Vampire endorses Furlenco's 'bloody awesome' furniture subscription service UNLMTD

UNLMTD by Furlenco (A brand under House of Kieraya), the world’s first furniture subscription service, released its first brand campaign titled ‘Live Limitless’ this week. The campaign is designed to promote its annual subscription model that offers consumers all the furniture and appliances they want at one cost. The campaign grabbed the attention of many as it took a supernatural route to inform audiences of its one-of-a-kind offering.

The campaign highlights the limitless opportunity that comes with UNLMTD through the story of a vampire - the creature with a limitless life, who wakes up after 100 years only to realise that his empty house needs to be set up from scratch. The story unfurls with the creature’s urgent need to fully furnish his house in one go and the challenges he faces in doing so without overspending.

Ajith Karimpana, CEO and Founder, House of Kieraya (HoK) said, “For UNLMTD’s first campaign, it was imperative that the creative direction we took reflected the uniqueness of what the brand has to offer. Just as UNLMTD is the first offering of its kind in the furniture subscription market, we wanted an extraordinary campaign to set the tone and kick things off. It was a pleasure to partner with McCann; they delivered the campaign exactly how we had expected by making an interesting and engaging ad film. We hope this campaign resonates with our audiences as much as it did with us, and we look forward to seeing the response to it.”

“UNLTMD is a truly unique offering by Furlenco, so we had to find an equally unique way of communicating it. That’s how this idea came about; a vampire who wakes up from a deep century-long slumber, now faced with a dire need to get his derelict mansion revamped with a new collection of furniture!” quips Sambit Mohanty, creative head (South), McCann Worldgroup.

The uncanny plot makes for a humorous approach to establish the UNLMTD proposition. With its affordable annual subscription, customers can pick and choose all the products they want - furniture and appliances - to fully furnish their homes. And that too from a wide catalogue of more than 150 products. This is what allows the ad’s protagonist to give his home a brand new look in one go, without any hassles, all for a single price.

It is well known that buying good quality, well-designed furniture can be an exorbitant affair and the narrative of how a vampire finds furniture shockingly expensive brings it alive. The UNLMTD offering ensures that customers don’t have to compromise on the number of furniture and appliances they want or the product quality, regardless of their budget.

With the launch of UNLMTD by Furlenco earlier this month, the company has disrupted the Indian furniture industry and aims to change the way the category thinks of its offerings. Customers all over the world set up their homes in a step-by-step manner; getting the absolute essentials to begin with and then slowly adding more pieces that fit their budget as and when they find the time. This process can be stressful and usually take months to complete. UNLMTD allows them to break away from these staggered and compromised purchases and choose whatever they want, in one go, through a fixed annual subscription.

UNLMTD by Furlenco offers a choice of more than 150 products - designer furniture and appliances - that have been picked keeping in mind the functional and aesthetic needs of a home. It also comes with the flexibility of a 45-day window for customers to swap furniture till they make up their minds. As a yearly subscription, it will also give subscribers a chance to give their home a new look every year or upgrade their furniture as their life changes. The subscription service is currently available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Hyderabad and Chennai.

