact they would have no access to it. They will just be providing a platform to us like any other CRM tool and only we will know the data and insights,” she said.
The exciting part of this partnership for Dwek is how they take the data and information at scale and utilise it in building meaningful improvements in every individual’s life as a part of The Good Community.
He said, “AI tools, data insights and monetisation tools will undoubtedly enhance the community's overall engagement and retention. India is a key market for us and it is great to announce our first large-scale partnership in the country with The Good Community."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube