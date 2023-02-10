McCann Worldgroup names Sambit Mohanty & Souvik Datta to lead Delhi unit
While Mohanty is Creative Head South, Datta is Executive Creative Director
McCann Worldgroup has appointed Sambit Mohanty and Souvik Datta the charge of leading the creative duties at its Delhi unit, according to media reports.
Mohanty was till recently Creative Head South at the agency. He joined McCann for a second stint in January 2020.
Datta is at present Executive Creative Director and has been with McCann since 2019.
Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor exit Alt Balaji, Vivek Koka named new CBO
The Kapoors' decision is said to be a strategic one to focus on their other ventures
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 12:51 PM | 2 min read
Wiggles elevates Prashant Kohli as CMO
Pushkaraj Vartak has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 8:47 AM | 3 min read
homegrown pet care brand, Wiggles stays committed in building a pet and animal-inclusive ecosystem. The company today announces key leadership changes; elevates Prashant Kohli to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Pushkaraj Vartak as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Prashant Kohli joined Wiggles as Vice President, Brand Strategy in 2022. In his new role as CMO, he will lead the company’s overall marketing initiatives and drive consumer engagement. It is under his guidance that Wiggles underwent a rebranding and took on its ‘Lovemark’ identity. Prashant brings over 13 years of experience to Wiggles and has a sharp skill set spanning across brand and customer experience, community building, integrated media communications and design thinking. Prior to Wiggles, Prashant served at Glitch where he was a part of the leadership team. He has also helped brands like Apple Inc., LinkedIn, HUL, Facebook, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Uber amongst others in solving a variety of business challenges.
Pushkaraj Vartak joined Wiggles as Vice President, Accounts & Finance in 2022 and has been instrumental in driving financial performance. Pushkaraj will lead the financial strategy and oversee the financial operations of the company. He has over 2 decades of experience in finance across sectors including Mumbai based Infra, FMCG and Media Industry, with expertise and specializations including FP&A, Treasury Management and Taxation etc. Prior to Wiggles, Pushkaraj was with Glitch media.
Speaking on the development, Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO, Wiggles said, "We founded Wiggles with love, empathy and deep understanding. The last few years have been a testament to our commitment towards pets and animals. At this stage, we are looking at progressive, compassionate & result oriented leaders to drive growth for the organization. Prashant & Pushkaraj have been key pillars over the last year for us, and I am confident that they will help chart the best course for the next growth phase for Wiggles. Their experience, passion and dedication towards both animals & people make them excellent leaders for our brand.”
Speaking on the promotion, Prashant Kohli, Chief Marketing Officer, Wiggles said, “As a challenger brand in the pet care industry, Wiggles has achieved significant milestones and has successfully created a space for itself in a market that was dominated by legacy players. Over the last one year, we have expanded our product portfolio, entered strategic categories, and have set the foundations for solving some of the most wicked problems in pet-care. I look forward to driving meaningful innovations, and industry defining strategies to cement the brand position, and more importantly to create an ecosystem that genuinely impacts the lives of pets & community animals, positively.”
“Our top priority is to ensure the company's long term financial growth by maintaining high levels of transparency and integrity. Our journey so far has been full of learnings and we’ve defined ways of operations geared towards sustainable growth & value creation for our shareholders. I look forward to driving the company's financial operations with fine experience and take pride in the core values.” said, Pushkaraj Vartak, Chief Financial Officer, Wiggles.
Prashant and Pushkaraj will continue to report to the founder's office. Their promotions are with immediate effect.
KFC appoints Aparna Bhawal as CMO for India & partner countries
Prior to this, Bhawal was Vice President - Marketing at Hindustan Times Media
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 7:37 AM | 1 min read
KFC India has appointed Aparna Bhawal as Chief Marketing Officer for KFC India and Partner Countries (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives) effective this month.
She will report into Moksh Chopra, General Manager for KFC India and Partner Countries.
Prior to joining KFC India, she was the Vice President for Marketing at Hindustan Times Media Ltd. Bhawal has worked with diverse industries across all disciplines of marketing, and her experience includes stints at brands such as Coca-Cola, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble and GE Financial Services.
Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India and Partner Countries, said, “At KFC India, we are committed to delivering long-term, sustainable growth and one of the key pillars to achieve this is our people. We are excited to welcome Aparna to the KFC Team. Her multifaceted experience and proven track record make her a great addition to the brand. I am confident that her excellence across different marketing functions will be instrumental in inspiring creativity and driving growth for KFC India.”
On assuming the new role, Bhawal said: “I am thrilled to join KFC India. As one of the most recognizable brands in the world, KFC’s legacy, distinctiveness, taste and innovative approach to marketing are legendary. I look forward to working with the team to continue unlocking the brand’s potential in India and partner countries.”
Fiat India Automobiles names Rajesh Khatri as President & CEO
Prior to the new assignment, Khatri was the Vice-President and head of operation of the passenger vehicle business at Tata Motors
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 1:23 PM | 1 min read
Fiat India Automobiles (FIAPL), a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), has appointed Rajesh Khatri as its President and CEO.
Khatri succeeds Ravi Gogia, who was handling the charge of the company's President since 2019.
Prior to the new assignment, Khatri was the Vice-President and head of operation of the passenger vehicle business at Tata Motors.
As per media reports, Mohan Savarkar, Vice President, Product Lines – Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, has taken on additional responsibility as the interim operations lead.
Dipankar Mukherjee joins Volvo Car India as Head of Marketing and PR
He replaces Amit Jain moved to a regional role within the organisation
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 5:03 PM | 1 min read
Swedish carmaker has appointed Dipankar Mukherjee to head Marketing and PR functions. He replaces Amit Jain who was moved to a regional role within the organisation.
Mukherjee has over two decades of experience in brand and digital marketing. He has previously worked with Samsung, AB InBev, Food Panda, Ola Electric and Dish TV.
Mukherjee holds a diploma in marketing and information technology from the Indian Institute of Modern Management.
Wipro’s Bidyabrata Biswas joins edtech startup SkillArbitrage
At SkillArbitrage, Biswas will be Director of Web & Mobile apps
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 3:50 PM | 1 min read
Edtech startup SkillArbitrage has appointed Bidyabrata Biswas as Director of Web & Mobile apps to lead its growing team of programmers. He would be reporting to co-founder and CIO Sudeep Deb. Biswas brings with him over eight years of experience in the information technology industry, including at big technology companies
including Wipro, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys and Mastiska.
In his most recent role at Wipro, Biswas was a Technology Lead responsible for understanding and transforming business goals into robust, scalable, high-performing IT solutions with a world-class user experience.
He drove critical product decisions and design choices, working closely with UX designers, product managers, and partnering with other engineering teams toframe the right technical architecture for a solution. Biswas also designed and built scalable, reliable, and usable front-end solutions that could handle large volumes of user traffic.
At SkillArbitrage, Biswas will be responsible for managing a team of analysts, developers, and testers, leading the charge of developing new web and mobile applications.
Speaking about his new role, Biswas said, “I am excited to bring my experience in front-end development and my ability to translate business goals into high-performing IT solutions to the organisation. I am looking forward to working with the talented team at SkillArbitrage to continue to innovate and improve our offerings for customers.”
Wunderman Thompson India appoints Richa Dholi as VP, Strategy Planning
Richa will be the strategy lead on Wunderman Thompson India's Unilever brands
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Wunderman Thompson India has appointed Richa Dholi as Vice President, Strategy Planning.
Based in Mumbai, Richa will be the strategy lead on Wunderman Thompson India's Unilever brands.
She has earlier worked with Capgemini, Ogilvy, Lowe, McCann and most recently at Koo.
Commenting on Richa's appointment, Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said, "In the post-pandemic world, consumers engage very differently with brands. We need to constantly recalibrate our thinking and creatively innovate to be ahead of the curve in terms of brand engagement and customer experience. With Richa on board, we get the right blend of understanding business and strategy. We are excited to have her as part of our team and wish her the very best in her new role."
On her new role, Richa commented, "Being part of Wunderman Thompson is a privilege and a testament to the agency's cutting-edge approach to blending culture, creativity, and technology. As a planner, I am eager to continue growing and evolving in this dynamic environment. I am grateful for this opportunity and have full faith in Anurag's visionary leadership and outstanding creative insight as we embark on an exciting new chapter for Wunderman Thompson."
