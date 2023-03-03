Usha International to partner with Mumbai Indians women’s cricket team
The brand has been part of the Mumbai Indians family for over a decade
Usha International has announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians for the first women’s T20 league.
The brand has a longstanding partnership with MI men’s team partner for over a decade and recently with MI Emirates.
The series begins on March 4 and will have a total of 20 league matches and 2 play-offs culminating in the finals to be played on 26th March. Cricket fans can be part of the excitement that begins with the inaugural match that will be played between the MI Team and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.
As part of the association, the Usha logo will be seen on the leading side caps and helmets of the women MI players. The association will also help the company to expand its horizons, building a closer connect with consumers globally as they come together in the spirit of cricket.
Commenting on the association, Komal Mehra, Head – Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International, said, “With the focus on women’s cricket peaking, having a major cricketing event like this in the country is a huge step in the right direction. It catapults them into the limelight, making them the perfect role models for the younger generations, ensuring they know there are equal opportunities. As a brand, Usha advocates an active and healthy lifestyle and has been associated with the MI men’s team for over a decade, so extending our partnership to the women’s team is a reiteration of our faith in what the team, and the brand, stand for. Besides, Usha has been supporting sports for inclusivity even at the grassroots, so associating with cricketing league for women made perfect sense, and is a move is to reinforce and reinstate equal opportunity platforms for all genders.
Further, it is also a great opportunity to solidify our engagement with consumers in a truly innovative manner. We are excited to begin a new chapter as they play for the first-ever championship title.”
Speaking on the partnership, the Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “Our association with Usha International for over a decade shows the value and the impact that Mumbai Indians have had on its brand journey. Our partnership has now grown to 3 teams, offering Usha International a wide range of fans from across the world to engage with and build a strong story, leveraging the MI platform.”
Kurkure onboards Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador
The actress will feature in its upcoming campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 4:17 PM | 2 min read
Snack brand Kurkure has made a new addition to the brand family. Actress Sara Ali Khan has been onboarded as the new brand ambassador. She made the announcement with an entertaining Instagram reel that shows her in her natural element.
In true Sara style, she addresses the chatter around the masaledaar collaboration with a chatpati rhyme that has everyone smiling, “Toh kal maine share ki thi ek chatpati news. Fun, masala, masti, those are your clues. It’ll take away all your blues, no matter what flavour you choose… It’s time to tell you happily, Sara is now a part of the Kurkure family.”
Speaking on the unveil, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said, “Bringing her expressive and entertaining persona, Sara makes for a great addition to Kurkure’s masaledaar family! Her exuberance and cheerfulness personify the Kurkure personality, and we are sure that audiences will love her as a brand ambassador. We believe that our partnership will not only increase brand reach, but also amplify our quirky messaging.”
Commenting on her association, Sara Ali Khan said, “I am beyond excited to be a part of the Kurkure family! While I was growing up, I became a fan of the brand and loved watching their entertaining TVCs that kept all of us tickled. I cannot wait to be a part of the masti-filled campaigns that the brand has in store and look forward to bringing in my chatpata-pun to my darshaks and audience.”
Sara Ali Khan will be an active part of upcoming Kurkure campaigns and will promote the brand and products across all traditional and digital platforms in the country.
Delhi Capitals signs JSW Paints as its Principal Sponsor for WPL 2023
As part of this brand collaboration, Delhi Capitals women’s team will wear the JSW Paints logo on the front of their match and training jersey
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 3:20 PM | 2 min read
Delhi Capitals today announced its collaboration with JSW Paints as the team’s Principal Sponsor for the inaugural season of the TATA Women’s Premier League scheduled in Mumbai from March 4th to 26th, 2023. As part of this brand collaboration, all the Delhi Capitals women’s team will wear the JSW Paints logo on the front of their match and training jersey throughout the entire duration of the tournament.
Sangita Jindal (Chairperson of JSW Foundation) and Mrs Anushree Jindal (Founder of Svamaan Financial) flagged off the current season for the Delhi Capitals Women’s IPL team as well as showcased the new jersey. The flagging off ceremony by two of India’s leading women business leaders reiterates the significance JSW Group attaches to the WPL tournament as a progressive step in recognizing the diversity of sportsmanship and the love for cricket among Indians. The brand partnership between Delhi Capitals and JSW Paints reiterates the massive boost given to women’s cricket in India while enabling the discovery of fresh talent we can develop to compete with some of the best women cricketers in the world.
Speaking about the association, Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals said, “We are absolutely thrilled to join hands with JSW Paints as our Principal Brand Partner. The Women’s Premier League is a turning point in Indian cricket. For the inaugural edition of this tournament, we wanted to associate with a brand that’s disruptive and known for its innovative thinking to make this world a better place. Our partnership with JSW Paints reiterates our common thinking and strategic intent to reinvent the way the game is played in our respective domains.”
AS Sundaresan, Jt. MD & CEO of JSW Paints said, “We are delighted to join hands with Delhi Capitals as their Principal Sponsor for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. As we thoughtfully build the paint company of the future, we cherish such game-changing moments that bring about greater participation of women. We’re incredibly excited and extend our best wishes to this maiden league.”
The Delhi Capitals will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, 05 March 2023.
Ashok Leyland partners with Mumbai Indians Women's T20 team
As part of this association, Ashok Leyland logo & name will feature prominently on the back of the team’s jersey
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 3:06 PM | 2 min read
Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, has announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians, as their Principal Partner for the upcoming Women's T20 League in India. As a part of this association, Ashok Leyland logo & name will feature prominently on the back of the team’s jersey.
Ashok Leyland has signed a 2-year partnership with the team, which begins this edition, and will continue till 2024.
Commenting on the partnership, Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland said,
“We are proud to associate with Mumbai Indians Women’s T20 Team as their Principal Partner. In a society where gender roles are prescribed, our women achievers are breaking the stereotype. At Ashok Leyland we live by our brand philosophy - "Koi Manzil Door Nahin.”, and through this partnership, we aim to showcase these women who are pursuing their dreams and changing the face of Women’s Sports in India.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are glad to have Ashok
Leyland partner with us, on this momentous journey in women’s cricket. We are looking forward to working closely with them, to help build a strong narrative around women’s cricket and through our platforms, give Ashok Leyland the opportunity to engage with our paltan around the globe.”
Mumbai Indians will play the tournament opener on March 4 at the DY Patil stadium, Mumbai.
In its inaugural season, the Women’s T20 League will host 20 league matches and two playoff games over the course of 23 days, with the finals scheduled on March 26th at the Brabourne Stadium.
Bisleri signs three-year deal with Delhi Capitals
The mineral water brand will be the Official Hydration Partner of the team
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 2:34 PM | 2 min read
Bisleri has announced its partnership with Delhi Capitals as the Official Hydration Partner. The three-year association will see Bisleri at the forefront of the hydration story and intensify its efforts toward appealing to the youth. The partnership is set to begin with this year’s cricketing season.
Commenting on the association, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., “Delhi Capitals is one of the top teams, enthralling audiences over the years with their high-octane performance. Our collaboration with Delhi Capitals is central to our advocacy of the importance of hydration and staying fit and healthy. With this association, we have now partnered with three of the leading sports franchises in the country.”
Dhiraj Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Capitals, commented, “We are delighted to have Bisleri on board as our hydration partner for the next three IPL seasons. A household name, and one of the most trusted brands in the packaged drinking water industry, Bisleri is a fantastic addition to the Delhi Capitals family. We welcome them aboard and look forward to a long and fruitful association.”
Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker India “The collaboration marks the continuation of Bisleri’s 50-year legacy with India’s most followed league. Our narrative of hydration during the cricket season continues here. We are extremely delighted to be a part of this association.”
Maruti’s AdEx will be around Rs 1,000 crore in FY24: Shashank Srivastava
Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava spoke to e4m on the sidelines of an event. He explains the rationale behind targeting GenZ, more investment in digital, and more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 2, 2023 9:03 AM | 4 min read
Buoyed by a spike in sales in the current fiscal, India’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki, would hike its marketing spend by about 25 percent next financial year, which is likely to take its AdEx from nearly Rs 800 Cr in the current fiscal to nearly Rs 1,000 Cr in FY24.
"In FY24, our AdEx will be slightly less than Rs 1,000 Cr. One third of this (roughly Rs 300 Cr) would be allocated to digital advertising alone", Shashank Srivastava Brand’s Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), tells exchange4media.
The company’s AdEx was around Rs 670 Cr in FY20 and Rs 560 Cr FY21. This means, the carmaker would almost double its AdEx within two years.
Srivastava says, “Digital AdEx of the company was barely 2 percent of the total marketing budget a decade ago which went up to around 15 percent five years ago and now it will be 30 percent.”
Over 25 percent of Martui’s sales inquiries come through digital media. Hence, the company has digitized 24 out of 26 touch points (car buying steps) including finance, says Srivastava, adding that only two touch points-test drive and delivery-are left that can’t be digitized.
“Currently, we are building our own customer data platform. This will provide us with a lot of contextual data for better targeting of potential customers. That's why we want to spend 30 percent of our marketing budget on digital,” Srivastava says.
GenZ is the new TG
Under Srivastava’s leadership, Maruti’s marketing strategy has taken an interesting turn. You can find the company sponsoring events like Comic Con and Vh1 Supersonics, which are largely focussed around teenagers, where the Maruti Arena stall showcases NEXA car in metaverse.
This is for the first time that the carmaker has associated itself with the GenZ audience.
The teenagers don’t usually buy a car. Then what is the rationale behind tapping the GenZ audience? “GenZ is not the actual buyer but they are the biggest influencer when it comes to buying a car,” quips Srivastava, disclosing his catch 'em young policy.
Srivastava explains, “Car buying criteria are focussed on vehicle’s functionality, design and aspirations. Hence, we also need to change our mindset. Experience of buying a car is very important. Nexa is a very good brand which is associated with music, travel, and passion. The immersive experience of Nexa is driving our sales in a big way. Teenagers influence purchase decisions of the family. Soon, they will be of working age and join the workforce and would buy a car as well. We want them to buy a Maruti then.”
Srivastava smiles, “First time buyers mostly buy Maruti. What young people do, old people would also like to do.”
This means targeting young consumers helps the company to reach an older population automatically.
Metaverse proposition
GenZ is the reason why the company has planned to invest more in metaverse. “Metaverse is a very good medium. Currently, we have 450-500 Arena showrooms across India to showcase the vehicles in metaverse. Developing logistic infrastructure and a sales showroom across all cities and towns is not possible. Moreover, everyone can’t travel to showrooms which are faraway. Hence, we would open many more Arena showrooms in the coming fiscal to help consumers to have a feel of the vehicle before buying.”
The company was the early adopter of metaverse. It launched its Grand Vitara, a fuel efficient hybrid SUV in metaverse-named as NEXAverse in July 2022 to mark its entry into the “phygital world”.
“Over 55,000 people booked the car just on the basis of their immersive experiences in NEXAverse even before the car was physically available. Car production started in August,” Srivastava tells with pride.
Lauding metaverse, Srivastava noted, “Although Metaverse is yet to be fully defined, it certainly allows crucial interactions in real time, accessible through AR and VR, just like physical interactions.”
Electric Vehicle
Martui has always been strong in the small car segment with ⅔ share in the total portfolio. This segment grew 26 percent in FY22 and now headed towards 40 percent growth in FY23 considering the first two months' sales.
While several car manufactures have launched their EV versions, Marui seems to be lagging behind. Though Srivastava insists that the large-scale adoption of EV vehicles is far away due to two prime reasons: High cost of acquisition and under-developed charging infrastructure.
Those who are making EVs are still selling a large number of petrol-diesel cars. We are also in the process of EV development. We can launch our EV model by 2025. The plan is to launch six EVs in different segments by 2030, he says.
In the coming years, we will be focusing more on healthcare business: Mohit Burman
At e4m India Brand Conclave, Burman, Chairman of Dabur India, talked about the company's expansion strategy, future plans and more
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 8:47 AM | 3 min read
At the recently held India Brand Conclave, Mohit Burman, Chairman of Dabur India, sat down for a fireside chat with Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder of exchange4media. The discussion revolved around the recent acquisitions made by the company, its legacy of sustainable business, and more.
The 140-year-old FMCG major recently acquired Badshah Masala and Eveready Industries. Reflecting on the acquisitions and their expansion plan, Burman shared, “Historically, the business started in Calcutta in 1884 and the idea was to make ayurvedic products to serve the middle and lower class with affordable medicines. Over the years, the business became more professionalised. It became a mainstream FMCG company and we started competing with big Indian multinational companies like P&G. There was a lot of emphases on newer product categories and the overall growth of the brand. Our portfolio of healthcare business has been growing phenomenally ever since the outbreak of Covid, so we will be focusing more on the healthcare business in the coming years.”
Also, Dabur plans to expand the health & beauty category by opening more stores where customers will get all sorts of products, he added.
Talking about investing in Badshah Masala, Burman explained, “Besides focusing on the healthcare & beauty category, Dabur also deals in other categories like food & beverages and spice, which alone has a market of Rs 25,000 crore. Also, India has few national players and more regional players in the spice category. Badshah Masala, which entails a significant market in Maharashtra and Gujarat, is a major regional player in the market. Dabur has made the acquisition to expand the market and make Badshah Masala a national player in the coming years. It is based on a lot of research. Undoubtedly, Dabur could add value to the regional brand, making it a national brand.”
Coming to Eveready, Burman mentioned that the idea behind investing in Eveready is to incentivise the business for its overall growth.
Discussing the challenges that the FMCG sector is currently facing, Burman elaborated, “FMCG sector is witnessing high inflation and rising cost of raw materials, which has forced companies to reduce their advertising budgets.”
Moving to the topic of sustainable business, Burman mentioned that the company uses electric vehicles for delivery services and is working in the water-positive areas.
Furthermore, Burman gave a little brief on how the IPL business has evolved in the last few years. “Initially, when IPL started, only bricks & mortar companies were investing in it. But the business has drastically changed since the costs of media rights went up,” he mentioned.
On being asked to elaborate how his leadership style helps him manage the multiple businesses that the company has, Burman said the key was to associate with the right people to run the business, and define the purpose that the business serves.
