Weikfield’s new campaign has company CEO taking lie detector test

Weikfield Foods Pvt Limited, a maker of products like Custard Powder, Corn Flour, Baking Powder and Pasta, has announced the introduction of Weikfield Iron Fortified Pasta.

For the product, the company has launched a campaign featuring their CEO DS Sachdeva undergoing a lie detector test. This move is to affirm Weikfield Fortified Pasta's bold nutritional claims, emphasizing its rich content of protein, fiber, iron, and absence of refined flour (Maida).

Expressing his thoughts on the launch, Sachdeva said, “Weikfield has always strived to assist mothers in striking the right balance between taste and nutrition. In India, pasta often gets wrongly labelled as junk food. Most don't realize that most pastas like Weikfield Pasta, inherently made from wheat and often served with vegetables and white pasta sauce (laden with cheese and milk), is a nutritional powerhouse. It essentially combines the goodness of Roti, Sabji, and Doodh. As industry pioneer, we're determined to rectify this misconception through a differentiated product as well as with a differentiated communication. Through our iron-fortified pasta range we wanted to offer Indian consumers the taste of authentic Italian pasta along with the power of micronutrients.

We have thus gone the extra mile to ensure that we too don’t compromise on the qualitative aspect of our product simply to match the pricing of other products available in the market. This launch is not just an addition to our product line; it's a transformation in how pasta is perceived - as wholesome meal choice for children.”

Diving deeper into the inspiration behind their campaign, Mr. Sachdeva shared, "Typically, consumers are sceptical of marketing claims. What better way to shatter that scepticism? When my marketing team came up with the idea of me taking a lie detector test on camera, I didn’t hesitate.”

Further reiterating his words, noted paediatric, Indu Khosla, “Iron is the mineral that babies and children need for good health and development. Iron deficiency can affect how older children do in school. Low levels of iron can make it hard for children to concentrate and cause them to feel tired and weak. And as Weikfield pasta contains iron content equivalent to having two bowls of spinach then it can surely be a great option.”

The product will be available in3 shapes: Penne, Elbow, Fusilli and will be widely available in top retail and stores and also on most ecommerce platforms across major metros in India.

Read more news about Internet Advertising India, Marketing News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital Media News, Television Media News