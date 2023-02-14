What does customer love mean to Noise?
Marketing initiative by WebEngage: Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, shares his idea of customer love and what does it entail for brands
- What does customer love mean to you?
As a brand, the core pillars of our business and product strategy are consumer centricity, design and innovation, which enables us to create products that consumers desire. Since our inception, our endeavour has been to make every product which resonates with the pulse of the Indian audience and exemplifies our philosophy of deliveringindustry-leadingg devices, at a mass aspirational price point.
Customers are at the core of every decision we make, whether it is designing the product or selecting the right channels and partnerships. The trust they have shown on a homegrown brand has played a key role in our growth trajectory. Their resonance with the brand, undeterred support and the pride of ownership they carry with them is the epitome of the love we share. At Noise, we take pride in understanding and fulfilling the core needs of our consumers in an innovative manner.
- How important is it for brands that their customers love them?
It's immensely important for brands to have customers that love them. Customer love can significantly impact a brand's success and overall long-term growth. Being a homegrown brand, growing with every step, we take pride in seeing our customers’ trust strengthening constantly with us. Today, we have been India’s leading smartwatch brand for three consecutive years and also the only homegrown brand to mark its spot among the top 3 brands, globally.
The direct implication of having customers who are positive towards your brand is that it reflects customer satisfaction and pure trust on the brand and its offerings. Some of the other key benefits include increased customer loyalty, positive word of mouth influence, enhanced brand value and improved customer experience. Thus, prioritizing customers during every decision is essential and curating a business model that revolves around consumer-centricity is essential for along-lasting relationship. We have been very cognizant of this and have always maintained a consumer first approach across our business model.
- What are you doing this Valentine’s to retain this customer love?
At Noise, we are continuously working towards meeting the dynamic demands of consumers in this space. We have always focused heavily on innovation to build brand love and product preference among consumers. A testament to this is that currently 1 out of 4 smartwatches sold in India are Noise smartwatches, being appreciated for tech and design, and our upcoming efforts are also a step further in this direction.
This Valentine’s Day we celebrated the spirit of love with a new #StoopidCupid campaign and an exciting sale. The campaign highlights the emotions of the youth and the motion of doing stupid but sweet things in love. The series of three films underline the idea that while it is absolutely fine to do stupid things in love, one always has the option of making smart gifting choices. The #StoopidCupid campaign encourages people to continue being doing sweet things in love while indulging in the Noise #StoopidCupid sale to get that perfect gift for their partners this Valentine’s Day. The film series ( link 1, link 2, link 3) has been shot and conceptualized entirely in-house and offers a light and humorous take on love.
- How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?
In today’s digitally savvy world, it would be hard to say if new age tech doesn't play an integral part in the consumer journey. Being a consumer-centric brand, our focus has always been on curating innovative tech products that consumers love. Putting together meaningful innovation in an ergonomic design is the biggest way technology is increasing customer love and brand recall. A testament to this is that currently 1 out of 4 smartwatches sold in India are Noise smartwatches, being appreciated for tech and design, and our upcoming efforts are also a step further in this direction.
Furthermore, at Noise, we have also been leveraging the new social media and technology realm to build a globally connected lifestyle tech brand. With today’s ever-changing world and fragmented social media landscape, brands are using new-age tech models like machine learning, and AI, to personalize interfaces and interactions, content, offers, and experiences for customers. One of our initiatives is to ensure experiential engagement with the audience, integrated AI to send a hyper-personalized message from Rishabh Pant to our potential consumers; it received a great response from the users and also led to some immediate conversion.
- Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?
Today’s customers have access to an endless amount of information about your business, and research shows that they’re ready and willing to stick with brands that go above and beyond to add meaningful upgrades to their lives. With building a strong connection with customers, it helps brands to delve deeper into what their experience has been like and what future their requirements are. This in turn offers insight into how we can serve our customers better.
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Range: The rage at Auto Expo 2023
At Expo 2023, Tata Motors had the largest display of vehicles, concepts, and solutions for both people and cargo mobility
By Native Content | Feb 8, 2023 11:32 AM | 3 min read
The need and demand for sustainable Electric Vehicles have increased tremendously over the past couple of years. Looking at the growing trend, leading automotive brands have been gearing up to launch their latest EVs.
During the recently conducted Auto Expo 2023, brands gave a sneak peek at what the year holds for us in terms of advanced and futuristic tech.
Tata Motors was one brand that stood out with its wide range of Safer, Smarter, and Greener mobility solutions. The brand aspires to be a net-zero emission company by 2045 for the commercial vehicle business.
At the Expo 2023, Tata Motors had the largest display of vehicles, concepts, and solutions for both people and cargo mobility. Moreover, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Tata Motors pavilion with Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles.
When we talk about Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles display, Tata Sierra EV was the showstopper with Human Experience being the major highlight.
Tata motors unveiled 14 exclusive vehicles & concepts that were aimed to represent India’s greenest, smartest, and most advanced range of logistics & mass mobility solutions.
To make the launch even more buzz-worthy, Tata Motors launched dedicated videos and posts on social media to promote the latest unveiling of its trucks more efficiently.
Tata Trucks come equipped with advanced features such as a multi-mode fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, and tyre pressure monitoring.
Here are some of the major highlights of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles display at Auto Expo 2023:
Prima Range (The Showstopper)
These long-haul trucks come with 4 clean propulsion technologies, Hydrogen ICE, Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV, Battery EV & LNG, making it a greener and smarter choice for mass mobility.
All The Major Unveilings By Tata Motors
- Signa (28 to 55T range): comes with a new generation, all-energy architecture, and a modern cabin for the M&HCV segment.
- Azura (7 to 19T range): equipped with the new generation architecture for the I&LCV segment.
- Ultra E.9: Has Zero emission and is a smart logistics city truck for intracity high-capacity urban cargo transportation.
- Magic EV: Electrified version of India’s leading passenger transport
- Prima E.28K: Has Zero emission and is a versatile tipper concept for Mining and closed-loop applications
Starbus EV
We witnessed the display of state-of-the-art, zero-emission, urban public transport solutions that seemed futuristic in every sense.
Disney Star set to break all HD viewership records with TATA IPL 2023
With the launch of southern language HD channels and massive growth of HD homes in India, Star Sports targets 90 million HD viewers during TATA IPL
By Native Content | Feb 7, 2023 11:14 AM | 2 min read
Official broadcaster of TATA IPL, Disney Star is targeting 90 million viewers on HD with the launch of new HD channels in Star Sports Tamil HD and Star Sports Telugu HD, empowering big TATA IPL viewership southern markets with high-definition feed. HD viewership during TATA IPL in the South was under-indexed by almost 1/3rd due to the absence of regional HD channels which will now change with new channels launches ahead of TATA IPL 2023.
HD TV in India has consistently showcased a dominating scale for brands targeting premium viewers and the numbers are growing further at an exponential rate. As per BARC, the total HD households in India as of January 2023 stand at 70 million, growing 32% in just the last nine months and 100% in two years. Total HD viewers in India have now grown close to 200 million, a scale that is by far unmatched for brands looking to target premium audiences. At this growth rate by the time TATA IPL begins, HD households could grow further, increasing the scale of HD viewers in India even more.
Star Sports will garner significant benefit from this growth and the launch of the southern HD channels will be a driving factor for reaching close to 90 million HD viewers in TATA IPL. The south region has been a massive market in terms of TV viewership for TATA IPL and the affinity to regional language content in the region is the highest in the country. The access to high quality live sports content in the regional languages will be a big boost for the overall HD viewership in India, giving advertisers an enormous scale to target premium viewers during IPL 2023.
Premium viewers share a high affinity for watching IPL on HD channels. As per BARC, 81% of HD viewers are from NCCS AB with 3x higher affinity among NCCS A in Megacities. Several brands across premium categories have leveraged TATA IPL on HD feed and witnessed stellar results in terms of brand and business metrics. The sheer scale of HD viewers in India makes it an unmissable proposition for brands and the growth in HD homes will make the opportunity an ever grander this TATA IPL.
91mobiles and Rajiv Makhni present 3rd edition of the Indian Gadgets awards 2022
More than 500 gadget enthusiasts enjoyed an immersive experience at the 2022 awards
By Native Content | Feb 6, 2023 3:39 PM | 4 min read
The Indian Gadget Awards 2022: Voice of the Industry co-hosted by 91mobiles and Rajiv Makhni along with the top 20 independent tech publishers and YouTubers in India honoured the best gadgets of 2022 in a power-packed show attended by industry leaders and 500+ gadget enthusiasts from across the country.
With a jury of some of the most respected tech reviewers and publishers in India, along with a community of 50K+ participants sharing their opinions in the Users’ Choice category, it was a tough fight to crown the best gadgets. The offline event held on January 31, 2023, was home to a high-tech experience zone consisting of some of the best laptops, TVs, smartphones, and gaming consoles on the market.
⦁ 24 Jury’s Choice Awards - Voice of the Industry
⦁ 5 Uses Choice Awards - Selected by more than 50K participants
⦁ 18 Jury Members
⦁ 50+ gadgets in the experience zone
⦁ 30+ Event Partners & Social Media Partners
⦁ 500+ enthusiasts attended the event
⦁ 100mn+ cumulative reach across social media with hundreds of posts from tech influencers and enthusiasts talking about IGA
Micro-influencers and gadget enthusiasts who attended the event, had a chance to go hands-on with the top gadgets of 2022. From high-end phones to state-of-the-art gaming laptops, along with console gaming on the best OLED TVs, the day was full of energy, excitement, and immersive virtual experiences.
The Infinix Zero Book Ultra, which launched on the day of The Indian Gadget Awards 2022, was present for our community members to experience — a launchpad for Infinix and a star attraction for the audience.
Larger-than-life immersive experiences were felt on the 65-inch Sony A80K OLED TVs coupled with the PlayStation 5 and an LGC2 OLED TV coupled with Intel NUC gaming PCs.
Laptops powered by Intel’s 12th gen CPU, AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPU, NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPU, and AMD Radeon GPU were powering some of the show-stopping machines on display. Gaming beasts from MSI, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Alienware, Asus and more were showcased with more than 20 laptops and PCs for gamers to experience.
In addition to local play, Jio Cloud Gaming was also demoed to the audience on thin and light laptops highlighting the future of cloud gaming in India.
Tech Guru Rajiv Makhni hosted the awards evening, which was attended by leading executives from IQOO, ASUS, Acer, MediaTek, Intel, AMD, Infinix, and more, who were there to receive the awards.
The Indian Gadget Awards 2022 Winners
Jury’s Choice
|Category
|Winner
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 15k)
|Motorola Moto G62 5G
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 30k)
|OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
|Best Phone of 2022 (under 50k)
|iQOO 9T
|Best Selfie Phone of 2022 - Mainstream
|Vivo V25 5G
|Best Camera Phone of 2022 - Mainstream
|Realme 9 Pro+
|Best Camera Phone of 2022 - Premium
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
|Best Gaming Phone of 2022
|ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro
|Phone Of The Year
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Best Tablet of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Pad
|Best Tablet of 2022 - Premium
|Apple iPad Pro M2
|Best TV of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Smart TV X55 (55-inch)
|Best TV of 2022 - Premium
|Sony Bravia XR Master Series A95K OLED
|Best Laptop of 2022 - Mainstream
|Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G
|Best Laptop of 2022 - Premium
|Apple MacBook Pro M2
|Best Gaming Laptop of 2022 - Mainstream
|Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R8CM
|Best Gaming Laptop of 2022 - Premium
|ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15
|Best Truly Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Mainstream
|OPPO Enco Buds2
|Best Truly Wireless Earbuds of 2022 - Premium
|Sony WF-1000XM4
|Best Wearable of 2022 - Mainstream
|Redmi Smart Band Pro
|Best Wearable of 2022 - Premium
|Apple Watch Ultra
|Best Mobile SoC of 2022 - Mainstream
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Best Mobile SoC of 2022 - Premium
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Best Laptop CPU of 2022 - Mainstream
|12th Generation Intel Core i5 12500H
|Best Laptop CPU of 2022 - Premium
|Apple M2
Users’ Choice
|Category
|Winner
|Most Popular Affordable Smartphone Brand of 2022
|Tecno
|Game-changer Brand of the Year 2022
|Infinix
|Emerging Laptop Brand of 2022
|Infinix
|Most Popular Laptop Processor Brand of 2022
|AMD
|Most Popular Smartphone SoC Brand of 2022
|Qualcomm
