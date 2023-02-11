What does customer love mean to Boheco?
Yash Kotak Co-Founder & CMO, Boheco, tells us what customer love means to the brand, what are they doing this Valentine's to retain this love, and more
What does customer love mean to you?
To us, customer love has been all about empowering them with the means, and the choices, to lead a more sustainable and wholesome lives. Lifestyle diseases require lifelong management to ensure best Quality of Life. This translates into the need to prioritize customer love by supporting them through their journey and integrating customer feedback into the product design process. This approach has ensured a 40%+ customer retention rate.
Today’s customers have a conscious approach to choosing products and brands. Here, building sustainable business models and ethical brands which leverage sustainable practices for larger economic, environmental and societal impact becomes crucial. And at BOHECO, we strive to provide the same to our customers as well as the population at large.
How important is it for brands that their customers love them?
Brands are designed to help people fulfill their needs and necessities in a way that identifies with their value and culture while improving their lives. Brands which have stood the test of time are those which have given precedence to their customers. Aligning with their larger goals and value system is secondary, however with the growing influence of brand activism and the potential to instigate change, the way brands respond to societal issues also impacts their choices.
This also enables brands to grow and evolve with time, helping new customer acquisition without having to compromise on existing brand evangelists. And the industry in which we operate is not an easy space to navigate. Our ongoing efforts are aimed at providing customers with a holistic and better quality of life by introducing hemp-based wellness products and solutions.
What are you doing this Valentine's to retain this customer's love?
At BOHECO we strive to provide people with a holistic and better quality of life by introducing hemp-based wellness to them. This Valentine's Day, we reaffirm our commitment to our customers and spread the love for hemp as a solution to a healthier lifestyle.
We believe the time is right to accelerate momentum toward harnessing the remarkable benefits of hemp in health and wellness. Through our line of clinically-trialed and research-backed products, we intend to refocus on patient centricity through the medical cannabis lens, specifically for pain management and mental health, especially stress and anxiety.
How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?
Technology has made it easier for brands to engage with their customers directly through various platforms - virtual or otherwise. This is particularly pivotal within the medical cannabis sector as it enables the formulation of novel solutions which are both effective and sustainable. The optimal integration of technology within the Lab-Farm-Factory-Market value chain not only contributes to better products but also to the overall user experience which helps build customer love.
Additionally, we leverage technology to research and identify areas that the health and wellness industries are yet to address, as well as to generate clinical evidence on a regular basis, allowing us to improve the efficacy of our products and gain the trust of scientific and regulatory communities.
With tech and research, we continue to improve access to information and build advocacy for Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis, empowering patients to make the best decision for their health and wellness needs.
Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?
(This is Yash Kotak, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Boheco)
I am here to talk about the importance of brand and customer love. I believe brand love helps turn awareness into action. Brand awareness alone won't drive sales. Brand love is what drives desire, loyalty, and even advocacy. And like awareness, one can't buy love, it has to be earned. Branding and advertising creates awareness, but it is live brand experiences that create a tangible emotional connection with the brand. And there is nothing more tangible than the feeling of love. Now, with love, of course, comes loyalty. Anyone in love would know that. So with that in mind, as brands, we should always strive to seek thousands of people who love us rather than 10,000 people that merely just like us. Brand love also spirals into recommendations, so people who love your brand tend to also be evangelists of the brand. And we all know how powerful word-of-mouth marketing is in today's day and age. Being liked is very easy, but being loved is another thing altogether. Lastly, it's important to measure brand love for varied reasons. But very simply put, if you cannot measure it, you cannot manage it.
How the pandemic has shifted customer approach for airlines
Guest Column: Amit Mehta, Country Manager (South Asia), Malaysia Airlines, writes as countries regain post-pandemic momentum airlines are highlighting commitment to ensuring seamless experiences
By Amit Mehta | Feb 10, 2023 8:30 AM | 3 min read
The aviation industry is an extremely competitive space due to its dynamic nature. As we’ve seen for the past three years, businesses need to respond swiftly to global events and crises to maintain or build the brand image of an airline. While it is part and parcel to navigate disruptions and industry developments, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered how businesses interact with customers, the nature of airline marketing, and the aviation industry at large.
With operations being halted globally for over two years, the aviation sector took a major hit during the coronavirus outbreak. Even though the movement of essential services, such as cargo was still being carried out, the blanket ban on air travel globally resulted in underserviced flying inventory and ground equipment, mounting interests, and deficits in respect of deferred payments.
Today, as countries regain their post-pandemic momentum, airlines are prominently focused on highlighting their commitment to ensuring seamless experiences as a customer-forward company. Additionally, the tone of brand messages has changed as airlines emphasize safety and hygiene, besides the usual flying experience - instilling sufficient confidence among the passengers for air travel.
With this in mind, attracting new customers and retaining them has become more challenging than ever for the aviation industry. With the aggressive competitiveness witnessed within the aviation industry, the experience that an airline provides to the consumer has to be top-notch. As Malaysia’s national carrier, we take pride in bringing our unique delivery of Malaysian Hospitality to the world, and we want to ensure that passengers have a comfortable, fulfilling journey with us as guests to our home; in line with our brand campaign ‘This is Malaysian Hospitality’. It begins from the moment a customer starts searching for a ticket to the point they arrive at their destination airport. Airlines will also need to leverage digitalisation to enhance the experience; be it ensuring a smooth, user-friendly website, hi-tech lounges, in-flight services, or even post-flight customer services.
While customers remain Malaysia Airlines’ centre of gravity, we also need to ensure that the surrounding environment we operate in is well taken care of. With the aviation industry becoming increasingly aware of its impacts on the environment, sustainability has emerged as a key priority for both airlines and customers alike.
Another important aspect of the airline industry is the fact that airlines are not the only players who are catering to customers. There are distributors such as offline and online travel agencies who are also offering their services to potential customers and travellers. As airlines sell their services, both on direct and indirect channels, integrating the distributors within the ecosystem is also an integral part of an airline’s marketing efforts.
Lastly, digital marketing has become a mainstay for any firm, regardless of its nature. There is a lot that airlines can do to leverage the power of social media. Since most of their customers will at least have one social network account, establishing a presence plays a huge role in airline marketing strategies.
Consumer behaviour and perceptions have undergone a sea of change, making it critical for the aviation industry to navigate newer disruptions in addressing consumer needs and wants. In the aftermath of the pandemic, which severely impacted business margins, airlines must constantly reinvent their strategies to do more with less and ensure relevance in the eye of customers.
Cricket sponsorships worth at least Rs 3,600 crore up for grabs this year
Sponsorships for IPL and BCCI titles as well as Jersey will expire this year
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 8:14 AM | 2 min read
It’s raining money for the world’s richest cricket governing body in 2023.
While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already pocketed ₹951 crore from selling media rights for women IPL’s first season and eyes much more from its title sponsorship, four more sponsorship avenues currently valued at ₹3,600 crore will be opened this year.
Tata’s sponsorship for the men's IPL will come to an end after this season. In 2018, vivo agreed to a five-year partnership worth Rs 440 crore each year (Rs 2,200 Cr in five years). After a tumultuous journey for three years, Tata Group took over as the IPL 2022 sponsor till the end of the 2023 edition.
BCCI title sponsorship will also be open in April. Mastercard acquired the title sponsorship rights last September from Paytm for the remaining seven months. In August 2019, Paytm signed the deal with BCCI for four years with a winning bid of Rs 326 crore.
Major deals of BCCI
|
Sponsorship
|
Previous Deal Size (Approx)
|
Year
|
IPL Title
|
Rs 2,200 Cr
|
2019-2023
|
BCCI Title
|
Rs 326 Cr
|
2019-2023
|
Jersey
|
Rs 1,078 Cr
|
*2017-22
|
Kit and Merchandise
|
Rs 9 Cr
|
2020-23
(*Jersey sponsorship was extended till 2023 later)
EdTech major Byju’s seeks to exit jersey sponsorship by March. It had acquired the sponsorship from OPPO. OPPO’s original five-year (2017-22) deal with BCCI was worth ₹1,079 crore.
Team kit and merchandise contract is also valid until December this year. Current partner MPL wants to offload the burden to KKCL. The board may also have to find two associate sponsors for IPL as both Unacademy and UpStox may exit prematurely.
All these sponsorships will be auctioned in the coming months. As momentum for cricket marketing has scaled up, BCCI hopes for an appreciation in the deals.
However, funding winters for start-ups may play a spoilsport, some experts feel.
“For the last few seasons, most of the sponsors were start-ups. Many of them have scaled down their marketing spends due to headwinds. New start-ups may not be able to join the bandwagon for title sponsorships that require deep pockets. It would be interesting to see who all will turn up to grab these hefty deals,” says a senior media expert.
“Traditional brands may surprise us this time,” a senior ad executive quips.
A media head speculates that it is quite possible that Tata and Mastercard may continue their partnerships with IPL and BCCI, respectively.
Blue Buzz bags digital and content marketing mandate for Born To Shine
Born To Shine is Give and ZEEL’s CSR initiative
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 5:04 PM | 1 min read
Born To Shine, A ZEEL and Give initiative, will embark on its digital and content marketing journey with Blue Buzz, a Mumbai based Marketing agency. Blue Buzz will take charge of creative, digital, and content mandates for the brand.
As part of the mandate, Blue Buzz will come up with and put into action plans to build a stature for Born To Shine that reflects its core vision and ideas. The crux of the content strategy will be the celebration of Indian art and culture and nurturing of prodigious talents.
Speaking on this opportunity with Born To Shine, Blue Buzz founder and CEO Neha K Bisht believes that, “ It is indeed a great opportunity for us, at Blue Buzz, to work with Give and ZEEL, two pioneers in their respective areas. With a mission to bring stories of girl champions to the world, Born To Shine is a brilliant initiative that will have a significant impact in the world of art and artists. Keeping in mind the programme’s vision and objectives, we aim to offer our expertise with a distinctive and aggressive approach that will help achieve impactful results that Born To Shine aspires for. We look forward to this amazing journey.”
Born To Shine is a CSR initiative by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), in association with GiveIndia, to nurture female child prodigies across India.
Milind Soman tells us what isn't there in his Kellogg's breakfast
The films bust myths surrounding the brand's muesli and granola range
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 4:58 PM | 2 min read
Kellogg’s has roped in noted actor, supermodel, and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman to reveal the nourishing value of the range of Kellogg’s ®Muesli. The digital campaign, spread across three short films, is titled Galat Sawaal (Wrong Question), where Soman demystifies Kellogg’s muesli range and what really goes into making these products nourishing and tasty. The films are centered around three products, Kellogg’s ®Pro Muesli with 100% plant protein, Kellogg’s ®Muesli with 21% fruit, nut & seeds, and Kellogg’s ®Granola Almond & Cranberries.
Each film focuses on the presence of ingredients that enhance their nutritional appeal. Milind Soman is shown to take a creative route for ‘Galat Sawaal’ by tackling the wrong questions and busting myths surrounding three products of Kellogg's ®Muesli & ®Granola range through films. He calls out the presence of nourishing ingredients like multiple grains, seeds, fruits and nuts, while reflecting on the absence of ingredients, like trans-fat, cholesterol and added preservatives that consumers might not prefer.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg South Asia, said, “We are market leaders in the Muesli category with over 70% share. We have built the category over the years by making consumers aware about what really goes into the making of muesli or granola as it is still at a nascent stage in India. With this campaign, we want to further strengthen our demystification story and our partner, Ogilvy, did an excellent job by roping Milind Soman, who shares the same ethos as our brand of ‘eating healthy and achieving the best for the day.”
Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy, shared his views on the campaign, “The starting point for us as the creative partner was that Kellogg’s Muesli/ Granola brand has been on a positive growth trajectory. We were asked to work on an opportunity to demystify the product and what goes inside it, which led us to think that today’s young and curious consumer looks out for information in anything they consume. They wat to know ‘What does it have’ as importantly as ‘What does it not’. This led to the birth of ‘Galat Sawaal.’ Milind Soman was a natural fit in this campaign and the quirky humour is something we built specifically for digital platforms.”
Mars Wrigley unveils campaign to launch Snickers Berry Whip this Valentine’s season
The film has been created by DDB Mudra North
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 4:38 PM | 2 min read
Valentine’s Day is the one day set aside to celebrate love and affection. However, many people end up making blunders by promising ‘stars and moon’ to their loved ones. Taking cue from this, SNICKERS® Berry Whip is being launched along with a campaign (Link 1, Link 2) ‘Blunders Happen when you are Berry Hungry’ to celebrate the ‘out-of-sortness’ when you are in love by grabbing SNICKERS®. The humorous campaign conceptualized by DDB Mudra North, gives consumers a fresh perspective on love and the innocent blunders made out of affection, in line with the brand’s global proposition of ‘You Are Not You When You Are Hungry’. Extending the campaign, SNICKERS® India will collaborate with influencers who, along with their partners, will join us in calling out these love blunders.
Talking about the launch of SNICKERS® Berry Whip, Varun Kandhari, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “At Mars Wrigley, India, we are committed to bringing new and exciting variants of our globally loved brands to cater to our diverse consumers in India in ways that are relevant to them. Our previous launches were loved by our consumers not just in India but globally, and we aim to continue to expand our portfolio while maintaining the brand love amongst SNICKERS® loyalists. We are delighted and confident that this new variant is going to appease many, especially the youngsters who will love not just the flavour but also the beautiful packaging.”
Rooter strikes partnership with Mountain Dew
The association will see top Free Fire creators stream clutch moments and showcase engaging gameplay strategies
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 2:23 PM | 3 min read
Rooter has partnered with Mountain Dew to launch a high-adrenaline campaign called ‘Dew Clutch Crew’. Running from 8th-26th February, 2023, the content activation will see a non-stop showcase of strategic thinking, quick reflexes and nail biting ‘Clutch Moments’ as India’s top Free Fire creators bring an exciting streaming series on the Rooter App and YouTube channel.
The campaign is built on the concept of Clutch - that in-game moment where a player may face-off from a position of disadvantage, but with bold action can tilt odds. The courage that fuels this moment resonates perfectly with Mountain Dew’s positioning - ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai’, stoking the idea of creating a crew of gamers who can showcase it through their gameplay.
Speaking about the association, Piyush Kumar, Founder & CEO, Rooter, said, “Bringing engaging and immersive content onto the platform has been at the core of building community experiences at Rooter. With Dew Clutch Crew, our fans get to be in the thick of high-octane gaming action - watching, playing and streaming alongside their favourite creators and sharing their Clutch stories. As the ultimate Clutch fuel, Mountain Dew is the perfect partner to realise synergies with a gaming ecosystem like ours. We are confident that our association will become the template for successful and sustainable integrations on Rooter for brands, creators and viewers alike.”
Vineet Sharma, Category Director- Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India added, “We are thrilled to take our #ConquerwithCourage campaign to the Gaming Universe with Rooter. Dew as the courage fuel, encourages youth to overcome challenges and conquer them with courage, whether in life or in a game. Clutch moment in gaming is the perfect #ConquerwithCourage moment, where the players overcome the odds against them with courage and win. Dew is excited to partner with Rooter in celebrating this courage moment in the gaming universe. Dew will continue to promote the growth and recognition of gaming – a key passion point amongst the youth today.”
Expanding on the campaign delivery, Hari Krishnan, Publicis Content Practice Head said “With a powerful brand expression “Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai”, our task was to identify moments in gaming culture that would intersect with Mountain Dew’s brand promise. Our platform insights enabled us to activate ‘Clutch Moments’ at scale across the gaming ecosystem for Mountain Dew, to connect and engage gaming enthusiasts, both players and viewers alike.”
Keeping the adrenaline going is a catchy rap song by Akshay Dhawan, created to compliment the vibe of the Dew Clutch Crew.
Polycab India is the official partner for ICC’s global events in 2023
The partnership will include Polycab’s sponsorship of all major men’s and women’s ICC global events
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 11:57 AM | 1 min read
Polycab India has announced an official partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The partnership will include Polycab’s sponsorship of all major men’s and women’s ICC global events scheduled until the end of 2023, including the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, the ICC World Test Championship Final in the United Kingdom, and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled in India.
Nilesh Malani, President & Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab said: “It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with presence in 60+ countries, to partner with the International Cricket Council. The game is a passion for millions of fans worldwide, and being driven by the same philosophy, we at Polycab understand the importance of connecting with our customers through their passion. We are delighted to partner with ICC to support cricket and together we will create a memorable experience for our patrons.”
Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said: “We are pleased to confirm that Polycab will be an official partner for ICC events up until the end of 2023. We look forward to collaborating with them on our upcoming events, as we deliver our vision of more fans enjoying our sport.”
