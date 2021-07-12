Our ROI multiplies after every IPL season: Rohin Samtaney

Samtaney, Co-founder & Director, The Souled Store, shared that there is a big intersection between the brand's target audience and IPL digital audience, which makes it a perfect marriage

One of the brands that has leveraged IPL extensively over the past few years has to be emerging brand-The Souled Store. The brand partnered with Chennai Super Kings and were one of the early teams to unveil their jersey.

The startup has clocked a turnover of more than Rs 100 crore, shipping over 100,000 orders each month. With a 2+ million customer base and 150+ licences, it is among the biggest brands in India which are selling licensed fashion merchandise.

One can find licensed products from international brands and film studios like Marvel Entertainment, Warner Bros, Disney and WWE, on the store. Rohin Samtaney, Co-founder & Director, The Souled Store, shared with exchange4media, how the brand well-capitalized on IPL and its role in its growth spree.

Edited excerpts below:

Why has the Souled Store been bullish on IPL?

IPL is the largest sporting event in India with a huge community of fans supporting each team from different parts of the country. Being part of this league as official merchandise partners for MI, CSK, RR and KKR, adds huge value to our offerings. There is a big intersection between The Souled Store's target audience and IPL digital audience which makes it a perfect marriage.

Could you share some innovative branding/marketing strategies that we will witness as we go forward?

This year we are focusing towards Cricket + Sustainability. We have made all jerseys from recycled plastic. Fifteen plastic bottles are recycled to make 1 jersey. We are playing our part as a brand towards making the environment more sustainable.

What has been the ROI from your association with IPL?

An increase in the IPL viewership parallelly increases the demand for merchandise from fans. Our ROI takes a new jump every season. We do 5-8x of business vs investment.

Did you run any IPL related brand activities on social media platforms? Could you share details of the same?

Being the official merchandise partner for the IPL teams, we were privileged to have access to player videos and images which acted as a catalyst to the entire campaign. This year our brand campaign was focused on promoting "Cheers From Home" and sustainable jerseys. As a brand, we do one social campaign every quarter to give back to society.

How do you see marketing through sports benefiting the category?

An IPL team fan wearing his favorite IPL team jersey feels pride and is more emotionally connected with the team. We kept the tempo of the fans up by reaching out to them digitally and offering them the option to buy the right gears to wear and cheer from home. While people were not going to the stadium, even then they bought a jersey and cheered for them. All this keeps the fan community excited.

