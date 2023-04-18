Virat-Anushka, Harbhajan Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal roped in for makeO toothsi campaign
The campaign humours the Indian audience with trending reels of cricket legends showing off what factor makes them a Champion
Toothsi is tying up with cricketers to define the characteristics that make a true Champion. It its new campaign, the brand draws unexpected parallels between a Champion on the cricket field and their revolutionary clear aligners.
The campaign humours the Indian audience with trending reels of cricket legends showing off what factor makes them a Champion. Starting with the iconic Bhajji who is shown trying multiple activities that he's got no expertise in, such as hula hooping, skipping and salsa dancing. Mid way, he gives in and starts doing bhangra – a quick reminder of how the audience loves his carefree nature.
The cricket champion goes on to share his expert advise, “log sach kehte hai, expert ka kaam ussi ko saaje, ussi se toh bante hai woh champion” (It’s true what they say, leave it to the experts, that’s what makes them a champion), before putting on makeO toothsi’s clear aligners to share “Jaise yeh, aapke daanton ke gap aur tedhe-medhe daant fix karne ka expert hai. 100 se bhi jyaada orthodontists and dentists ki backing hai aur US FDA cleared bhi hai” (An expert in fixing the gaps in your misaligned teeth, makeO toothsi is backed by 100+ orthodontists & dentists and is US FDA-cleared).
This is followed up with a reel by no other than Rajasthan Royals’ ace cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal sharing how both him and makeO toothsi keep things easy. The reel starts on a tense note where Yuzi is debating how to bowl a game-changing ball, when at the peak moment, the tension is broken with Yuzi’s innocent “itni tension?” (so much stress?), “Aise nahi bante champion. Confuse nahi karte. Champion rakhte hai cheezein simple aur easy, jaise main aur mere makeO toothsi clear aligners” (Champions don’t confuse people, they keep things simple and easy, like me and my makeO toothsi clear aligners). Yuzi goes on to wear the aligners and quickly remove them to eat a snack, showcasing just how easy the process is.
Ending on a simple note, Yuzi claims “makeO toothsi clear aligners, easy peasy hai, tabhi toh smile ka champion hai” (makeO toothsi clear aligners, they’re easy to use, that’s what makes them a champion of smiles).
This is not the first time that makeO toothsi has associated with the world of cricket. The brand is home to India’s King of Cricket Virat Kohli and the iconic Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors, and further celebrated as the 'Great Smiles Partner' for Gujarat Titans at IPL 2022, their exciting collaboration with Ranveer Singh's 83 and this year’s recurring IPL advertisements with Virushka that have made the audience go “easy, peasy, toothsi”.
Stay tuned to find out which other Cricket champions join Virushka, Bhajji and Yuzi in makeO toothsi’s Smile journey this IPL season.
Moneyview onboards Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador
Ranbir represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 4:09 PM | 1 min read
Fintech platform moneyview today announced that it has onboarded actor Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador.
As moneyview’s brand ambassador, Ranbir Kapoor represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment, the company said.
Puneet Agarwal, CEO of moneyview said, “We are thrilled to introduce Ranbir Kapoor as the celebrity brand ambassador for moneyview. Ranbir’s national appeal and charismatic persona makes him the perfect choice to represent our brand. We are confident that this partnership will help us build a deeper connection with our customers and amplify the brand’s values of simplicity, transparency, and relatability”.
Ranbir Kapoor said, “It gives me pleasure to collaborate with moneyview, a platform that's helped millions of people achieve their financial goals. I’m certain of their success and look forward to our association together.”
SV Prasanth Naidu, CMO of moneyview said, “moneyview has always been committed to empowering people with financial freedom and independence. We believe that with Ranbir’s association, we will be able to further strengthen our bonds with our customers and expand our reach even further. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to a fruitful partnership ahead”.
Of gods, demi-gods, celebs, and influencers
Guest Column: Rashi Goel, Founder at Performonks, writes about India's fixation with hero worship and its implication for brands
By Rashi Goel | Apr 17, 2023 1:55 PM | 9 min read
This article originally appeared on Performonks.
We are maniacal about our 330 million Gods and Goddesses. They keep an entire nation occupied with a busy calendar of rituals, fasts, and pujas - and have sprouted a $40Bn religion, and spirituality industry.
This has spawned four idolatry-based national pastimes - every Indian is obsessive-compulsive about raising heroes or heroines (parenting) or worshipping them (Bollywood, Cricket, and Politics).
It’s not a surprise that we have a thriving celebrity endorsement industry:-
50% of all endorsements in India feature celebrities, compared to 20% in the U.S. We are second only to Japan, where 90% of endorsements feature celebrities.
The value of the top 25 Indian celebrities in 2022 was $1.6 billion, +29.1% from 2021.
And as if SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Dhoni, and Virat were not enough, influencers like Avinash Mada, Harsha Sai, Zakir Khan, Bhuvan Bham, and Kusha Kapila stream their content into our phones 24/7. The influencer industry was $110 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to $268 million in 2025.
Today, we cover:-
The complex idolatry landscape in India and the continuum from Gods to Influencers
The different roles our idols play in our lives and the psychological distance between them and us
Therefore, implications for brands
Idols are mimetic desire generators - we want to be better. Just like our idols
we can cluster our idols into four buckets. They fall along a continuum based on two factors - the role they play in our life and psychological distance
We all are slaves to mimetic desire - so we want what other people have.
Even more, we want to be like our idols. Therefore, all four of our hero types - God, Demi-God, Celebrity and Influencer - make us want to be better versions of ourselves. But in very different ways.
God: we want salvation from the cycle of life and death. We are told that the route to salvation is to incorporate God-like values into our life.
The irony is that it is incredibly difficult to live like God. That’s why God will always be out of reach. Because the second our Gods are within reach, they cease to be Gods.
Brand campaigns nowadays do not feature Gods and Goddesses, because doing so is guaranteed to invite criticism (or worse).
Although I did find that one of the earliest (1929) celebrity endorsements for Pears’ soap ‘borrowed’ Goddess Lakshmi’s virtues - purity, and youthfulness in this ad.
The imagery of Indian Gods and Goddesses carries a cultural short-hand of values and goodness.
Save our sisters: The NGO “Save Our Children” launched this campaign in 2013. It is based on the very painful but real insight that on the one hand we worship women as Goddesses, and on the other, we subject them to domestic abuse. The campaign depicts women dressed up as the three main Goddesses - Lakshmi, Saraswati and Durga in the style of Raja Ravi Verma - but with visible injuries, and teary eyed.
Ironically, Goddess Durga is a warrior who destroys demons and drinks their blood
Swachch Bharat (Clean India) Campaign: This campaign teaches Indians to not litter by playing up the belief that Goddess Lakshmi (Goddess of Wealth) disappears from places that are littered and dirty.
Demi-God: There is a special place for people who possess the triad of super human talent, deliberate practice and luck. We worship them as if they were God. In my opinion, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and M.S.Dhoni are the only four Demi-Gods we have at present.
While we want to be them, we know we are not super human enough to get there. They make us feel awe and priviledged just to have witnessed their life. Demi-Gods influence nation-wide movements and stand for values, not just empty consumption. For instance, let’s look at Gandhi and Tagore.
Sulekha Ink: The Swadeshi Movement was at its peak between 1930-34. Mahatma Gandhi was asking Indians to boycott foreign goods. Mahatma realized that since there was no local inks industry, writing a manifesto banning foreign goods using foreign ink would be hilariously ironic. So he requested Satish Chandra Dasgupta to start manufacturing Indian Ink. Sulekha Ink was born. Rabindranath Tagore, Satyajit Ray, Morarji Desai, all endorsed and wrote with Sulekha Ink - the symbol of Make in India.
Even before Sulekha, India’s first ever ‘celebrity endorsement’ was Tagore’s ad for Godrej Soap. Until then, soap was made with animal lard and tallow - this hurt the sensibilities of vegetarian Hindus. So in 1919, as part of the Swadeshi movement, Ardeshir Godrej made the world’s first pure-vegetarian soap from vegetable oil extracts. Tagore agreed to model for it because it was more than a soap-it was a symbol of the Swadeshi movement.
Celebrities start on the big screen (Like Deepika Padukone in Movies), or have larger-than-life talent (Beauty like Aishwarya, Sports like Virat Kohli and Neeraj Chopra), or are great entertainers (Comedians like Kapil Sharma). Celebrities 1) entertain us or 2) inspire us to develop our skills or 3) look attractive.
Influencers are like celebrities, but smaller - smaller screen, smaller audience size, and relatively smaller perceived talent.
The psychological distance we feel differentiates celebrities from influencers.
We want to feel psychologically close to our idols
Because it takes time to be like our idols, we feel closer to them by consuming every piece of content about them. Or by keeping an eye on what they wear, eat, drink and drive.
Over time, we develop an emotional relationship with our idols. Sociologists call this a “parasocial relationship”. An example of such relationships is when boys in college imagine one particular girl to be their girlfriend, while said girl is blissfully unaware of their existence!
What Is a Parasocial Relationship?
A parasocial relationship is a bit like when boys in college imagine one particular girl to be their girlfriend, while said girl is blissfully unaware of their existence.
These relationships are one-sided and are not reciprocated, therefore, the distance between us and our idols grows as we move from Influencer to God along the continuum.
On the left-hand side of the continuum, psychological distance reduces. Sociologists call this Trans-Parasocial relationships. Influencers are more accessible because they are on social media. They respond to our comments, hold live chats with us, and even incorporate our suggestions into their work.
That’s why, the greater the psychological distance between us and our idol, the more we look up to them and the greater our appetite for large, belief-changing statements from them.
And this analysis leads us to some high-level implications for brands.
Implications for Brands
God: Best to avoid religion and Gods/Goddesses. If we must feature them, then design a campaign that’s rooted in the deep mythology surrounding our Gods and uses that to make large, cultural statements. Even so, it is safest if a non-commercial organization - like an NGO or the Government uses God endorsers.
Demi-God: A Demi-God + Brand partnership comes with an almost 100% guarantee that the Demi-God will improve memory, meaning, and sales for a brand. The Demi-God has earned deep cultural meanings through their talent - this meaning gets transferred to the brand through association. The only watch-out is that the Demi-God and brand should be a match when it comes to values and stature, else the Brand will get overlooked and the partnership will be reduced to “that ad with Rajnikanth in it….”.
One of the best examples of this continues to be Cadbury’s+ Amitabh Bachchan’s partnership to rebuild trust after the ‘worm controversy.
The brand and Demi-God need to hold themselves to the highest bar of quality. The brand should use the partnership to change its trajectory and make some bold cultural assertions. At the same time, the Demi-God needs to be precious about the causes and brands they lend their voice to.
For instance, I was happy to hear that Amitabh Bachchan terminated his contract with Kamala Pasand Pan Masala because it’s a surrogate advertisement for Tobacco.
Celebrity: This is the most active space in the market. As long as there is congruence between the celebrity and the product, the partnership can be attractiveness-based, expertise-based, or image-based. Some of my favorite campaigns in this space are:
Pepsi: “Change the Game”, was designed to be highly congruent with the Indian cricket team. Winning the Cricket World Cup is a do-or-die event. And brand Pepsi mirrors the spirit of youth. The distinctive creative captured this emotion and generated a net gain for Pepsi
Levis: Deepika Padukone’s glamor and fitness is congruent with brand positioning as a new-age fashion-conscious choice.
Make My Trip: cast Alia and Ranveer in a series of entertaining ads that showcase its features and benefits.
A mismatch between the brand story and the celebrity can cause more harm than good. For example, the Zomato campaign with Hrithik and Katrina faced criticism as they came across as patronizing. It was also not believable that they answer the door themselves or offer cake to a Zomato delivery person. Zomato had to issue an apology and withdrew the ad.
New business models: Celebrities are turning investors. They invest in startups, co-create products and star in their campaigns. Shilpa Shetty with Mama Earth or Deepika Padukone with Epigamia (Ghee based peanut butter) are good examples.
Influencers: influencers create within-reach desire. Influencer marketing grows consideration and trials for a new product at a lower budget vs a big celebrity endorsement. Becuse our psychological distance from the influencer is lesser, we find it easier to buy-into the everyday makeup, supplements, and recipes that influencers tell us about. The trick though is to have quantity - when many influencers repeat the same message, credibility increases. The Dalgona Coffee, and The Baked Feta Pasta are good examples of new behaviors that went global during covid lockdown.
I recently came across this campaign by American Express. They signed up influencers across beauty, travel, cooking, technology etc., and asked them to share how they use American Express as they buy stuff for their passions. I found the idea simple, easy to execute, and congruent with the brand - three timeless rules that make hero-brand partnerships work well.
That’s all for today. Thank you for reading! What are your favorite celebrity-endorsed campaigns?
Want consumers to enjoy and not feel guilty about packaged food: Yu founders
Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur spoke to e4m about the journey of the brand so far, not compromising on quality or taste, roping in Hardik Pandya and more
By Aditi Gupta | Apr 17, 2023 1:16 PM | 1 min read
The youth of today does not want to compromise on the quality or taste of the food they consume. With this idea, Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur, found the chef-crafted instant foods brand ‘Yu’ in 2020. What started as a small R&D facility, is now a 24,000 sq ft advanced state-of-the-art food lab in Gurgaon, Haryana.
In an interview with exchange4media, Bhalla and Kapur talk about their journey, first-ever brand campaign #AbNoCompromise and bringing cricketer Hardik Pandya onboard as an investor and the face of the brand which vouches for healthy food that can be whipped up in five minutes by just adding boiling water.
Currently, the brand offers pastas, noodles, oats, moong dal halwa but the founders said there are many products in the pipeline and some of them will be launched within the next ten days.
Catch the full conversation here.
Rakul Preet Singh becomes the face of Lux
She joins the league of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:50 PM | 1 min read
Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in as the face of Lux.
She joins the league of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Sridevi, Sharmila Tagore, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.
The actress shared her excitement as she become the face of one of the biggest beauty brands. Launched in 1941, the brand was known to be represented by the country’s biggest icons of their time with the baton being passed down from one generation to the next.
Tata Tea Chakra Gold celebrates the 'Tamizh way of life' in campaign for new year
The ads have been conceptualized by Mullen Lintas and directed by V. K. Prakash
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:36 PM | 3 min read
This Tamil New Year, Tata Tea Chakra Gold is back with a refreshed communication celebrating the ‘Tamizh way’ of life based on this insight. Driven by a quest for perfection, Tamilians take great pride in their methodical approach to all things in life and an eye for detail. The new Chakra Gold campaign for Tamil Nadu is a celebration of this very uniquely Tamilian code of life that is evident even in day-to-day situations.
Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas and directed by V. K. Prakash, one of the most celebrated South Indian directors, the TVC depicts everyday scenarios of a Tamilian’s life. In the TVC, we see a girl, late for her college, rushing downstairs to leave home but cannot step out of home until her mother finishes drawing the kolam (traditional rangoli) in front of the door. Once her mother completes the Kolam, only then does the daughter get a green signal to step out. The film captures more such beautiful scenarios including the practice involving the thoran, a welcoming garland made out of Mango leaves that is hung at house entrance, that needs to be made the right way. In the scene, the Grandfather makes it incorrectly, and unaware of his error, proudly displays his art to the Pati (grandmother) who teaches him the ‘right’ way to do it. The film features multiple other Murais followed like ensuring the Pandhakal stands straight during auspicious occasions, ladies of the house being fully ready only when jasmine flowers adorn her hair, the right way of closing a banana leaf during a meal that shows satisfaction & delight at having the meal - all of which demonstrate the importance of discipline, culture, and processes in Tamilian life. Towards the end of the TVC, we see the protagonists choose Tata Tea Chakra Gold, made with the best of processes.
Talking about the launch, Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “Tata Tea Chakra Gold is a blend specially crafted for Tamilians and celebrates the Tamil way of life. Its refreshed campaign continues to evoke regional pride of Tamil Nadu that is rooted in understanding the importance of discipline and processes in the life of a Tamilian. By delving deeper into the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu, we have unearthed newer situations that are celebrated in our new TVC that showcase this penchant for following processes. Similarly, Tata Tea Chakra Gold, also is crafted using rigorous process to deliver a blend that enables consumers to enjoy their cup of tea. We also felt that the Tamil New Year was the best time to launch the new campaign that celebrates the unique Tamil Way of Life.”
Sharing his thoughts on the uniqueness of the campaign, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said “Tata Tea Chakra Gold is not just any tea – it embodies the very essence of Tamilian culture. Just like the many traditional rituals that define the Tamil way of life. This marriage between the product and insight was what led us to craft a campaign that celebrates not these rituals but also the immense pride that Tamilians take in following them. Tata Tea Chakra Gold is already synonymous with excellence and authenticity. And we’re sure that the people of Tamil Nadu will resonate with this campaign”.
Agency Credit
What happens when influencers take the de-route?
In the wake of the Bournvita controversy, brand experts say influencers now want to be seen as loyal to their followers too and the creator economy is getting more community-driven
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 17, 2023 9:23 AM | 6 min read
An influencer makes the audience aware of why a product or service is worth their time and money and this mode of marketing sure has done wonders for several brands but what happens when they start talking about the ‘cons’ rather than the ‘pros’. Well, that seems to be the new trend – ‘de’influencing.
The most recent row was over a content creator ‘calling out’ Cadbury Bournvita for the excessive amount of sugar in it. The post has, however, been taken off with the person issuing an apology and clarifying that there was no intention of infringing upon the trademark. Cadbury Bournvita is learnt to have sent a legal notice to ‘Foodpharmer’ Revant Himatsingka over the video where he has claimed that the brand doesn’t stand for ‘’Taiyari Jeet Ki” and instead it means “Taiyari Diabetes Ki”.
View this post on Instagram
Cadbury was quick to issue a counter to the video saying that the facts presented were factually incorrect. "Every serve of Bournvita has 7.5 grams of added sugar, which is approximately one-and-a-half teaspoons. This is much less than the daily recommended intake limits of sugar for children,” shared the brand.
e4m reached out to Mondelez for an official statement on the issue, but they refused to say anything more.
The said post generated a lot of buzz on social media and otherwise, sparking conversations if de-influencing has more impact on consumers. Will brand-influencer collaborations see a new chapter and is de-influencing here to stay?
According to Apoorv Bhatnagar, Co-founder of The Plug Media, an influencer marketing/ talent management agency, “The trend started with targeting overconsumption and impulse shopping because of social media. The creator economy is now getting very community-driven. Influencers are becoming more loyal to their communities than to a brand, hence taking the de-influencing route because they're taking more informed decisions about consuming a product and also want their audience to be better-informed consumers.”
Similarly, Ramya Ramachandran, Founder & CEO of influencer marking firm Whoppl, said the influencer marketing sector has grown significantly and many are taking this route for gaining credibility among their followers. “In the past few years, the number of content creators has increased significantly. At times, it becomes difficult to differentiate between branded and non-branded content. When you see a creator posting genuine reviews, it increases the overall credibility of the brand in general. Over the years, these creators have built a community that trusts and believes in them and resonate with the brands they promote or talk about.”
Sharing the content creators’ PoV, lifestyle/fashion influencer Isha Borah said, “I don’t think this is going to impact the influencer economy as it lets people see both sides of the coin and it can be beneficial for the brand and the consumer. Also, I feel this de-influencing trend is helpful as it allows people to see not just the bright side of products marketed by multiple influencers but also the limitations of it. This way, consumers can make a solid decision of whether they want to opt for the product or go for an alternative at a price that they are comfortable with.”
“Knowing both sides of a product can be immensely helpful for people as they can choose to spend wisely and not impulsively and then regret it. This way, people can also put their trust in influencers and not just comply with assumptions about influencers marketing products only to earn without worrying about their followers,” she added.
Asked it this will hamper influencer marketing and the creator economy, Bhatnagar says that, on the contrary, it will be a pro for influencers. “I don't think it'll impact their future brand collaborations. Instead, brands are now moving more towards community pro influencers. Once an influencer is loyal to their community and they reciprocate in the same manner - brands are willing to work with people who really have an influence on their audience.”
“The right approach for a brand could be to approach an influencer and have a one-on-one chat about the brand/product - let the influencer personally use it and then discuss the way forward,” he added.
While Borah also agrees that it won’t hamper collaborations in the future, “No, I don’t think there is any need to worry about future collaborations. For example, there are many creators on YouTube who post reviews about newly launched mobiles and laptops. In their reviews they don’t just speak about how flawless the product is but also the shortcomings. In spite of doing so, these big brands do collab with them whenever there is a newly launched product and do not shun them just because in the last review the content creator didn’t speak only positives about it. So, I really don’t feel there is a need to worry about losing future collaborations.”
Sharing the legal perspective, Bhatnagar says influencers won’t really be facing any legal issues. “I don't think taking a legal route is the way to tackle this situation. Trends may come and go but indirectly de-influencing is allowing consumers to take more informed decisions. It's not about bad-mouthing a product, it's more about 'do you really need this product' just because it's in trend or everyone else has it. The right way to deal would be when influencers transparently disclose whether they're sponsoring a particular brand or a product,” he added.
As an influencer, Borah says, “It is not a hassle at all. As an influencer, if you are talking about a product that didn’t leave a mark on your expectations, then it is purely your opinion and you have the full right to express it with valid reasons. This way you can also present a completely true picture to your followers. However, if you also advertise some other product in place of the product which you are asking to avoid, then it might backfire as it can become more about influencing and less about de-influencing. So, I would suggest giving genuine opinions and not simply jumping the trend.”
In February 2023, ASCI launched a short report - Influencer Trust Report, wherein 90% of respondents claimed to have made at least one purchase based on influencer recommendations - Transparency emerges as the no. 1 reason to trust influencers. According to the report, 91% of people trust advertising in general, and 79% of respondents trust social media influencers.
Influencer marketing has become a core part of marketing budgets for every sector. According to the e4m INCA Influencer report, the influencer marketing industry is currently valued at about Rs 1,275 crore and is going to grow at a CAGR of 25% for the next 5 years.
