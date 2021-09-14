upGrad collaborates with Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar for vivo IPL 2021

EdTech platform upGrad has announced its association Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar for Phase 2 of the 14th edition of the vivo Indian Premier League 2021.



upGrad's campaign will go Live on September 19, 2021 and will be running throughout the 2nd phase of the vivo IPL till October 15, 2021, in several Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada alongside Hindi to connect with the regional audience.



Commenting on the association, Arjun Mohan, CEO-India, upGrad said, “We are excited to associate with Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar to represent upGrad as one of the leading Indian EdTech brands at the VIVO IPL, 2021. With the cricket frenzy setting in, we aim to launch our Campaign during the tournament to develop a deeper connection with our pan-Indian audience and narrate the significance of outcome-oriented LifeLongLearning as a means to achieve career growth and success.”



“We are excited to associate with upGrad for their upcoming campaign. VIVO IPL has been a high-impact platform that sees unparalleled scale across both TV and Digital screens. The reach, ratings and impressions are testimony to the power and impact that the property commands and it will be the biggest opportunity for marketers to leverage this upcoming festive season,” said Nitin Bawankule, Head - Ad Sales, Star & Disney India.

