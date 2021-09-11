Virat Kohli highlights the need for upskilling in Great Learning's new campaign

Great Learning, a part of BYJU’s group and one of India’s EdTech companies for higher and professional education rolled out its new brand campaign- ‘Great Learning for Great Careers’ featuring brand ambassador, Virat Kohli. The campaign throws the spotlight on degree and certificate programs offered by Great Learning via two separate ad films targeted at freshers and young professionals.

The ad films use the cricket pitch as a metaphor for the corporate ‘career game’ and highlight the need for upskilling to play a brilliant innings on that field. Virat Kohli dons the Great Learning cricket jersey, portraying the expert mentor on the field as he who steers a troubled corporate employee away and a fresher away from potential blunders in their respective career games. The sign off is simple - ‘Great Learning for Great Careers’. The campaign was conceptualised by The Script Room and produced by Dreampunk films.

The campaign integrates Virat powerfully into the film from the place he rules - the cricket field. The highly relatable narrative in both ads emphasizes the importance of quality learning amongst freshers and young professionals and its critical role in empowering them to build great careers. Professionals often find themselves in the tough situation of feeling undervalued in their existing roles and the bigger struggle of finding a better role. The ad films echo these sentiments and reach the logical conclusion that sustained growth in one’s career can only come through constant upskilling. These ads further drive home the message of learning being a lifelong journey where it is important to not look for instant gratification, instead continue to focus on sharpening one’s skill set.

Reflecting her thoughts on the campaign Aparna Mahesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Great Learning said, “Career success is a complex recipe with so many ingredients including the right qualifications/degrees, hard work, serious planning and upskilling in order to stay ahead in constantly transforming workplaces. Through the campaign we have emphasised this message, which has been brilliantly delivered by Virat Kohli! Great Learning offers degrees and certificate programs from the world’s leading education institutions, that enable aspirants to learn industry-relevant skills. This campaign is sure to hit the sweet spot with our target audience as it revolves around very common situations which many of us have experienced at some point in our careers.”

The brand campaign will run for a period of 5 weeks starting Sept 10th, 2021, over television and multiple digital media. While the TV ad films will be aired on 70+ popular channels across genres, it will also be supported through a lot of engaging social media content from the company’s page on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Rajesh Ramaswamy, Founder, The Script Room, the agency which was responsible end to end for ideation and conceptualization for the ad films said, “This is a new emerging category, with lots of news and advertising happening around. Usually in this category people seem to take a more serious approach. It was important for us to crack a tone of voice that can help break the clutter. And we're really delighted that the client was also keen on taking a different approach. With all the complications of Covid, and Virat in a bio-bubble, we did manage to pull off this idea along with the director Shekhar Kamble and team.”

Ujjwal Kabra, Writer, The Script Room said, “We had to find common ground between the brand spokesperson, Virat, and the fact that Great Learning can help you get the right skills to land a great job. Since most of us are always thinking about running away from our job and Virat being a great runner between the wickets, the connect wasn’t too hard to find. Guess the marketing team also related to the sentiment and the idea of two worlds, corporate and cricket, meeting at the centre of an esoteric pitch, to have a life-altering conversation, was sold.”

Great Learning enables these aspirants with quality learning to power ahead in their career through its UGC entitled new age degrees like MBA, MCA, BBA and certificate programs in Data Science Engineering, Cloud Computing, Digital Marketing and many more. These cutting-edge programs in collaborations with esteemed universities not only provide industry-relevant skills but provide career support to the aspirants through a rich network of 500+ hiring partners.

