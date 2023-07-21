White Rivers Media bags Maverick Agency of the Year title at e4m Maverick Awards 2023
The independent integrated digital marketing agency won 8 golds, 9 silver and 2 bronze metals in various categories
White Rivers Media was honoured with the ‘Maverick Agency of the Year’ award at the e4m Maverick Awards 2023 held in Mumbai on Friday.
White Rivers Media, an independent integrated digital marketing agency, won 8 gold metals, 9 silver and 2 bronze metals in different categories.
The e4m Maverick Awards honours outstanding works done by regional, national, small-medium, and independent agencies for their excellence, innovation and creativity. The star-studded awards night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the advertising and media industry.
The awards recognise and acknowledge the marketing marvels of the media, digital and creative agencies who have shown exemplary performance, made a significant contribution to the industry and their organisations, and can prove their campaigns have had a measurable effect.
The entries were judged by eminent experts across seven different categories – Digital Marketing, MarTech, Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Traditional Marketing, Sectoral Marketing and Special Awards, which are further divided into sub-categories.
'If you have fun developing business, even big problems will seem small’
Panellists discussed ‘Challengers 2.0- New brands in the ever-evolving D2C segment’ at the e4m D2C Revolution Summit and Awards 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 3:20 PM | 5 min read
The second edition of the e4m D2C Revolution Summit and Awards 2023 witnessed stalwarts from the industry discussing the topic, ‘Challengers 2.0 – New brands in the ever-evolving D2C segment’.
The panellists Prem Raheja, founder and CEO, The Betel Leaf Co.; Samayesh Khanna, founder, Beanly; Ayushi Khandelwal, co-founder, Anveshan; Hemangi Dhir, founder, Botnal; Aditya Agrawal, co-founder and CEO, P-Tal and Vaibhav Makhija, co-founder, What’s Up Wellness. The session was moderated by Ruhail Amin, senior editor, Exchange4media.
Amin opened the session by talking about building a category in such a cluttered space and standing out among the giants and also dealing with a new space of D2C. To this, Raheja said, “We are trying to compete with D2C and established brands. But, I personally think there is no such competition. It is because the market is also growing in the same space. Therefore, the big brands enjoyed smaller markets and built concentration. Technically, there is no challenge that one should be facing. The most important thing is how you get your product, quality and packaging right. Thanks to COVID, a lot of people want to take their products home. We brought Paan - which was sold at the corner of the road into the main line. We became the consumer category creator of paan and we deliver it to your house in the most hygienic way. You have to sit down and ask yourself what is it that you, as a consumer on a product that you consume, want as an experience and then build your product or category around it.”
“For me, the journey has been interesting. During COVID, I was formulating skincare products from my kitchen and I also got the opportunity to collect zero-party data by giving friends, family and community members products that probably didn’t exist. Currently, I am working on making a neck cream. The space and competition are not high at all because nobody in the market is doing a cream just for the neck. I think that the market is saturated within the skincare field but the education around it isn’t as high so I think, COVID gave us the chance and experience to connect with our consumers one-to-one and explain to them what is required and needed. They also got the opportunity to connect with the brands directly and see what is right and works for them,” Dhir added.
Khanna elucidated, “When we were building this category out, there was a differentiated product that we started with. So, at that point, instant coffee was a large part of what India consumed and we started with these drip and pour bags, making freshly brewed coffee easily accessible to India. Every brand has its own journey and I think evolution is back natural and this category has a scope to build a product and ensure that the consumers love it.”
Khandelwal shared her views on ensuring customer retention where she said, “It takes time to understand your P&L. We started around three or three and a half years ago and I did not know anything back then with regards to checking the profitability and profit or loss. So, the number one step is to get your financial reports in place from day 1 and start looking at it at least at a monthly level. Once you start understanding it, figure out which sections where you can optimise. Go out and check in the market what other people are getting as their manufacturing cost and try to optimise that if required. Profitability is something that not only founders can take care of. It has to be a culture in your company. It comes as a team effort. Try to come up with a quarterly and a yearly business plan and convey the same to the other team members and get them on board.”
Agrawal explained, “A customer is spending so much that they have a lot of expectations. Our thesis, since day 1, has been very simple. It is to under-promise and over-deliver. We always try to ensure that our journey does not just end at acquiring a customer in terms of marketing channels but also starts after a product has been delivered. Our idea is not just to ensure that the viewers become consumers of our product but also become consumers of our stories because we have built a brand with a purpose and a niche category like ours, is very important to convince the consumer why they should buy the product.”
Makhija concluded the session where he conveyed, “Meta is the only platform that is scalable for businesses like ours in the early stages. We advertise a lot on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The approach is simple. We just go in with the creatives, test 100-200 ads in a month and keep seeing the results. We should always have fun while developing a business. If you are having fun, even a bigger problem would seem small.”
White Rivers Media & Buffalo Soldiers bag top honours at e4m Maverick Awards 2023
Among other key winners of the night were Sociowash Media, Hansa Cequity, Xerxes By Xapads Media and Howl Digital
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 8:42 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group on Friday hosted the inaugural edition of the e4m Maverick Awards at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. The Maverick Awards honours outstanding works done by regional, national, small-medium, and independent agencies for their excellence, innovation and creativity.
While the big award of the night ‘e4m Maverick of the Year – Agency’ was bestowed upon White Rivers Media, Buffalo Soldiers bagged the ‘Rising e4m Maverick of the Year – Agency’ title.
The other media agencies that won gold for their outstanding work across different categories include
Howl Digital, Internet Moguls, Sociowash Media Pvt Ltd, Hansa Cequity and Mahindra Auto, Xerxes By Xapads Media, Applabs MediaTrivayu Media Works, SRV Media, ITC Sixth Sense, Alliance Advertising, DViO Digital Pvt Ltd and Dainik Jagran-inext.
The night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the advertising and media industry. The awards recognise and acknowledge the marketing marvels of the media, digital and creative agencies who have shown exemplary performance, made a significant contribution to the industry, and their organisations, and can prove their campaigns have had a measurable effect.
The e4m Maverick Awards celebrate the independent agencies of India for their remarkable work and out-of-the-box marketing strategies and impressive innovations. An independent advertising agency refers to a company that operates independently and is not (or fully) owned/controlled by a larger holding company. It is responsible for creating and implementing marketing plans for its clients to promote their products or services to a specific target audience.
The entries for the e4m Maverick Awards were judged by eminent experts and business leaders across seven different categories including Digital Marketing, MarTech, Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Traditional Marketing, Sectoral Marketing and Special Awards, which are further divided into sub-categories.
Eveready Torches pays a tribute to everyday heroism
The ad is by Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 2:44 PM | 4 min read
Eveready Industries India Ltd., the market leader in the Flashlights category and the dominant player in the Battery-Operated segment has launched its powerful digital film, ‘Hero Banne Ka Power’ featuring Eveready BOOMLITE DL 85, India’s fastest charging rechargeable torch. This compelling film highlights the Boomlite torch’s innovative and exceptional capabilities and celebrates everyday heroes.
The newly launched Eveready film shines light on the unsung bravery of our people and celebrates courageous deeds, because not all heroes wear capes – some carry torches. It tells the tale of two boys immersed in a game of cricket as the sun is about to set. One of them takes a powerful shot, propelling the ball into a dark forest. With no light available, another boy expresses his reluctance to retrieve the ball. In a moment of empowerment, a determined girl, whom the boy did not allow to join the fun earlier, stands up and confidently embarks on a quest to rescue the lost ball using the Eveready rechargeable torch. For her, light is the only might that matters. Guided by the torch’s unwavering beam, the girl emerges from the shadows with the ball in her hand. She saves the day, armed with quick thinking and a rechargeable flashlight. The film ends with the message: Eveready, Hero Banne Ka Power (the power to become a hero). It stands for the brand’s mission of empowering and celebrating everyday heroism.
“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Eveready BOOMLITE DL 85 rechargeable torch alongside a captivating digital film, ‘Hero Banne Ka Power’. This torch embodies Eveready's dedication to offer innovative and versatile products to our valued customers," expressed Mr Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights), Eveready Industries India Ltd. "With its exceptional performance, we believe this torch will not only illuminate dark spaces but also ignite a spark within individuals, empowering them to embrace their inner strength and become the true heroes of their own narratives.", added Mr Banerjee.
“Darkness is not to be feared. It is to be fought and defeated. That’s what most Indians know and do on a regular basis. They dispel the darkness in their own way, armed with resilience and resourcefulness. This new campaign is a celebration of the human spirit, of the never-say-never attitude. Anyone can be a hero. All one needs is power. That’s what Eveready offers. We hope this campaign will serve as a beacon of inspiration for those everyday heroes who make the world a better place.”, said Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy.
The Eveready BOOMLITE DL 85 rechargeable torch is a trusted and powerful lighting companion, equipped with a powerful 1W beam and a 2W emergency side light for optimum brightness. It is pocket-sized for convenience and comes with four lighting modes, including a torch, auto-flasher, side light high mode, and side light dim mode, providing versatility and ease of use. Its fast-charging capability permits it to fully charge in just three hours, making it India’s fastest charging torch, based on in-house tests. Reliable for emergencies and everyday usage, it features a pen clip for easy attachment to shirt pockets and hands-free use. Flaunting ECT technology, it showcases a charging & full-charge indicator, a powerful Li-ion battery and protection against overcharging and deep discharge. The Eveready BOOMLITE DL 85 is available in vibrant colours of red, black, blue, and yellow, boasts a robust ABS plastic body and is priced at Rs. 145/-, making it the most accessible rechargeable flashlight from the Eveready portfolio.
Eveready has championed the frontier of flashlights and has become synonymous with the idea of portable lighting solutions. Its range of battery-operated & rechargeable flashlights is practical, stylish, and tailored to meet a spectrum of household & outdoor needs. From the widely popular brass & aluminium battery-operated torches to a range of superior quality rechargeable torches powered with fast-charging Lithium-ion or heavy duty rechargeable batteries, Eveready flashlights are available in an assortment of shapes, sizes, colours meeting every consumer’s need at every price point.
Abhay Deo tries his hand at poker in Junglee Games' first digital campaign
The actor will represent Junglee Poker as its brand ambassador
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 2:18 PM | 2 min read
Junglee Games India Pvt. has appointed actor Abhay Deol as the brand ambassador of its newly introduced poker brand Junglee Poker and launched the brand’s first digital campaign, ‘Everyone’s Game.’ Abhay Deol’s association with the brand will help the company make Junglee Poker a household name and everyone’s game.
The digital campaign shows how poker is enjoyed by people from all walks of life and aims to promote inclusivity, use of skill, and healthy entertainment. The films are set in three different scenarios featuring the brand ambassador, Abhay Deol, with quirky narratives showing his excitement about Junglee Poker’s best-in-class features and winning big on the platform. The campaign highlights how poker is a game of skill that requires one to use a smart strategy to win.
Speaking about the partnership and the campaign, Bharat Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer at Junglee Games, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Abhay Deol and launch our new campaign, Everyone’s Game, to promote the Junglee Poker brand as well as poker in general. Our idea is to showcase how Junglee Poker, a game of skill and strategy, provides a unique and healthy gaming experience to everyone. Abhay Deol is known for his diverse roles and has a charismatic persona and ability to connect with diverse sets of audiences. He is the perfect choice to represent Junglee Poker. We are confident that with his high reputation, he will help us deliver the message of trust and healthy gaming with greater conviction, creating a massive impact.”
Talking about the association, Abhay Deol said, “I am delighted to associate with Junglee Poker, an exceptional poker platform that offers an unparalleled gaming experience. Junglee Poker represents passion for the game and commitment to excellence. These are the core values that I resonate with as well. I’m excited to encourage people from all walks of life to join this poker revolution and enjoy this amazing online game of skill.”
Junglee Poker has been rebranded from Poker India with an aim to reinforce the trustworthiness and integrity of Junglee Games. Junglee Poker offers zero-wait poker tables with the most realistic visuals, big tournaments, smooth, uninterrupted gameplay, and an absolutely safe, secure, and fair gaming environment.
e4m Conclave 2023: Glimpses of the glitzy event
The 22nd edition of the event saw a meeting of minds as seasoned experts and industry leaders shared the stage
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 1:59 PM | 1 min read
The 22nd edition of e4m Conclave 2023 was held in Gurugram on July 20, Thursday, in the presence of industry leaders and seasoned experts from India and abroad. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage, the summit saw seasoned experts coming together and sharing insights on the theme ‘Inclusive marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’. Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, of Mindshare; Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boat; Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO of Good Media Co.; were some of our keynote speakers at the summit. This is the 22nd edition of the conclave. The event is co-powered by ABP News while the Innovation Partner is Fashion Entrepreneur Fund.
Here are some glimpses from the event.
India poised to overtake world's largest economies in years, not decades: Adam Gerhart
The Global CEO of Mindshare engaged in an insightful chat with Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW and Founder, exchange4media, at e4m Conclave 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 1:25 PM | 4 min read
At the exchange4media Conclave 2023, Adam Gerhart, Global CEO of Mindshare, stated the ecosystem in which they operated meant that the services they provided were highly diverse and had to be constantly growing.
Asked how as an agency, Mindshare was changing, Gerhart said to Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW and Founder, exchange4media, “We have to understand the micro-environment first where media and marketing used to be about the scale and that scale eventually evolved into precision.”
Gerhart said it was about reaching the appropriate number of individuals with as minimal waste as possible. It isn't one versus the other, it's an evolution that scales to precision eventually evolved into permission. How do we actually talk to consumers in a meaningful way without being intrusive and disruptive?
“The future is going to be defined by business, brands, the agencies and consultants who can actually predict meaningful outcomes for businesses better than anyone else and by understanding consumers in an insightful way by understanding cultures, understanding them through the lens of DEI. As an agency, it means for us that the ecosystem that we play in means that the services that we offer and the capabilities that we bring to bear are incredibly different and all the time they're evolving.”
According to Gerhart, the ability in AI to transform news and journalism is going to change radically. He said, “We need to have more means for checking journalism and the integrity of what's being published out there.”
Further speaking about the inclusive private marketplace, he shared that at Mindshare they have worked with some of the leading publishers around the world to create and source inventory. Gerhart said that allows them to redirect investment dollars into publications that can support and champion underrepresented voices.
For instance, in America, it was creating a private marketplace that supported black voices; in Australia it was for indigenous people, and in the UK a private marketplace was created for supporting LGBTQ rights.
“We're redirecting dollars away from the big publishers that would otherwise just capture those dollars and aren't necessarily advancing the ecosystem by supporting those marginalized groups. So, we're investing directly our clients' money into spaces in places that champion underrepresented communities.”
When Dr Batra asked about the broader aspects of the business that are getting reshaped in terms of the services Mindshare offers, Gerhart said that it centres around the notion that data isn't everything that they do.
He added, “Increasingly it is the liquid gold that will fuel everything and we fundamentally believe that the planners, strategists and the innovators of tomorrow are being born out of the data strategists today. Those data strategists will have unique insights to allow us to connect with consumers in more meaningful ways. And that means that we have to be the best masters of our clients' data, our own data, third-party data, whatever the case may be, and what that's doing is allowing us to elevate the type of conversation that we are having moving well beyond the media.”
While speaking about the changes in India, he highlighted two big things and said from a cultural standpoint, there's no question that India is poised for greatness. The growth of the GDP alone is outpacing the global GDP by two to 3x. “The ad expenditure market is outpacing the global ad expenditure market by two to 3x. It is poised to overtake many of the world's largest economies in a matter of years, not decades and it feels like India is on the cusp of breaking new ground, new territory, and that is permeating every sense of culture.”
The second thing from a business perspective, he said, “When I came here four years ago conversations with CMOs used to be how many GRPs do I need? Do I need to have it on air each week? Now I can tell that we have met with the biggest auto manufacturer here. We've met with two of the largest CPG companies. We've met with a couple of start-up D2C companies and every single one of them is asking about transformation, business transformation and growth transformation. The conversation has radically evolved into not just being about media but being about how we help support an accelerated growth agenda and I think that speaks to the first point around the trajectory and the velocity and what's starting to happen.”
Speaking on the acquisitions in India, he mentioned, “If I think about even partnerships, not even acquisitions, the number of partnerships that we are striking with AI and ML and analytics companies that are based here is at a pace that we have never seen before. Whether it is acquisition or partnerships, I can't say right now, but there's no question there will be more investment coming into the market in some capacity.”
DEI is about including multiple perspectives while building a brand: Experts
At e4m Conclave 2023, a panel of industry experts shed light on ‘Leveraging DEI for customer engagement and brand building’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 12:11 PM | 3 min read
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is an important aspect of marketing and brand building, echoed industry experts as they brainstormed over the topic at the e4m Conclave 2023 on Thursday.
During a power-packed session moderated by Marketing Consultant Vani Gupta Dandia with panellists like Mukesh Ghuraiya, Chief Marketing Officer, Modi Naturals; Raj Sarthak Nigam, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, and Neelima Burra, Sr VP Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Luminous Technology, the unanimous view was that brands should focus on inclusivity in terms of gender, departments, innovations and customers’ requirements.
During the session on ‘Leveraging DEI for customer engagement and brand building’, the experts emphasized how DEI has many aspects and it is an evolving field.
Raj Sarthak Nigam, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) said in fashion, many brands are now focusing on body positivity.
“Now you have plus size clients or models campaigning for Calvin Klein or Victoria Secrets. There is body positivity now among many brands. The focus is to accept regular as beautiful,” Nigam said, while talking about the inclusion of DEI in brand marketing.
Talking about gender as a part of DEI, Luminous Technology’s Neelima Burra said that for her brand, the idea is not just to present women in advertising, but to bring them to the forefront towards technology.
“At Luminous we talk about inverters and other electrical products, people say it is a male category. DEI does not mean bringing women into advertising the product or women buyers. We have women retailers dealing with the product. That is a great thing to see as it moves towards breaking the male-dominated mindset. We also launched a ‘women in energy’ campaign where we said it is about bringing women to the forefront towards technology,” she said.
As an FMCG category, DEI is not a separate marketing strategy but it is the way of default marketing for us, said Mukesh Ghuraiya, Chief Marketing Officer, Modi Naturals who owns the oil brand Oleev.
“As an FMCG player, inclusive marketing is not a separate market strategy for us. It is how default marketing works for us. Oil is consumed in every household so representation of people has to be from a diverse set. DEI fits naturally into our brand strategy,” Ghuraiya noted.
Experts also discussed how it was important for a brand to be willing to change, innovate, change the advertising, packaging, learning and unlearning.
DEI is not about gender or geography. It is more about including multiple options and perspectives while building a brand with changing consumer needs and changing market environment, said the experts.
