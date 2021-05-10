Weikfield shares new age mothers’ take on an old society norm this Mother’s Day 

Conceptualised by AutumnGREY, the #MaaIsMoreThanACook campaign highlights how mothers get served judgmental comments if they don’t have great cooking skills, even in this modern age.

For centuries, mother have been defined by their cooking capabilities. Though they may have commendable skills otherwise, their ability to cook has been directly linked to their identities, restricting them to be more than just a cook. Unfortunately, we still live in a world, where comments are evidently force-fed to Mothers, in case they fail to live up to these societal expectations. Picking a few from the tip of the iceberg - “Naashte mein instant khaana deti hai, kaisi Maa hai!”, “Roz roz tiffin mein wohi khaana bhejti hai!” and “Tumhare Maa ne itna bhi nahi sikhaaya!”

The paramount pressure of these comments has been oversaturating for every mother. Weikfield India realised the lid on this conversation needed to be slid open but with an equally blazing comeback on behalf of every mom.

The campaign was launched for Mother’s Day with the internet’s darling Mom, aka proud Messy Mama, Sameera Reddy. With her as the protagonist roasting the stale comments served to moms for their cooking skills, the campaign drove the urgency to realise every #MaaIsMoreThanACook. A candid appeal was made to all moms across social media and digital platforms, to share those comments, and in return the brand would share a well-cooked comeback.

Thus, Weikfield not only shed light on the over-marinated social stigma for the world around a Mother to be more inclusive, but also encouraged every mother to shut down those voices and be more than a cook like she always wanted to be.

Commenting on the awakening campaign, Dipy S Sachdeva, Chief Executive Officer, Weikfield Foods Pvt.Ltd said, “The unsaid expectations on a Mother to be great at cooking has restricted her for far too long to do what she loves. Who said she is less of a mother because she doesn’t cook enough? The sad fact remains that even in 2021, mothers are expected to take the responsibility of cooking and do well at it. This campaign was designed to be a voice for every Mother who has been judged for her cooking skills. With this, Weikfield wants to move everyone to realise #MaaIsMoreThanACook.”

Bodh Deb, VP and Branch Head – AutumnGREY India added, “At AutumnGREY, we believe that every piece of work we do should either have an impact on the given business objective or up the brand love quotient. For Weikfield, an integral aspect of our digital strategy has been to leverage all relevant topical opportunities to do something meaningful for the moms’ community. Our moms are our superheroes for everything they do for us, yet as a society we end up judging them based on their cooking skills. We wanted to put an end to this norm once and for all.”

