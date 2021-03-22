WATCHO: Favorite entertainment companion of 18 million users!

It is famously said that all great changes are preceded by chaos. The world, as we knew it a year ago has evolved and adapted to disruptions caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic breakout. While the world stayed quarantined in their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown period, one thing that majority of the population claimed was video on demand platforms of the world.

OTT platforms, once considered a luxury, today are a commodity with an increasingly growing number of consumers adapting to it. An increase in the number of internet connections, better networks, technological innovations, and availability of smart devices have resulted in increase in demand for video content on small devices for personal consumption. OTT platforms give an opportunity to watch movies and TV series at one’s own convenience.

Let's make the introduction better for Watcho. For eg: One such platform that stands out is Watcho - a DishTV India Ltd. app which promises to offer so much more than just content.

Dish TV’s OTT Platform-Watcho came into inception towards the end of 2019, aims to offer engaging and differentiated content catering to young audiences across the country and not just Urban India. Since its launch, the platform has observed an upward curve in its popularity and usage and currently has a subscriber base of 18 MN+ users. Watcho has left no stone unturned in wooing consumers amid pandemic as it launched many popular web-series every month. Platform boasts of more than 35 original shows in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam,Kannada, and Telugu. Additionally, the platform also brings in a plethora of new-age content in the form of celebrity collaborations to infotainment videos to Live TV channels on-the-go, making Dish TV the first-ever DTH Company in India to launch a dedicated OTT platform with its own original content.

Watcho’s content library is finely crafted with the best shows that cover multiple genres to provide premium content to subscribers. Localization of content has been a driving factor for the growth of Watcho that caters to the youth population of tier2 and tier 3 cities between the age group of 18-35 as its target audience. It also integrates content from various other providers and hence has both exclusive and syndicated content.

Total number of users for the platform has increased to over 18 Million users.

Some of the most popular content pieces on Watcho are its short-form stories: The Jail Plan, Sarhad, It’s my pleasure, 4 thieves, Dark destination Season 2 etc. Watcho is one of industry’s firsts that identified a huge talent pool in India. It provides a unique platform- Watcho Swag for creators to produce quality content thereby building on its vision to provide unparalleled viewing content to its customers, Watcho Swag not only promotes creative minds who post their content but also gratifies them with rewards and bigger opportunities.

For digital consumption, the app is available across screens (Android & iOS devices, Dish SMRT devices, D2H Magic devices, and Fire TV Stick) and on www.watcho.com.

