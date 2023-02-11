What does customer love mean to Boheco?

A marketing initiative by WebEngage: To develop a relationship with customers that goes beyond a mere transaction, companies need to adopt a customer-centric approach

Yash Kotak Co-Founder & CMO, Boheco, tells us what customer love means to the brand, what are they doing this Valentine's to retain this love, and more

Edited Excerpts

What does customer love mean to you?

To us, customer love has been all about empowering them with the means, and the choices, to lead a more sustainable and wholesome lives. Lifestyle diseases require lifelong management to ensure best Quality of Life. This translates into the need to prioritize customer love by supporting them through their journey and integrating customer feedback into the product design process. This approach has ensured a 40%+ customer retention rate.

Today’s customers have a conscious approach to choosing products and brands. Here, building sustainable business models and ethical brands which leverage sustainable practices for larger economic, environmental and societal impact becomes crucial. And at BOHECO, we strive to provide the same to our customers as well as the population at large.



How important is it for brands that their customers love them?

Brands are designed to help people fulfill their needs and necessities in a way that identifies with their value and culture while improving their lives. Brands which have stood the test of time are those which have given precedence to their customers. Aligning with their larger goals and value system is secondary, however with the growing influence of brand activism and the potential to instigate change, the way brands respond to societal issues also impacts their choices.

This also enables brands to grow and evolve with time, helping new customer acquisition without having to compromise on existing brand evangelists. And the industry in which we operate is not an easy space to navigate. Our ongoing efforts are aimed at providing customers with a holistic and better quality of life by introducing hemp-based wellness products and solutions.



What are you doing this Valentine's to retain this customer's love?

At BOHECO we strive to provide people with a holistic and better quality of life by introducing hemp-based wellness to them. This Valentine's Day, we reaffirm our commitment to our customers and spread the love for hemp as a solution to a healthier lifestyle.

We believe the time is right to accelerate momentum toward harnessing the remarkable benefits of hemp in health and wellness. Through our line of clinically-trialed and research-backed products, we intend to refocus on patient centricity through the medical cannabis lens, specifically for pain management and mental health, especially stress and anxiety.



How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?

Technology has made it easier for brands to engage with their customers directly through various platforms - virtual or otherwise. This is particularly pivotal within the medical cannabis sector as it enables the formulation of novel solutions which are both effective and sustainable. The optimal integration of technology within the Lab-Farm-Factory-Market value chain not only contributes to better products but also to the overall user experience which helps build customer love.

Additionally, we leverage technology to research and identify areas that the health and wellness industries are yet to address, as well as to generate clinical evidence on a regular basis, allowing us to improve the efficacy of our products and gain the trust of scientific and regulatory communities.

With tech and research, we continue to improve access to information and build advocacy for Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis, empowering patients to make the best decision for their health and wellness needs.



Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?

(This is Yash Kotak, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Boheco)

I am here to talk about the importance of brand and customer love. I believe brand love helps turn awareness into action. Brand awareness alone won't drive sales. Brand love is what drives desire, loyalty, and even advocacy. And like awareness, one can't buy love, it has to be earned. Branding and advertising creates awareness, but it is live brand experiences that create a tangible emotional connection with the brand. And there is nothing more tangible than the feeling of love. Now, with love, of course, comes loyalty. Anyone in love would know that. So with that in mind, as brands, we should always strive to seek thousands of people who love us rather than 10,000 people that merely just like us. Brand love also spirals into recommendations, so people who love your brand tend to also be evangelists of the brand. And we all know how powerful word-of-mouth marketing is in today's day and age. Being liked is very easy, but being loved is another thing altogether. Lastly, it's important to measure brand love for varied reasons. But very simply put, if you cannot measure it, you cannot manage it.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)