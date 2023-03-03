Usha International to partner with Mumbai Indians women’s cricket team

Usha International has announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians for the first women’s T20 league.

The brand has a longstanding partnership with MI men’s team partner for over a decade and recently with MI Emirates.

The series begins on March 4 and will have a total of 20 league matches and 2 play-offs culminating in the finals to be played on 26th March. Cricket fans can be part of the excitement that begins with the inaugural match that will be played between the MI Team and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

As part of the association, the Usha logo will be seen on the leading side caps and helmets of the women MI players. The association will also help the company to expand its horizons, building a closer connect with consumers globally as they come together in the spirit of cricket.

Commenting on the association, Komal Mehra, Head – Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International, said, “With the focus on women’s cricket peaking, having a major cricketing event like this in the country is a huge step in the right direction. It catapults them into the limelight, making them the perfect role models for the younger generations, ensuring they know there are equal opportunities. As a brand, Usha advocates an active and healthy lifestyle and has been associated with the MI men’s team for over a decade, so extending our partnership to the women’s team is a reiteration of our faith in what the team, and the brand, stand for. Besides, Usha has been supporting sports for inclusivity even at the grassroots, so associating with cricketing league for women made perfect sense, and is a move is to reinforce and reinstate equal opportunity platforms for all genders.

Further, it is also a great opportunity to solidify our engagement with consumers in a truly innovative manner. We are excited to begin a new chapter as they play for the first-ever championship title.”

Speaking on the partnership, the Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “Our association with Usha International for over a decade shows the value and the impact that Mumbai Indians have had on its brand journey. Our partnership has now grown to 3 teams, offering Usha International a wide range of fans from across the world to engage with and build a strong story, leveraging the MI platform.”

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)