What does customer love mean to Noise?

What does customer love mean to you?

As a brand, the core pillars of our business and product strategy are consumer centricity, design and innovation, which enables us to create products that consumers desire. Since our inception, our endeavour has been to make every product which resonates with the pulse of the Indian audience and exemplifies our philosophy of deliveringindustry-leadingg devices, at a mass aspirational price point.

Customers are at the core of every decision we make, whether it is designing the product or selecting the right channels and partnerships. The trust they have shown on a homegrown brand has played a key role in our growth trajectory. Their resonance with the brand, undeterred support and the pride of ownership they carry with them is the epitome of the love we share. At Noise, we take pride in understanding and fulfilling the core needs of our consumers in an innovative manner.

How important is it for brands that their customers love them?

It's immensely important for brands to have customers that love them. Customer love can significantly impact a brand's success and overall long-term growth. Being a homegrown brand, growing with every step, we take pride in seeing our customers’ trust strengthening constantly with us. Today, we have been India’s leading smartwatch brand for three consecutive years and also the only homegrown brand to mark its spot among the top 3 brands, globally.

The direct implication of having customers who are positive towards your brand is that it reflects customer satisfaction and pure trust on the brand and its offerings. Some of the other key benefits include increased customer loyalty, positive word of mouth influence, enhanced brand value and improved customer experience. Thus, prioritizing customers during every decision is essential and curating a business model that revolves around consumer-centricity is essential for along-lasting relationship. We have been very cognizant of this and have always maintained a consumer first approach across our business model.

What are you doing this Valentine’s to retain this customer love?

At Noise, we are continuously working towards meeting the dynamic demands of consumers in this space. We have always focused heavily on innovation to build brand love and product preference among consumers. A testament to this is that currently 1 out of 4 smartwatches sold in India are Noise smartwatches, being appreciated for tech and design, and our upcoming efforts are also a step further in this direction.

This Valentine’s Day we celebrated the spirit of love with a new #StoopidCupid campaign and an exciting sale. The campaign highlights the emotions of the youth and the motion of doing stupid but sweet things in love. The series of three films underline the idea that while it is absolutely fine to do stupid things in love, one always has the option of making smart gifting choices. The #StoopidCupid campaign encourages people to continue being doing sweet things in love while indulging in the Noise #StoopidCupid sale to get that perfect gift for their partners this Valentine’s Day. The film series ( link 1, link 2, link 3) has been shot and conceptualized entirely in-house and offers a light and humorous take on love.

How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?

In today’s digitally savvy world, it would be hard to say if new age tech doesn't play an integral part in the consumer journey. Being a consumer-centric brand, our focus has always been on curating innovative tech products that consumers love. Putting together meaningful innovation in an ergonomic design is the biggest way technology is increasing customer love and brand recall. A testament to this is that currently 1 out of 4 smartwatches sold in India are Noise smartwatches, being appreciated for tech and design, and our upcoming efforts are also a step further in this direction.

Furthermore, at Noise, we have also been leveraging the new social media and technology realm to build a globally connected lifestyle tech brand. With today’s ever-changing world and fragmented social media landscape, brands are using new-age tech models like machine learning, and AI, to personalize interfaces and interactions, content, offers, and experiences for customers. One of our initiatives is to ensure experiential engagement with the audience, integrated AI to send a hyper-personalized message from Rishabh Pant to our potential consumers; it received a great response from the users and also led to some immediate conversion.

Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?

Today’s customers have access to an endless amount of information about your business, and research shows that they’re ready and willing to stick with brands that go above and beyond to add meaningful upgrades to their lives. With building a strong connection with customers, it helps brands to delve deeper into what their experience has been like and what future their requirements are. This in turn offers insight into how we can serve our customers better.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)