Weikfield’s new campaign has company CEO taking lie detector test
The campaign is for Weikfield Iron Fortified Pasta
Weikfield Foods Pvt Limited, a maker of products like Custard Powder, Corn Flour, Baking Powder and Pasta, has announced the introduction of Weikfield Iron Fortified Pasta.
For the product, the company has launched a campaign featuring their CEO DS Sachdeva undergoing a lie detector test. This move is to affirm Weikfield Fortified Pasta's bold nutritional claims, emphasizing its rich content of protein, fiber, iron, and absence of refined flour (Maida).
Expressing his thoughts on the launch, Sachdeva said, “Weikfield has always strived to assist mothers in striking the right balance between taste and nutrition. In India, pasta often gets wrongly labelled as junk food. Most don't realize that most pastas like Weikfield Pasta, inherently made from wheat and often served with vegetables and white pasta sauce (laden with cheese and milk), is a nutritional powerhouse. It essentially combines the goodness of Roti, Sabji, and Doodh. As industry pioneer, we're determined to rectify this misconception through a differentiated product as well as with a differentiated communication. Through our iron-fortified pasta range we wanted to offer Indian consumers the taste of authentic Italian pasta along with the power of micronutrients.
We have thus gone the extra mile to ensure that we too don’t compromise on the qualitative aspect of our product simply to match the pricing of other products available in the market. This launch is not just an addition to our product line; it's a transformation in how pasta is perceived - as wholesome meal choice for children.”
Diving deeper into the inspiration behind their campaign, Mr. Sachdeva shared, "Typically, consumers are sceptical of marketing claims. What better way to shatter that scepticism? When my marketing team came up with the idea of me taking a lie detector test on camera, I didn’t hesitate.”
Further reiterating his words, noted paediatric, Indu Khosla, “Iron is the mineral that babies and children need for good health and development. Iron deficiency can affect how older children do in school. Low levels of iron can make it hard for children to concentrate and cause them to feel tired and weak. And as Weikfield pasta contains iron content equivalent to having two bowls of spinach then it can surely be a great option.”
The product will be available in3 shapes: Penne, Elbow, Fusilli and will be widely available in top retail and stores and also on most ecommerce platforms across major metros in India.
'Aurobindo Mohanty, you left behind a legacy of a life well lived’
Guest Column: Indranil Gupta, Founder-Director & CEO of BrandNEW, remembers ad veteran Aurobindo Mohanty who passed away on October 24
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 7:30 PM | 2 min read
Aurobindo, your voice still echoes in my brain - vividly, distinctly. It had a very classic, emphatic tone to it, that no doubt came from deep seated belief in your every expression. And I remember you as a calm and cool gentleman. With a twinkle in your eyes.
We worked closely together at two of the most happening agencies in Calcutta: HTA and Clarion.
It was around 1985, I think, that you came on board at HTA Calcutta, initially on the prestigious ITC (Scissors/ Embassy) account, and then on the challenging Khaitan fans and Emami accounts. You made your position very strong on the last two businesses, thanks to your unflappable demeanour and your ability to deliver on commitments. I still recall spinning a pun about you based on the then famous advertising slogan: Auro ki baat Jo bhi Ho, mere baat hai Embassy!!
Later, after I took over the reigns at Clarion Calcutta in 1991, it was ordained that our paths would cross again, and we wooed you to come over to handle the ITC Gold Flake and other accounts. Those were heady days of success as together we conquered some impossible feats to contribute in making Clarion the Agency of the Year!
Amidst all the hard work, there were many moments of fun and camaraderie, with a highly spirited team that found every opportunity to celebrate (and how!). I particularly remember the crazy Holi party at your Ballygunge Phari house.
You stayed in touch intermittently through the last 30 years one way or another and we’d often try to make a physical meeting happen at Bhubaneswar prior to the Covid outbreak. Alas, that was not to be.
Sharmistha joins me in conveying our deepest condolences to Haripriya and Sagarika.
Relieved of all the recent pain and suffering, Aurobindo, you must be in a much better place. Know you left behind a legacy of a life well lived, family who care deeply, an admirable career, and friends who feel blessed for having known you.
Rest in peace, my friend!
McDowell’s No.1 Soda brings on the festive cheer in its latest TVC ‘Yaarir Gaan’
The film features Anirban Bhattacharya, Priyanka Sarkar and Arjun Chakraborty
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 5:46 PM | 2 min read
This festive season, McDowell’s No.1 Soda unveiled a TVC titled ‘Yaarir Gaan’ featuring popular celebrities and real life yaars Anirban Bhattacharya, Priyanka Sarkar and Arjun Chakraborty. In today’s fast paced world where connections often feel strained and distant, ‘Yaarir Gaan’ is a heartfelt tribute that emphasizes the importance of friends coming together and unlocking newer possibilities.
The film is based on a trio of childhood friends who share fond memories together celebrating countless festivals over the years. However, this year, their most cherished tradition takes an unexpected twist as one of their friends commits to spending the festival with some elderly people. Realizing the intention behind it and determined to keep the tradition alive, his two friends come together to celebrate and spread the festive cheer.
‘Yaarir Gaan’ beautifully captures the true essence of friendship and the sheer joy derived when friends come together, they can unveil a world of limitless possibilities. The film immerses us in the heartwarming dynamics of friendship, demonstrating that it's not just about companionship but about the transformative power of togetherness.
Speaking about the campaign Varun Koorichh, Vice President Marketing at Diageo India, “Festivities at this time of the year often bring friends together and rekindles yaaris. It is also that time of the year when you are hopping through the city with your best friends and making memories for a lifetime. We believe that during these festive days, friendship has the power to unite, inspire, and uplift one another. The song, Yaarir Gaan, created in partnership with SVF is a beautiful celebration of this connection friends share. The song and the story woven through it is a tribute to the enduring strength of these bonds and the joy they bring during the festive season."
WPP posts revenue of $4,238 million in Q3
The conglomerate raked in $1.4 billion in new businesses
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
"I am excited by the creation of the world’s largest creative agency, VML, and the continued evolution of GroupM," said WPP CEO Mark Read in the company's press release announcing its financial results for the quarter-ended September 30, 2023.
“In a world being rapidly reshaped, we need to continue to evolve our offer to clients and simplify our business. Both these developments will strengthen our offer to clients, simplify the integration of our services and maximise the returns on our ongoing investments in AI and technology," he commented.
The advertising and communications giant clocked in a revenue of $4238 million (£ 3508 million) for the third quarter. This was a loss of 1.8 per cent when compared to the previous year’s third quarter.
The total year-to-date revenue stood at $12,971 million (£ 10,729 million), marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous year.
WPP has won $1.4 billion net new business in Q3, including from Estée Lauder, Hyatt, Lenovo, Nestlé, Unilever and Verizon.
According to the advertising and communications giant, the third-quarter performance was impacted by the continuation of second-quarter trends. Additionally, the launch of the creative agency, VML, also impacted the revenue.
Further integration of GroupM with common products and a single technology platform, streamlining of operations and back-office functions supporting client-facing agencies has strengthened the business.
Read noted, “Our top-line performance in Q3 was below our expectations and continued to be impacted by the cautious spending trends we saw in Q2, particularly across technology clients with more impact from this felt in GroupM over the summer than the first half.”
“We continue to win both creative and media assignments from leading global companies including significant wins in the third quarter with Estée Lauder (media), Hyatt (creative), Lenovo (creative), Nestlé (media) and Verizon (creative). Our net new business performance of $1.4bn in the quarter showed sequential improvement after a tougher first half.
“We will provide more detail on today’s announcements, our strategic roadmap and actions to drive growth, further efficiencies and margin expansion at our Capital Markets Day in January.”
Saif and Soha Ali Khan feature in House of Pataudi’s film for new collection
The campaign will be amplified through various social media and influencer marketing initiatives
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 3:51 PM | 2 min read
House of Pataudi has announced the new brand campaign, featuring star siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan, showcasing their Autumn-Winter ‘23 collection, Koh-i-noor.
As part of the campaign, an ad film starring Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan showcases the latest offerings from the House of Pataudi in vivid detail.
The brand campaign is designed to enable shoppers to experience and fully embrace the various tenets of the brand, including timeless crafts such as chikankari, zardozi, tilla, and brocade, colours carefully chosen for different occasions, textiles such as velvet and chanderi, as well as silhouettes that are quintessentially House of Pataudi - modern yet rooted, understated yet distinctive. With the festive and wedding vibes already in the season, patrons will get access to a diverse selection of styles for all - pathani kurta and sherwanis for men, sharara and angrakha for women, alongside traditional footwear and occasion wear for festivals like Diwali as well get a peek into how each and every brand product is crafted.
In the film, Saif and Soha are seen, adorned in the House of Pataudi's attires. Saif has done the voiceover for the film. The film showcases the brand's offerings which include Sherwanis, Kurtas, and Kurta sets, among others, with soothing melodies of a traditional raga running throughout the film. The film closes with Saif welcoming viewers to the House of Pataudi, and inviting them to ‘experience royalty’ through fashion, encapsulating the one-of-a-kind proposition offered by House of Pataudi.
The campaign will be amplified through various social media and influencer marketing initiatives, as well as exciting opportunities such as winning a staycation at a top 5-star palace hotel in Rajasthan, courtesy of Myntra’s partnership with Cleartrip.
Commenting on the brand campaign, Saif Ali Khan said, “House of Pataudi is a reflection of my personal style. It’s a brand deeply rooted in grandeur and regal aesthetics, with meticulous attention to detail held to finer craftsmanship. With the festive season approaching, these collections undeniably add an extra layer of joy to your celebrations. It's a brand crafted with passion, and we aspire to share this experience with fashion enthusiasts across the country.”
This festive season, Paisabazaar shifts gears with new brand campaign
The three-film brand campaign features actors Tusshar Kapoor, Dino Morea and Zayed Khan
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 12:10 PM | 2 min read
Paisabazaar has announced the launch of its new brand campaign ‘Even Celebs Need It!’
The three-film brand campaign offers a refreshing twist, featuring actors Tusshar Kapoor, Dino Morea and Zayed Khan.
The campaign highlights the unpredictability of life and the fact that the need for loan can arise anytime and for anyone, including celebrities. Using its signature playful and humorous tone, Paisabazaar’s latest campaign puts these actors in unimaginable situations in each brand film.
Adding a layer of nostalgia, the films use the actors’ memorable characters and personality traits, invoking a sense of cherished familiarity, and at the same time, reinforce the campaign's core idea of educating people to check credit score regularly to be eligible for the best loan offers.
Commenting on the campaign, Sachin Vashishtha, Chief Marketing Officer, Paisabazaar, said: “The need for a loan can arise for anyone at any time. This basic insight served as the foundation for the campaign. To emphasize this, we have used celebrities to spread the key message - Anyone may need a loan, even celebrities. And to get a loan, tracking and building your credit score is a healthy habit. We are delighted to have partnered with three fabulous actors, Tusshar, Dino, and Zayed, who have been a sport and done a wonderful job.”
The campaign idea and scripts have been developed by Paisabazaar’s Brand Team while the production has been handled by Zulu Films.
Famous Innovations Delhi wins Adidas India’s social mandate
The account was won in a multi-agency pitch
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
Famous Innovations Delhi has won Adidas India’s social mandate.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Famous Innovations on our social mandate," said Sunil Gupta, senior director - brand adidas. "Their strategic thinking and creative approach, makes them the ideal partner to amplify our social initiatives and engage with our audience in a meaningful way."
Sumit Chaurasia, Founding Partner, Famous Innovations, expressed his excitement, stating, "Winning the Adidas India social mandate is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise. We are committed to leveraging our creativity and strategic approach to drive impactful campaigns that resonate with people and create positive change."
