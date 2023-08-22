We don't change the amount we invest in advertising: Chandru Kalro, TTK Prestige
At the Pitch CMO Marketing Summit, Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige Ltd., spoke about the brand's resilient run and its plans for the future
As a grand finale of the Pitch CMO Marketing Summit, as well as an opener for the Indian Marketing Awards, Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige Ltd and Suresh Balakrishnan, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group, held a no-holds-barred conversation wherein they discussed Kalro’s long tenure at the brand, its present place in the market, and their plans for the future.
Balakrishnan began the conversation by remarking how Prestige had grown from a pressure cooker company to today having more than 600 products and more than 1000 SKUs, and asked Kalro to recount that journey.
“I joined in 1993 and revenues were at Rs 72 crore in 2001 which had only grown to Rs 100 crore. And in 2001 we started saying that the brand was way beyond the turnovers that we were doing. We went through our own set of transformative workshops that we did, and then we decided to move into appliances because there seemed to be a fit,” he said.
“But when we moved there, we said that we can't be an also-ran player because we have this whole aura of having pioneered the pressure cooker category, having been the first ones to actually launch metal spoons, nonstick cookware, so we said whatever we get into, we don't get into unless we add value. I think it is that philosophy that allowed us to enter so many new categories,” added Kalro.
“The other truth that we saw about the category known as kitchen appliances, actually every subcategory, had a different set of Top of Mind brands in the customers’ minds. So unless I work very hard to come into that consideration set, I wasn't going to be able to sell a mixer grinder because I have a good pressure cooker,” he added.
“And for us, it was particularly difficult because if you actually go through there are very few companies in the world, including India, where companies from non-electric products have graduated successfully into electrics. And even within that from non-motorized electric appliances to motorized electric appliances. These sound like very normal transitions, but they're not,” he added.
Balakrishnan pointed out that the Prestige customer seems to be the homemaker. “So tell us in the last three decades, how has this homemaker changed, especially in our country?”
Kalro noted how the idea of how homemakers have evolved over the years, especially in Indian society, and so the marketing of kitchen and home appliances had to follow suit.
“We had this 'jo biwi se kare pyar’ line, which was in a context where the man was buying the pressure cooker for his wife, because he loved her he wanted to keep her safe so he bought a Prestige pressure cooker. That was broadly the construct. Now in 2001, when we came into appliances, by then the woman of the house was not going to ask her man to go and buy a pressure cooker. She was going to buy a pressure cooker the way she wanted it, the one she wanted, the size she wanted. So the husband had no role to play,” he said.
“So we actually thought that the line was no longer relevant. So we removed that line and since we were also saying that we will come up with innovative products, we changed our baseline to “Are you ready for a smarter kitchen?” That was the lineup to 2013.”
“And I'm sure if I do a poll here in this room, less than 1% would have known about that line after 10 years of running that, but we grew at 27 and a half per cent CAGR. So whether or not the line resonated, the company certainly grew. And because we grew we use that as a philosophy for our products. Then we did the research again and we found that even now people remember the 'biwi se karey pyar' line. And then we said how do we bring this back, if at all? And we can't bring it back if it's irrelevant. And therefore we came up with the Abhishek and Aishwarya brand ambassador deal and brought in 'Jo biwi se kare pyar' and so the man would cook for his wife using Prestige because he loves his wife. And I think after that the line is stuck again and we are quite happy about it.”
Balakrishnan also asked Kalro about the brand’s omnichannel category, to which the latter noted “We have 550 stores on our omnichannel right now. And we are taking that further. About 12% of our revenues come from e-commerce. We try to keep that at a balanced level because we want all channels to be there. The accent is clearly customer retention and being available where the customer is going. We are nobody to dictate to the customer as to whether you have to buy from this channel or that channel. We have to be available where the customer is,” he said.
“Today, the traditional entry barriers are gone. I mean, a small player can get onto digital and he's available all over the country, which earlier you know, at least the threshold level of media presence there was required for the person to get the distribution that that company needed today even though that barrier does not exist. But I think what will always exist is an emotional connection that our brand has with our customers, which is difficult for that local brand or the regional brand to establish. There are of course regional affinities that might come in which we have to fight with our own innovation and with our own value proposition that we have to give, which is a constant thing the other thing that we do is we do not change the amount of money we invest in advertising and promotion in a good year or bad year.”
MS Dhoni recommends daily prayers for 'mann ki shanti' in Zed Black ad
The TVC campaign has been conceptualized by Oberoi IBC
Aug 22, 2023
Zed Black, an incense sticks brand, has announced the launch of its latest TVC campaign for Zed Black 3-in-1 premium incense sticks featuring the cricketing legend and former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni. The campaign aims to emphasize the importance of incorporating daily prayers into one's routine for a balanced and fulfilled life.
In today's fast-paced world, where individuals often find themselves consumed by various commitments and responsibilities, the act of taking a moment to connect with oneself through prayer can be immensely grounding. Zed Black's continued collaboration with MS Dhoni as a Brand Ambassador for the last 6 years seeks to encourage people to pause, reflect, and engage in a practice that fosters inner peace and spiritual well-being.
"'Mann Ki Shanti" is not just a TVC campaign; it's a heartfelt endeavour to bring attention to the value of daily prayers in maintaining mental and emotional equilibrium. Dhoni, known for his exceptional leadership and unshakeable composure, resonates with the campaign's message on multiple levels", shared Mr. Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black.
The TVC showcases Zed Black and MS Dhoni sharing a timeless message for all. In the latest TVC, the cricketing legend assumes the role of a doting father sitting for prayers as his playful daughter comes running. Dhoni emphasizes with a smile the importance of a regular prayer for ‘Mann Ki Shanti’. Dhoni, besides being a cricket legend, is also a complete family man. He does a perfect job of conveying the sentiment for all households. Add to this his legendary cool vibes and a relaxed smile, the message hits home!
Zed Black TVC campaigns have always struck a chord with the masses & netizens. Be it the Gamechanger commercial where the Captain Cool was spotted sporting a retro jersey look on the field for its flagship campaign 'Prarthna Hogi Sweekar' or MS Dhoni sharing the importance of viral prayers in a Guruji avatar last festive season. Likewise, through this latest campaign, Zed Black aims to spark conversations around the benefits of incorporating daily prayers as a means to achieve balance and mental clarity.
"We are honored to collaborate with MS Dhoni yet again, a true icon who embodies resilience and strength," said Mr. Anshul Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black. "As a brand, we are committed to promoting holistic well-being, and we believe that this campaign will inspire individuals to carve out time for daily prayers, nurturing their spiritual growth."
The hallmark of Zed Black's success lies in its commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices. Zed Black’s manufacturing unit, based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh has made history by becoming the world's largest solar-powered raw agarbatti production facility. The company has successfully scaled its production capacity to an astounding 3.5 crore incense sticks per day, positioning itself as a major player in the global market. The company is today amongst the top three agarbatti manufacturers in the country.
Conceptualized by Oberoi IBC the TVC will be promoted through a 360-degree approach across News & GEC Channels for the festive season and will be accompanied by a robust social media and online engagement strategy, encouraging viewers to share their own experiences with daily prayers using the hashtag #MannKiShanti.
DBS Bank India joins hands with 5 badminton stars
The brand has partnered with Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
Aug 22, 2023
In a move that underscores DBS Bank India's commitment to the country, the bank has announced its partnership with five exceptional badminton stars – Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, and Gayatri Gopichand.
The partnership has kicked off with an outdoor campaign and it will be extended to the bank's social media platforms, official website, internal platforms, as well as throughout its branch network, targeting both customers and employees.
Commenting on the partnership, Shoma Narayanan, Managing Director - Group Strategic Marketing & Communications at DBS Bank India, said, “DBS Bank continues to break boundaries and reimagine banking; we like to think of ourselves as a different kind of bank, rather than fitting into the conventional notions of a 'traditional bank'.
Badminton is gaining popularity across India, and this partnership provides a great opportunity for us to extend our support to five young athletes who truly have the potential to be the stars of tomorrow.
These players epitomise our core values both on and off the court, making them perfect partners to champion our brand. With this association, we aim to dial up customer engagement in India and bolster the narrative around our unique phy-gital proposition, suite of offerings, and strong Asian connectivity.”
Ramakrishnan R, Co-Founder and Director, Baseline Ventures added, “DBS Bank has always been a trusted partner, for small and large businesses as well as retail customers. We are excited to help the bank onboard some of India’s most prominent badminton stars as it increases engagement with its customers in India. We are confident that with DBS Bank India’s support, these players will elevate their careers and reach even greater heights, while serving as an inspiration for badminton enthusiasts.”
Kartik Aaryan is the face of Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel
The campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy India
Aug 22, 2023
Dabur India Ltd has recently signed on current youth heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as the face of its newly launched gel toothpaste- Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel. This extension on the powerhouse mother brand “Dabur Red” which is the World’s No.1 Ayurvedic Toothpaste brand present in every 1 in 3 households in India will further strengthen the franchise penetration, especially among the younger Indian population.
The launch communication, conceptualized by Ogilvy India, is targeted at Genz & Millennials and portrays the integral role of personal hygiene, and especially, oral hygiene, can play in boosting one's self-confidence. The 360 -degree campaign is kick starting with Print and will be followed by TV & Digital.
Abhishek Jugran, Vice President– Marketing, Dabur India said “I'm incredibly proud to announce the launch of Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel. Embracing innovation and customer-centricity, our new launch represents a leap towards redefining excellence in the freshness segment in toothpaste. Infused with 5 Natural Activs like wintergreen oil and mint, the product delivers a unique taste of being mild sweet & spicy, with a burst of minty deep freshness. It is clinically proven to deliver 4 times better freshness compared to ordinary toothpaste .With Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel, one can imagine a refreshing breeze sweeping through your mouth with every brush, awakening your senses and leaving you with an invigorating chill. We have the most dynamic and vibrant youth icon, Kartik Aaryan who perfectly embodies the values of our brand to make this launch a roaring success. The launch of Red Bae Fresh Gel Toothpaste marks a new milestone in Dabur's commitment to providing innovative and effective oral care products”Top of Form.
Speaking on the occasion, Kartik Aaryan said “I am delighted to be part of the Dabur family. Dabur Red is an iconic and trusted brand from the House of Dabur. I am very excited to launch their latest Gel toothpaste offering “Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel” which represents youthfulness, attraction, energy and confidence with a tinge of desi factor which is completely in sync with my personality. I'm excited with this association and look forward to reaching the audiences with our launch creative communicating the brand's "irresistible freshness" message very effectively.
Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) added, "Dabur is constantly innovating products that appeal to today’s youth. Dabur Red BAE Fresh Gel achieves this with a lively and fun campaign that perfectly highlights our clutter-breaking ‘Saason ka Perfume’ concept, which is inspired by Gen Z’s desire to create an everlasting impression by always looking, smelling and feeling good. Dabur’s 12-hour freshness promise with this product further solidifies our concept. The campaign is brought to life by the effervescent Kartik Aaryan.”
Augustus Daniel, Head of Marketing-Oral Care, highlighted, "Gels is the second largest sub-segment in toothpaste category. Our new launch, Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel, is meticulously crafted with Gen Z and Millennials in mind - from the brand name to the product & proposition. 'BAE - Before Anyone Else' captures the essence of a close friend or partner, while 'irresistible freshness' appeals to youth aiming to leave a lasting impact in every interaction. Backed by youth icon Kartik Aaryan's endorsement, our 360-degree campaign across TV, print, and digital platforms aims to win hearts of India’s youth"
Ranveer Singh onboarded as brand ambassador of Lavie Sport
The actor will be seen endorsing the brand's existing portfolio
Aug 22, 2023
With a vision to enhance the active lifestyle with the right choice of products, the brand Lavie Sport has recently roped in actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador.
The association with Ranveer signifies Lavie Sport’s commitment to meeting the athleisure demands of today’s style-conscious youth while also staying relevant to its existing consumer base. Building on the brand’s fundamental principle of promoting an active lifestyle, Lavie Sport aims to provide bags that meet consumers’ daily requirements by offering durability, style, and enhanced security.
The Lavie Sport brand comprises various kinds of products, such as backpacks, duffel bags, laptop bags wallets, etc., which are perfect for a weekend getaway or a vacation, office, gym or any place where you wish to go. Ranveer will also be seen endorsing the brand's existing portfolio along with the newest collection through a slew of commercials spread across digital and social media.
Similarly, in line with Lavie Sport's identity, Ranveer has always enthralled the audience with his impeccable acting skills, infectious charm, and unparalleled sense of fashion and style, making him the perfect choice to represent the brand and establish the Lavie Sport range as the go-to choice. His amazing body of work, versatility, and energetic personality also stands synonymous with the brand's constant strides in innovation and commitment towards high-quality and futuristic designs for their products. Combining Ranveer's magic with the brand's extensive portfolio expansion, Lavie Sport aims to supercharge its growth trajectory and endeavours to capture the lion's share of the Indian accessories market.
Commenting on the collaboration, the CEO and Founder of Lavie & Lavie Sport, Ayush Tainwala, stated, " At Lavie Sport, we are always in pursuit of excellence, and aim to set higher standards. We understand how dynamic the market is and strive to bring in the latest trends that appeal to our consumers. So, it's only fitting that we welcome the man to Lavie Sport who has always been setting new standards of excellence with each step he takes. We are delighted to have Ranveer Singh join the family. He is an achiever, a fashion icon, a powerhouse of talent, and a vibrant individual who exuberates vivacity and every young Indian aspires to be like him. He is confident, passionate, and embodies the spirit of the modern Indian consumer and we believe he is the perfect face for Lavie Sport. Lavie Sport and Ranveer together are a power-packed combination for the gen-next consumers, and with this association, our brand aims to encourage Indians to lead an active lifestyle with the right set of products that meet their athleisure needs."
Ayush further added, "The brand has seen enormous growth years and our vision is to take Lavie Sport to another level with this association. Today's consumers are very conscious of the quality and styling of the product. A brand in this accessory category requires continuous innovation & introduction to new styles and designs that appeal to a large set of consumers. The association with Ranveer will help the brand to amplify customer growth. Moreover, going forward, Lavie Sport aims to offer more accessible products with a focus on convenience, comfort, and style."
Elaborating on his brand association, Ranveer Singh said, "I am thrilled to join Lavie Sport, a brand that effortlessly merges style, functionality, and comfort to one's style and preferences. The versatility of their products makes them an essential accessory for various needs and occasions, be it travel or everyday use. Their modern designs not only offer comfort, security, and multi-functionality but also ensure highly accessible options, which makes these bags a perfect choice for today's youth on the go. Embracing the brand's philosophy of versatility, Lavie Sport offers a singular solution for all your needs, with one bag that meets every requirement. I am truly excited about embarking on an inspiring and exciting journey with the brand."
Flipkart taps the Tamil Nadu’s Aadi shopping craze
The eCommerce platform has come with innovation offers for consumers for the Aadi Sale
Aug 22, 2023
Strengthening its presence in the South, Flipkart has captured the true essence of the Aadi shopping extravaganza in Tamil Nadu. Once considered an inauspicious period for shopping, Aadi has been transformed into a month-long celebration of discounts and promotions by offline retailers. With innovation at its core, Flipkart, for the first time, celebrated the Aadi Sale by ‘Bringing Aadi offers home to consumers’ through various deals.
Recognizing the cultural significance, and to truly bring the Aadi offers home to consumers, Flipkart goes into the offline markets in Tamil Nadu and distributed thousands of custom-made Flipkart Kattapais. The e-commerce player also executed an impactful digital marketing campaign targeted specifically at consumers in Tamil Nadu.
The distinctive Flipkart bags not only served as a reminder of the unbeatable Aadi offers from Flipkart but also showcased the brand’s commitment to becoming an integral part of their shopping journey.
4-year-old dances to song from ‘Ghoomar', floors netizens
Naomika Negi’s video has got over 203K views on Instagram and more than 8000 views on Twitter
Aug 22, 2023
A four-year-old girl, Naomika Negi, has been creating social media waves for a video that shows her dance to the tunes of a song from the movie ‘Ghoomar’.
The video posted on the movie’s production house Hope’s social media handles has been appreciated via likes and shares by celebrities and actors, Virendra Sehwag, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher.
Naomika’s video has got over 203K views on Instagram and more than 8000 views on Twitter.
The video is also airing on different news channels.
Bodhi Tree Systems picks up additional stake in Viacom18
As per reports, the Uday Shankar and James Murdoch-promoted company has acquired a further 2.89% stake in the media company
Aug 22, 2023
Uday Shankar and James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree Systems has picked up an additional 2.89% stake in Viacom18, media networks have reported.
The acquisition is worth Rs 953.23 crore, as per a report.
This is said to have raised Bodhi Tree Systems' holding in Viacom18 to 15.97%.
In April, Uday Shankar was appointed to the Board of Viacom18.
As per media reports, Shankar is in the process of putting together a new leadership team.
